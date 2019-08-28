You are here

﻿

India’s top court to examine change in Kashmir’s status

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the decision to abolish Article 370 had been taken in the “larger national interest.” (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

India’s top court to examine change in Kashmir’s status

  • 5-judge bench set up to hear challenges to Article 370 abrogation
Updated 13 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday set up a five-judge constitutional bench to hear challenges to the controversial scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its division into two states.

The bench refused to accept Indian government legal arguments that the move might have “cross-border repercussions” and was “liable to be misused.”

The court also cleared the way for the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to visit Jammu and Kashmir and will hear a representation relating to the curbing of press freedoms in the valley from executive editor of the Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin Jamwal.

Shehla Rashid, leader of a newly formed Jammu and Kashmir political movement, said the court’s move was the “first step in the long battle against (Article) 370 abrogation.”

Advocate S. C. Gupta, a constitutional expert based in Jammu, told Arab News: “Article 370 has been removed without consultation, without the concurrence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. If the Supreme Court reinstates Article 370 it would be a victory for democracy.

“The way Article 370 has been removed from the constitution, amounts to bulldozing the constitution. The voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is being suppressed with all the might of the state,” Gupta said.

He added that “democracy is at stake now. The Supreme Court is an important pillar of democracy and it has to assert its role. The court should look into the matter of whether Parliament really functioned in a democratic manner when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was removed.”

Delhi-based political expert and journalist Urmilesh Singh said that in the past the court had succumbed to political pressure but its “guiding principle is the constitution. I believe that the court will act according to the constitutional provisions.”

He added: “The way Article 370 has been made ineffective, the question arises can you nullify it (Article 370) without taking the consent of the state assembly? Can the governor who is an appointee of New Delhi be the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and can he recommend the abrogation of Article 370 on behalf of the state?

“I feel the government’s decision is unconstitutional, illegal and politically unwise.”

Prof. Apoorvanand of the University of Delhi questioned the wisdom of the Supreme Court and the delay in taking up the issue when the “voices of the people of a whole state are being muzzled.”

He described the decision to set up the bench as too little too late and told Arab News: “The situation warrants immediate attention but that does not reflect in the response of the Supreme Court. Essentially the sensitivity of the Indian state is being held paramount against the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which concerns all of us.”

Apoorvanand also questioned the court’s silence over the issue of the detention of hundreds of political and civil activists. “By the time the court takes a call, much water and much blood must have flown down, which the people of India will not see because the Indian media is not interested in showing the reality.”

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the decision to abolish Article 370 had been taken in the “larger national interest.”

Young BJP leader, Pappu Nirala, said: “By removing Article 370 the party wants to strengthen the unity of the country. We want to integrate the people of Jammu and Kashmir into the national mainstream. Whatever curbs have been imposed in the state are to avoid any untoward incidents and killings.”

Topics: Kashmir

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan’s permanent OIC rep hands over FM’s letter on Kashmir to OIC chief 
0
Pakistan
500 protests, hundreds injured in Kashmir lockdown: Indian government source

British PM Johnson to restrict parliament time before Brexit

Updated 28 August 2019
Reuters

British PM Johnson to restrict parliament time before Brexit

  • Johnson’s move means the parliament will be shut from mid-September for around a month
  • He denied trying to intentionally block politicians to delay Brexit
Updated 28 August 2019
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will limit parliament's ability to derail his Brexit plan by cutting the amount of time it will sit between now and EU exit day on Oct. 31, infuriating opponents who urged Queen Elizabeth to intervene.

In his boldest move yet to take the country out of the European Union with or without a divorce deal, Johnson set Oct. 14 for the Queen's Speech - the formal state opening of a new session of parliament that is proceeded by a suspension of the House of Commons.

The Queen agreed to the date, effectively shutting parliament from mid-September for around a month. Incensed, opposition leaders wrote to the Queen to express their concern and asked for a meeting, threatening to drag the 93-year-old monarch into the constitutional crisis.

"There will be ample time in parliament for MPs (Members of Parliament) to debate the EU, to debate Brexit and all the other issues, ample time," Johnson told reporters. Asked if he was trying to block MPs from delaying Britain's EU departure, he replied: "That is completely untrue."

