  • Sudan’s ex-president Bashir charged with corruption, holding illicit foreign currency
Sudan’s ex-president Bashir charged with corruption, holding illicit foreign currency

Sudan’s ousted president Omar Al-Bashir appears in court in the capital Khartoum on Aug. 31, 2019 to face charges of illegal acquisition and use of foreign funds. (AFP)
Sudan's ex-president Omar Al-Bashir (C) appears in court in the capital Khartoum on August 31, 2019 to face charges of illegal acquisition and use of foreign funds. (AFP)
Sudan's ex-president Omar Al-Bashir (R) appears in court in the capital Khartoum on August 31, 2019 to face charges of illegal acquisition and use of foreign funds. (AFP)
  • The judge has refused to grant Bashir bail
  • The former Sudan ruler is accused of receiving millions in illegal funds
KHARTOUM: A Sudanese judge formally indicted former president Omar Al-Bashir on charges of possessing illicit foreign currency and corruption on Saturday.

A lawyer for Bashir said that his client denied the charges against him and that witnesses for the defense would be presented at the next hearing.
Questioned in court, Bashir claimed he received millions of dollars from various sources, including Saudi Arabia, but that he never used it for his own benefit
The judge denied a request for bail and said a decision on the duration of Bashir's detention would be taken at a hearing on Sept. 7.
Sudan's military ousted and arrested Bashir in April after months of protests across the country. His prosecution is seen as a test of how far military and civilian authorities now sharing power will go to counter the legacy of his 30-year rule.
Bashir was also charged in May with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters. He has been indicted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of masterminding genocide in Sudan's Darfur region.

(With Reuters)

