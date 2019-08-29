WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday said that US troop levels will drop to 8,600 if a peace deal is reached with the Taliban and that a permanent presence will remain.
“We’re going down to 8,600 and then we make a determination from there,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News radio. “We’re always going to have a presence.”
Trump also said that if an attack on the United States originated from Afghanistan “we would come back with a force like... never before.”
Trump: US to keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan after deal with Taliban
