RIYADH: The Ministry of Health has recorded an increase in respiratory infections coinciding with the start of the virus season, noting that the rise remains within expected levels.

It urged eligible groups to receive recommended vaccines, including seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus vaccines, by booking appointments through the Sehhaty app. The vaccines help reduce the risk of severe infection and complications.

The ministry said intensive care admissions related to respiratory infections rose by about 30 percent over the past three weeks compared with the previous period, amid increased activity of several viruses.

It stressed the importance of prevention by maintaining hand hygiene, following proper coughing and sneezing etiquette, ventilating enclosed spaces, wearing masks and limiting contact with others when respiratory symptoms appear.

The ministry continues to work with health-sector entities to promote preventive care and raise health awareness, helping protect community health and improve quality of life.