Saudi drug organizations launch clampdown on narcotics misuse

RIYADH: Two Saudi drug regulatory organizations have joined forces to control the supply of narcotics and raise awareness about the dangers of addiction.

CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey, and the secretary-general of the National Committee for Narcotics Control (NCNC), Maj. Gen. Khalifa bin Ali Al-Khalifa, signed a cooperation agreement in Riyadh to monitor and control the dispensing of addictive drugs and organize campaigns to promote their safe use.

As part of the accord, the two parties will also exchange statistical data relating to drug addiction, coordinate, plan and implement joint awareness programs on how to administer drugs safely and run initiatives to highlight the negative impact of misuse.

In addition, they agreed to exchange advisory services and scientific advice, and cooperate in relevant joint research and studies.

The SFDA and NCNC will also take part in exhibitions, conferences and workshops related to their work.