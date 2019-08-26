You are here

Greek police raid Athens squats, arrest migrants

Police officers stand guard outside a building during an evacuation operation, in the Exarchia district, central Athens. (AFP)
  • Dozens of officers cleared four squats occupied for several weeks, mainly by refugees and migrants, in the Exarcheia district of Athens
  • The new conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to bring order to the district, promising regular police patrols
ATHENS: More than 140 people, mainly migrants, were arrested in dawn raids on Athens squats Monday as part of a major crackdown, police said.
Dozens of officers cleared four squats occupied for several weeks, mainly by refugees and migrants, in the Exarcheia district of Athens.
Athens prosecutors authorised the raids after complaints filed by the owners of the buildings being squatted.
A police source said 143 people, some without papers, had been picked up. Most were from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran and Iraq.
There were 57 men and 51 women in the group, and the rest were children, the source added.
The new conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to bring "order" to the district, promising regular police patrols.
Two Greeks and a Frenchman were detained for disturbing the peace.
The Exarcheia neighbourhood has frequently been the site of clashes between anarchists and police, particularly since 2008, when a police officer shot dead a teenager, sparking days of rioting.
The new mayor of Athens, who was sworn in on Sunday, has pledged to make security his top priority.
Costas Bakoyannis has accused the previous leftist government of having taken a soft line against vandalism carried out by some anarchist groups.

Brazilian women should be ashamed of Bolsonaro for mocking my wife, says Macron

  • The leaders have been feuding in recent weeks, with Macron blaming Bolsonaro for fires in the Amazon and accusing him of lying about climate change policy
  • Emmanuel Macron: Since I have a lot of esteem and respect for the people of Brazil, I hope they will very soon have a president who is up to the job
BIARRITZ, France: Brazilian women should be ashamed of President Jair Bolsonaro, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, hitting back after the Brazilian leader mocked Macron’s wife on Facebook.
The leaders have been feuding in recent weeks, with Macron blaming Bolsonaro for fires in the Amazon and accusing him of lying about climate change policy.
Bolsonaro responded on Sunday to a Facebook post that compared the looks of his wife Michelle, 37, with Macron’s 66-year-old wife Brigitte.
“Do not humiliate the man hahahah,” Bolsonaro wrote, in a comment widely criticized as sexist.
Asked about the incident at a news conference in Biarritz where G7 leaders are gathered for a summit, Macron said the comments were “extremely disrespectful” to his wife.
“It’s sad, it’s sad first of all for him and for Brazilians,” Macron said. “Brazilian women are probably feeling ashamed of their president.”
“Since I have a lot of esteem and respect for the people of Brazil, I hope they will very soon have a president who is up to the job,” Macron added.
Brazil was angered after Macron, in the run up to the G7 summit, tweeted a photo of the burning Amazon forest, writing: “Our house is burning. Literally.” Macron said he had been lied to by Bolsonaro over his commitments to fighting climate change.
In July, Bolsonaro canceled a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian — getting a haircut instead.
Since taking office in January, Bolsonaro has railed against the enforcement of environmental regulations in Brazil and announced intentions to develop the Amazon region, where deforestation of the world’s largest rainforest by loggers, ranchers and speculators has surged this year.

