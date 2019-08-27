You are here

  • Home
  • Tears as jailed Pakistani trucker returns home after Saudi pardon
﻿

Tears as jailed Pakistani trucker returns home after Saudi pardon

1 / 5
Zahir Hussain Zar Khan with his family members outside Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on Tuesday. (AN photo)
2 / 5
Zahir Hussain Zar Khan with his family members outside Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on Tuesday. (AN photo)
3 / 5
Zahir Hussain Zar Khan with his family members outside Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on Tuesday. (AN photo)
4 / 5
Zahir Hussain Zar Khan sits at a graveyard to offer prayers for his late father on August 27, 2019. (AN Photo)
5 / 5
Relatives and villagers wait for Zahir Hussain Zar Khan at the gate of his home in Wazir Dhand, Khyber district on August 27, 2019. (AN Photo)
Updated 27 August 2019
REHMAT MEHSUD

Tears as jailed Pakistani trucker returns home after Saudi pardon

  • Khan emerged from the arrivals gate in tears as he embraced his children, and met jubilant family and friends
Updated 27 August 2019
REHMAT MEHSUD

WAZIR DHAND: A Pakistani truck driver pardoned by Saudi Arabia after spending seven years in jail following a deadly road accident received an emotional welcome from relatives and friends when he returned to his hometown in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday. 

Zahir Hussain Zar Khan traveled to the Kingdom from Peshawar in 2012 to work as a trucker, but was jailed over his involvement in a road accident that killed four people.

Unable to pay SR1.3 million ($350,000) in blood money to relatives of the victims, Khan languished in jail until July when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened and Saudi Arabia’s Bait-ul-Maal social welfare organization paid off the debt, leaving him free to return home.

After landing at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport on Tuesday, Khan emerged from the arrivals gate in tears as he embraced his children, and met jubilant family and friends. He then drove straight to his ancestral graveyard to offer prayers for his father, who died while he was imprisoned in the Kingdom. 

“Spending years in jail, neither my children recognized me nor I them,” Khan told Arab News at the airport as he fought back tears and hugged his seven-year-old son. 

“But today I am among my children, and we all pray for the stability of the Saudi government and the long life of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who paid such a big amount of money on my behalf.”

Khan said he would have spent another 20 years in jail had the crown prince not intervened and shown mercy.

“When I rushed to hug my ailing mother, she started weeping, all the while praying for the long life of the crown prince,” Khan said. 

Pir Zada, Khan’s younger brother who studies on a scholarship in the UK, said that he had flown to Pakistan from London after learning of brother’s release. 

“The last wish of my ailing mother was to see Khan alive once more in her lifetime,” he said. “We don’t know how to express our happiness and gratitude to the Saudi government and the crown prince.”

As Khan reached his hometown of Wazir Dhand in the Khyber district, relatives and neighbors gathered outside his house to greet him, placing garlands around his neck and showering him with prayers.

Tribal elder Hajji Khudadad said the government of Saudi Arabia and the crown prince had set a great precedent by paying Khan’s blood money. 

“Today, it is like Eid in Wazir Dhand,” Khudadad said. “I feel rose petals are pouring in from the sky because it feels like Khan has another life. Thank you, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and thank you Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Saudi jail Pakistan Zahir Hussain Zar Khan Wazir Dhand

Related

Special 0 video
Pakistan
Pardoned by Saudi Arabia, Pakistani trucker finally returns home
Special 0 video
Pakistan
I owe my freedom to Saudi government, says jubilant Pakistani trucker as he arrives home

Taliban positive on peace deal with Washington

Updated 28 August 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

Taliban positive on peace deal with Washington

  • Agree to establish ‘safe zones’ for the group once US forces leave
Updated 28 August 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban hopes to finalize a peace deal with US diplomats soon in a move that could end a decades-old conflict in Afghanistan, the group’s spokesman told Arab News on Tuesday.

Taliban emissaries and US diplomats, led by Washington’s special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, began their ninth round of talks in Qatar recently, after US President Donald Trump assigned the Afghan-born diplomat with the task of finding a peaceful solution to the war and the eventual withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Ahead of the resumption of Tuesday’s discussions, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban based in Qatar, tweeted: “We will try to finalize the last points of agreement.”

Later on Tuesday, several Afghan media reports, citing unnamed sources, said that both the US and Taliban negotiators had agreed to establish “safe zones” once American forces start leaving Afghanistan.

President Ashraf Ghani’s government, which has been absent from all nine rounds of talks, rejected reports of the creation of “safe zones” for the insurgents.

“We are not of this opinion, that is not our understanding from the talks between the Taliban and the Americans,” Sediq Seddiqi, Ghani’s spokesman, told Arab News.

“On the contrary, our expectation is that any progress should lead to peace and cessation of war, a cease-fire that brings peace across Afghanistan and direct talks between the Taliban and the government,” he added.

US diplomats have yet to comment on the matter.

FASTFACTS

• Taliban want complete withdrawal of all foreign forces in Afghanistan.

• The group also wants an end to US intelligence networks.

• The US is insisting on signing the deal with the Taliban before Sept. 1.

The news follows a Reuters report quoting unnamed Taliban officials, which said that Washington will stop providing aid to Afghan forces who rely on the US and the West to bankroll the war.

Commenting on the matter from Qatar, Khalilzad rejected the report in a tweet: “A Reuters report quoting two unnamed Talib commanders alleges we will cease support of the Afghan forces as part of any agreement. Not true!”

No one should be “intimidated or fooled by propaganda,” he added.

“Let me be clear: We will defend Afghan forces now and after any agreement w/ the Talibs. All sides agree Afghanistan’s future will be determined in intra-Afghan negotiations,” the second part of his tweet read.

The talks in Qatar have been shrouded in secrecy, even as the Taliban have publicly said that they will fight until all foreign troops leave Afghanistan and a timetable for their departure is set. 

The group has also demanded an end to the presence of US intelligence networks and contractors in the country, pledging in return to not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country or US interests.

There have been contradictory comments by US officials and even Trump, with some saying that there will be a reduction of troops while warning against a hasty pullout.

Meanwhile, Trump, who until now had insisted on a complete departure of troops, has been reported saying Washington would seek to retain its intelligence officials in Afghanistan.  

The US is insisting on signing the deal with the Taliban before Sept. 1, weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections.

Ghani says his priority is the polls, and that a strong elected government can negotiate from a position of strength with the Taliban.

Some of his rival candidates have been pushing for the creation of an interim government. “The Taliban is not interested in holding talks directly with Kabul,” Shohab Hakimi, a nominee, was quoted as saying.

“The people know that the Taliban are not prepared for talks with the government and establishment of peace can only happen by the establishment of an interim government,” Murad Ali Murad, a deputy candidate, said on Tuesday.

Topics: Taliban Washington Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad Afghan Peace Talks Qatar

Related

0
Middle-East
US envoy to visit Qatar, Afghanistan for peace talks
Special 0
World
Working on “final details” of peace pact, Taliban political spokesman says

Latest updates

Makkah governor praises Hajj transport organization for service to pilgrims
0
Kuwait's generosity boosts Syria's food security
0
Saudi Cabinet urges Yemenis to engage in dialogue
0
Saudi ICT plan delivers $13 billion boost for economy
0
KSA ‘must lead world’ in disability rights, Prince Sultan says
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.