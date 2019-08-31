You are here

ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

This photograph was taken by Abdullah Al-Sheikh as part of the Colors of Saudi competition. (Saudi Tourism photo)
Updated 31 August 2019
Arab News

Al-Ahsa Oasis is one of the largest and most famous natural oases in the world, with over 3 million palm trees producing delicious dates. The place is widely considered to have the greenest and most fertile land in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. 

The region contains prominent archaeological and historical sites — some that date back to 6,000 B.C. — and has achieved three Arab and international accolades in the last four years.

In 2015, Al-Ahsa became the first Gulf city to be included in the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network for crafts and folk art. 

UNESCO designated Al-Ahsa as a World Heritage Site in 2018, becoming the fifth Saudi area to receive the accolade following Madain Saleh (2008), the Tarif neighborhood in Diriyah (2010), Al-Balad, Jeddah (2014) and the rock art in the Hail region (2015).

Moreover, Al-Ahsa was chosen as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2019 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism. 

This photograph was taken by Abdullah Al-Sheikh as part of the Colors of Saudi competition. 

More than 150 specialists discuss proposed Saudi mosque construction code

Updated 31 August 2019
SPA

More than 150 specialists discuss proposed Saudi mosque construction code

  • The planned code aims to achieve modern construction to meet visitors’ needs, establish aesthetic and functional aspects to reflect mosques’ sanctity, and optimize energy efficiency
Updated 31 August 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance concluded on Thursday the Mosque Construction Code workshop, which kicked off on Wednesday.

It was held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance, and was inaugurated by his deputy, Dr. Youssef bin Saeed.

More than 150 construction specialists and academics from across the Kingdom participated. Themes discussed included urban planning and techniques for building mosques, architectural design, operation and maintenance, and provisions and regulations regarding construction.

Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh bin Saeed, the ministry’s undersecretary for mosques’ affairs, said the idea of establishing the code was a result of unfavorable practices pursued in some mosques.

He said the code aims to achieve modern construction to meet visitors’ needs, establish aesthetic and functional aspects to reflect mosques’ sanctity, and optimize energy efficiency.

Bin Saeed noted the support and follow-up of the minister and his deputy, which he said contributed to the workshop’s success.

Dr. Mishary bin Abdullah Al-Naim, secretary-general of the Abdullatif Al-Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture, said all elaborated drafts will be compatible and consistent with the Saudi building code, and will be reviewed and studied by the award.

The mosque construction code will be established, agreed upon and adopted by six specialized committees in concert with the ministry and the award.

The committees will be represented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, the Saudi Building Code National Committee, experts from Saudi universities and specialists in code-making.

Al-Naim said a similar workshop will be held to discuss the final drafts reached by the committees, to ensure their applicability and check if there any recommendations and remarks by participating experts and specialists.

He thanked the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance for its support for the workshop.

He said this reflects the ministry’s keenness to serve mosque visitors and worshippers, in line with the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership.

