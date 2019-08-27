You are here

UK opposition parties agree to work together to stop no-deal Brexit

UK's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, poses for a photograph as he prepares to meet with leaders of Britain's other political parties to discuss options for Brexit, in Portcullis House, central London on August 27, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 27 August 2019
Reuters

  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke with the SNP, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party
  • Investors are growing increasingly concerned that Britain is headed towards a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 3
Reuters

LONDON: UK’s opposition parties said on Tuesday they had agreed to work together to try and prevent a no-deal Brexit, including through passing legislation or holding a vote of no-confidence in the government.

Parliament returns from its summer break next week and is preparing for a battle with new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union at the end of October, with or without an exit agreement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hosted talks with the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and the Independent Group for Change on Tuesday to discuss tactics to prevent a no-deal exit.

“The attendees agreed on the urgency to act together to find practical ways to prevent No Deal, including the possibility of passing legislation and a vote of no-confidence,” the parties said in a joint statement after the meeting.

The news of the meeting saw the British pound rise on Tuesday with some traders encouraged enough to buy sterling even though most still fear the country is headed for a disorderly exit from the European Union.

The pound was already rising but extended its gains after the news. Sterling rose as much as 0.6% on the day to $1.2288 and 0.5% against the euro to 90.435 pence.

Investors are growing increasingly concerned that Britain is headed towards a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 that could disrupt trade flows and weaken the economy, though some also believe the currency has moved too far downwards.

"We are slightly positive on sterling in our portfolios as we think that a hard Brexit is already priced into the markets," said Ugo Lancioni, managing director of global fixed income and currency management at Neuberger Berman.

India antitrust watchdog to assess media, broadcasting sector

Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

India antitrust watchdog to assess media, broadcasting sector

  • India's vibrant media sector is also crowded with hundreds of television news channels, newspapers and online news websites
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India's antitrust watchdog plans to conduct an assessment of the country's media and broadcasting sector to ensure that any competition concerns are identified and resolved swiftly, a government document seen by Reuters showed.
The study will be among the first after India's finance minister last week asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to initiate more cases on its own to investigate antitrust practices and conduct market studies.
The study, which a source with direct knowledge of the matter said is not linked to any ongoing investigation, will examine the competition landscape in a sector that includes the likes of Walt Disney's Star India and India's Reliance Industries.
India's vibrant media sector is also crowded with hundreds of television news channels, newspapers and online news websites, which deliver content in various languages.
"This (study) would ensure that new practices and technologies in this dynamic sector, which may be affecting competition adversely, are identified quickly and remedial measures ... are adopted fast," the CCI said in the document.
The CCI did not respond to a request for comment.
The watchdog is in the process of choosing an independent agency to conduct the study on its behalf, the source said.
It has already initiated a similar review of India's booming e-commerce sector, in which foreign players such as Amazon.com and Walmart's Flipkart operate.
Reuters has previously reported that Amazon and Flipkart are unlikely to participate fully in that study for fear of revealing trade secrets.
Nisha Kaur Uberoi, head of competition law at Indian law firm Trilegal, said such studies will make the CCI better equipped to address competition concerns and speed the approval process in regulatory reviews of mergers and acquisitions.
The assessment of the media and broadcasting sector will seek to assess the regulatory frameworks, ownership patterns and market trends in terms of viewers and advertisers, the 19-page CCI document said.
The study will cover print, electronic and online media, broadcasting companies, content providers and industry bodies, it said, citing the effects of rapid technological change on the sector's competition landscape.

