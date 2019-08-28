Honduras recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

You are here

﻿

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. (Reuters)
  • Traditionally, most diplomatic missions in Israel have been in Tel Aviv as countries maintained a neutral stance over the status of Jerusalem
  • US President Donald Trump sparked a deterioration in relations between Washington and the Palestinian authorities last year when the United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem
TEGUCIGALPA: Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will travel to Israel on Friday to inaugurate a “diplomatic office” in Jerusalem, recognizing the holy city as Israel’s capital.
The diplomatic office in the disputed city will be an extension of Honduras’ Tel Aviv-based embassy.
“For me it’s the recognition that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel,” Hernandez said on Tuesday.
The foreign ministry said in a statement Israel had proposed that Honduras move its embassy to Jerusalem, which is being “analyzed and evaluated in the international and national context.”
US President Donald Trump sparked a deterioration in relations between Washington and the Palestinian authorities last year when the United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem.
Guatemala and Paraguay followed suit while Brazil said it was studying the possibility. Paraguay reversed its decision after just four months.
Moving an embassy to Jerusalem is highly contentious. Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, while Palestinians view east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.
Traditionally, most diplomatic missions in Israel have been in Tel Aviv as countries maintained a neutral stance over the status of Jerusalem.

US will not release Mideast peace plan before Israeli election

Updated 20 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

US will not release Mideast peace plan before Israeli election

  • The move appeared to be aimed at not interfering with Israel's September elections
  • Trump earlier said the plan might be revealed before the election
Updated 20 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States will not release the long-delayed political portion of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan before Israel’s elections, White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said on Wednesday.
The move, announced in a tweet by Greenblatt, appeared to be aimed at not interfering with September elections in which the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, is at stake.
“We have decided that we will not be releasing the peace vision (or parts of it) prior to the Israeli election,” Greenblatt said on Twitter.


Trump on Monday had said the plan might be revealed before the Israeli election.
Trump’s Middle East team, including senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, had wanted to roll out the political plan during the summer but Netanyahu’s failure to put together a governing coalition after April elections prompted a delay.
Netanyahu now faces a fresh vote on Sept. 17 and if successful, will try again to form a coalition.
The White House in June announced the economic piece of the Trump peace plan and sought support for it at a conference of global finance ministers in Bahrain.
It proposes a $50 billion Middle East economic plan that would create a global investment fund to lift the Palestinian and neighboring Arab state economies, and fund a $5 billion transportation corridor to connect the West Bank and Gaza.
Gulf leaders, however, want to see details of the political plan, which is aimed at resolving some of the thorniest issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, before signing on to the economic plan.