While suspending parliament ahead of a Queen's Speech is the historical norm in Britain, the decision to limit parliamentary scrutiny weeks before the country's most contentious policy decision in decades prompted an immediate outcry. It also increased the chances Johnson could face a vote of no-confidence in parliament, potentially leading to an election.

"Make no mistake, this is a very British coup," John McDonnell, the second most powerful man in the opposition Labour Party, said. "Whatever one's views on Brexit, once you allow a prime minister to prevent the full and free operation of our democratic institutions you are on a very precarious path." The pound fell sharply. The Church of England said a chaotic EU exit would hurt the poor, the speaker of parliament said politicians must be heard and a group of cross-party lawmakers sought a legal injunction.

US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Would be very hard for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, to seek a no-confidence vote against New Prime Minister Boris Johnson, especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the UK has been looking for, & will prove to be "a great one!" Love U.K."

Unchartered territory

More than three years after the United Kingdom voted 52% to 48% to quit the European Union, it is still unclear on what terms - or indeed whether - the bloc's second largest economy will leave the club it joined in 1973.

A man in a giant Boris Johnson 'head' digs a grave at the foot of a pretend tombstone outside Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP)

With just 65 days until exit day, parliamentarians are battling to prevent the prime minister from steering the country out of the EU without a transition deal, pitching one of Europe's most stable countries into uncharted territory. On Tuesday, the leaders of Britain's opposition parties had agreed to seek to use parliamentary procedure to force Johnson to ask Brussels for a delay to Brexit beyond Oct. 31.

But with the prime minister finally showing his hand, they may try to bring him down instead. Corbyn said he would seek to use parliamentary mechanisms and then call a no-confidence vote when the time was right. With Johnson holding a working majority of just one seat in the 650-seat parliament, members of his party who oppose a no-deal Brexit will have to decide where their loyalties lie.

"I think (a no-confidence vote) is more likely, because if it is impossible to prevent prorogation, then I think it's going to be very difficult for people like myself to keep confidence in the government," Conservative Party lawmaker Dominic Grieve said.

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, poses for a photograph as he prepares to meet with leaders of Britain's other political parties to discuss options for Brexit. (AFP)

Fellow Conservatives such as Philip Hammond, a former finance minister, described it as profoundly undemocratic. Parliament's speaker John Bercow, a powerful figure who has shown a willingness to break procedural precedents in order to ensure lawmakers can debate Brexit fully, said it was "blindingly obvious" the move was designed to restrict debate.

"Shutting down Parliament would be an offence against the democratic process and the rights of Parliamentarians as the people’s elected representatives," Bercow, who voted to remain in the EU in 2016, said in a statement.

Constitutional outrage

Sterling fell sharply, losing around a cent against the US dollar and the euro, as investors took the news as a sign that a no-deal Brexit, and the prospect of a hit to Britain's economy, was more likely.

Johnson argued, however, that the move was designed to allow his government to press on with its domestic agenda.

Typically, a Queen's Speech is held every year. Johnson is a new prime minister, who took over from Theresa May in July, and so would be expected to have his own legislative priorities. He says he wants to agree a divorce deal with Brussels but needs the bloc to change its stance on a key sticking point around neighbour Ireland first. A leading campaigner in the 2016 Brexit referendum, he has also said Britain must leave the EU to maintain faith in politics.

Parliament returns from its summer break on Sept. 3 and had been expected to sit for two weeks before breaking up again to allow political parties to hold their annual conferences. Typically it begins sitting again in early October. The Queen's Speech is the formal state opening of a new session of parliament at which Queen Elizabeth reads a speech prepared by the government.

A Queen's Speech on Oct. 14 would delay parliament's return and leave lawmakers with just over two weeks until Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31. Those lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit will likely have to make their response next week if they are to avoid running out of time.

Topics: World UK Brexit EU European Union Boris Johnson

Related

0
World
UK opposition parties agree to work together to stop no-deal Brexit
0
World
Trump backs Johnson on Brexit but sends mixed signals on China at G7

Latest updates

Holders Kashima earn Champions League draw at Cannavaro’s Guangzhou
0
Mohamed Salah ‘a gentle killer’, says former boss Heiko Vogel
0
Can global matcha craze save Japan’s tea industry?
0
Disaster warning over ‘ticking time bomb’ Yemen tanker
0
Sudan starts trial of agents linked to teacher death: lawyer
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.