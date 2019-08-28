Bahrain sentences 9 to prison for terrorist activities

DUBAI: Nine people were sentenced to prison on Wednesday in Bahrain for terror related activities.

Attorney General Ahmed Al-Hammadi, chief prosecutor for terrorist crimes, said that “the Fourth Grand Criminal Court sentenced them for receiving, transferring and handing over funds allocated for supporting and financing terrorist groups, carrying out terrorist activities and promoting criminal acts.”

The first was sentenced to six years in prison and a BD 100,000 fine. Three others received a one-year sentence and fined BD 2,000. Four were sentenced to two years, while the ninth received three months.

The first defendant recruited the others and tasked them with managing social media accounts, publish terrorist related material, acts of sabotage and assaults on the Kingdom’s security forces.

They were also assigned to transfer money to different locations and some of them were housed together.

They were “communicating with other terrorist groups outside of Bahrain and received assignments in order to create chaos in the country for terrorist purposes,” Al-Hammadi said.

Four of the accused confessed to the crimes.