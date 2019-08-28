You are here

Bahrain sentences 9 to prison for terrorist activities

The Fourth Grand Criminal Court sentenced them for receiving, transferring and handing over funds allocated for supporting and financing terrorist groups, carrying out terrorist activities and promoting criminal acts.
  • They were charged with spreading terror related content on social media
  • Four of the accused confessed to the crimes
DUBAI: Nine people were sentenced to prison on Wednesday in Bahrain for terror related activities.
Attorney General Ahmed Al-Hammadi, chief prosecutor for terrorist crimes, said that “the Fourth Grand Criminal Court sentenced them for receiving, transferring and handing over funds allocated for supporting and financing terrorist groups, carrying out terrorist activities and promoting criminal acts.”
The first was sentenced to six years in prison and a BD 100,000 fine. Three others received a one-year sentence and fined BD 2,000. Four were sentenced to two years, while the ninth received three months.
The first defendant recruited the others and tasked them with managing social media accounts, publish terrorist related material, acts of sabotage and assaults on the Kingdom’s security forces.
They were also assigned to transfer money to different locations and some of them were housed together.
They were “communicating with other terrorist groups outside of Bahrain and received assignments in order to create chaos in the country for terrorist purposes,” Al-Hammadi said.
Four of the accused confessed to the crimes.

US contractor sentenced in Iraq shooting seeks new trial

  Slatten's lawyers say a State Department report two days before the Aug. 14 sentencing
WASHINGTON: A former State Department contractor sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2007 shooting deaths of Iraqi civilians is asking for a new trial because of what he says is newly discovered evidence.
Lawyers for former Blackwater employee Nicholas Slatten said they received a State Department report two days before the Aug. 14 sentencing that they say cast doubt on prosecutors’ argument that Slatten is prone to unprovoked violence.
The document concerns a rescue mission of a downed aircraft that took place once week before the shooting in the case.
Slatten’s lawyers say the document shows Army forces reported incoming fire from Iraqi insurgents before Slatten and other Blackwater contractors arrived at the site.
A spokeswoman for the US attorney’s office in Washington declined to comment Wednesday.

