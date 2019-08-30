You are here

Saudi drug organizations launch clampdown on narcotics misuse

Saudi Food and Drug Authority CEO Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey and National Committee for Narcotics Control Secretary-General Maj. Gen. Khalifa bin Ali Al-Khalifa signed a cooperation agreement in Riyadh to monitor and control the dispensing of addictive drugs. (SPA)
Updated 31 August 2019
SPA

RIYADH: Two Saudi drug regulatory organizations have joined forces to control the supply of narcotics and raise awareness about the dangers of addiction.

CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey, and the secretary-general of the National Committee for Narcotics Control (NCNC), Maj. Gen. Khalifa bin Ali Al-Khalifa, signed a cooperation agreement in Riyadh to monitor and control the dispensing of addictive drugs and organize campaigns to promote their safe use.

As part of the accord, the two parties will also exchange statistical data relating to drug addiction, coordinate, plan and implement joint awareness programs on how to administer drugs safely and run initiatives to highlight the negative impact of misuse.

In addition, they agreed to exchange advisory services and scientific advice, and cooperate in relevant joint research and studies.

The SFDA and NCNC will also take part in exhibitions, conferences and workshops related to their work.

Topics: drug abuse Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) National Committee for Narcotics Control (NCNC)

ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Updated 31 August 2019
Arab News

Al-Ahsa Oasis is one of the largest and most famous natural oases in the world, with over 3 million palm trees producing delicious dates. The place is widely considered to have the greenest and most fertile land in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. 

The region contains prominent archaeological and historical sites — some that date back to 6,000 B.C. — and has achieved three Arab and international accolades in the last four years.

In 2015, Al-Ahsa became the first Gulf city to be included in the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network for crafts and folk art. 

UNESCO designated Al-Ahsa as a World Heritage Site in 2018, becoming the fifth Saudi area to receive the accolade following Madain Saleh (2008), the Tarif neighborhood in Diriyah (2010), Al-Balad, Jeddah (2014) and the rock art in the Hail region (2015).

Moreover, Al-Ahsa was chosen as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2019 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism. 

This photograph was taken by Abdullah Al-Sheikh as part of the Colors of Saudi competition. 

Topics: ThePlace Al Ahsa Al Ahsa Oasis Creative Cities Network UNESCO World Heritage Site

