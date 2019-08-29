You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi film ‘The Perfect Candidate’ premieres at Venice Film Festival
﻿

Saudi film ‘The Perfect Candidate’ premieres at Venice Film Festival

The movie is a comedic drama. (Supplied)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi film ‘The Perfect Candidate’ premieres at Venice Film Festival

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi film “The Perfect Candidate” made its debut at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

Helmed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, the movie has already made history as the first film supported by the Saudi Film Council, which announced its intention to back Saudi Arabian productions and expand the country’s film industry during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The movie is a comedic drama about a Saudi female doctor who goes against the traditional patriarchal norms in order to run for municipal election in the Kingdom.

Al-Mansour’s films often focus on the challenges that young women face in male-dominated societies. “The Perfect Candidate” is no different.

Though it tackles serious issues, “The Perfect Candidate” is not solely a drama. It also highlights the humor of the Saudi Arabian people — something that often gets overlooked.

“We have a great sense of humor that people don’t see,” Al-Mansour told Arab News.

“In film, we can show that — it’s something people will discover. Food too. Also, how in Saudi there is a huge distinction between what is public and what is private. In private, people sing, have fun, and are fluid. Once people go out, they are reserved, because that is the way the culture is. With film, you will get a chance to see how people are in private. This is the only way that people can see who we are — by opening our heart through film.”

Topics: venice film festival Venice Biennale The Perfect Candidate saudi film saudi filmmakers

World’s largest camel model breaks another Saudi festival record

The giant camel replica after it was unveiled at King Faisal Park in Taif’s camel village. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 29 August 2019
SPA

World’s largest camel model breaks another Saudi festival record

  • Guiness World Records representative attends unveiling of the statue
Updated 29 August 2019
SPA

TAIF: The world’s biggest camel festival, held in Saudi Arabia, has smashed another record with a giant model of the revered animal. Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Musaed, president of the Saudi Camel Federation, unveiled the towering sculpture during the Crown Prince Camel Festival in the presence of Taif Gov. Saad Al-Maimouni and representative of Guinness World Records, Glenn Pollard.
The statue, erected in King Faisal Park in Taif’s camel village, stands on a steel base, is 10 meters wide, 4.65 meters high, and contains more than 51,000 lights which illuminate it from within.
The replica camel is the second Guinness record-breaker to be announced at the festival after the gathering’s first edition was registered as the biggest camel sports event in the world, with the participation of 11,186 camels competing in 787 rounds.
The Crown Prince Camel Festival’s competitions are considered the strongest and largest of their kind in the region. Prizes worth SR53 million ($14.1 million) will be handed out to participants from throughout Saudi Arabia and other Gulf and Arab countries.
Backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the festival aims to celebrate and promote the cultural importance of camels, while its growing success also provides a major economic boost to the Kingdom.

Topics: TaifSeason

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Story of incense trade route spices up Taif Season
0
Saudi Arabia
More than 1,500 people trained as part of Taif Season

Latest updates

Saudi film ‘The Perfect Candidate’ premieres at Venice Film Festival
0
“It happens every year,” UK minister says of suspending parliament
0
Zarif: US should honor nuclear deal if it wants talks
0
Kremlin denies role in ‘execution’ of Georgian in Berlin
0
Apple apologizes for listening to Siri talk, sets new rules
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.