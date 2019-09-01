You are here

Saudi Arabia’s school transport fleet ready for new academic year

School buses of Tatweer Education Holding Co., the Saudi Ministry of Education’s school transport service provider, are ready for the new school year in the Kingdom. (SPA)
School bus drivers attend a workshop on “Safe Driving” organized by the Royal Commission for Jubail and the Jubail Traffic Department. (SPA)
Students in Jeddah buy their school needs ahead of the opening of the new school year. (SPA)
A students in Jazan buys her school needs ahead of the opening of the new school year. (SPA)
A classroom in Tabuk is readied for the new school year. (SPA)
SPA

  • Tatweer to serve 1.2 million students in 18,000 schools
SPA

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s school transport fleet will serve 1.2 million students from 18,000 schools in the country from Sunday as the new academic year begins, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The fleet comprises 25,000 buses and other vehicles. Around 15 percent of the buses are new. There are about 28,000 drivers, technicians, administrators and field observers engaged in providing this new service, and the school fleet is expected to make 9 million trips this year.

The transport services are being provided by Tatweer Education Holding Co., the Ministry of Education’s school transport service provider, which has completed all the technical and operational preparations needed to enhance the quality of the school transport service.

Tatweer is also serving students with disabilities, preparing 4,500 buses and vehicles to help 30,000 pupils with disabilities.




The firm is using technology to enhance security and safety, including monitoring, automatic fleet tracking and a new operational data management system.

It is worth mentioning that Tatweer Education Holding Co. recently called on, before the start of the new academic year, all parents wishing to benefit from the school transport service for their children in general education to register in the service through the “Noor” electronic system link: https://noor.moe.gov.sa/NOOR/Login.aspx. 

FAST FACTS

  • Tatweer fleet comprises 25,000 buses and other vehicles. Around 15 percent of the buses are new.
  • Tatweer is also serving students with disabilities, preparing 4,500 buses and vehicles to help 30,000 pupils with disabilities.

The company said that the service will be provided only to students enrolled in the system.

Meanwhile, more than 1,900 schools in Madinah have finished their preparations for the new academic year and are set to welcome more than 300,000 students of all ages. More than 1,800 institutions in Taif are ready to receive more than 250,000 students.

Government department directors are visiting schools to motivate students and teachers.




The Directorate General of Education in Najran region has completed its preparations to receive more than 91,000 students in various stages of public education.

In Hafr Al-Batin governorate, almost 105,000 students will join studies at 567 schools.

More than 469,000 students and 29,095 teachers in the Eastern Province resume school on Sunday. In Tabuk, more than 200,000 students will join study programs at more than 1,200 schools.

 

Training programs

The Hadaf Excellence Academy, which aims to prepare future leaders in the private sector, will start training programs and courses on Sunday.

The academy aims to train and qualify Saudi employees to take management and leadership positions in the private sector.

To join the academy, applicants must be Saudi, work in the private sector, hold a bachelor’s degree, have five years’ practical experience and at least two years’ experience in supervision and management, and have a mastery of English.

Topics: Saudi schools Back to school TATWEER EDUCATION HOLDING CO.

World’s biggest camel festival helps make Saudi city top tourist destination

SPA

  • The Taif region makes a big contribution to generating Kingdom’s economic growth
SPA

TAIF: The world’s biggest camel sports event has helped to turn a Saudi city into one of the Kingdom’s top tourist destinations.

Taif, which will continue to play host to the Crown Prince Camel Festival until Sept. 14, is helping to lead the country’s drive to develop domestic and international tourism.

Around 12,000 camels from throughout Saudi Arabia and other Gulf and Arab countries are competing in 439 categories for prizes worth SR42 million ($11.2 million).

Camel markets in Taif governorate have witnessed a marked increase in prices for the animals in recent months, with many camel owners benefiting from participating in races to promote their stock and buy or sell camels and related products.

And the boom in business has had a knock-on effect on commercial activities elsewhere in Taif.

Backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the festival aims to celebrate and promote the cultural importance of camels, while its growing success also provides a major economic boost to the Kingdom.

Combined with the Taif Season of activities, the region has witnessed a huge increase in visitor numbers, stimulating the local and national economy.

One of the reasons the General Sports Authority (GSA), represented by the Saudi Camel Racing Federation (SCRF), selected Taif to stage the camel festival was because it had one of the oldest camel fields in the Arab world.

But the area is also famous for its unique natural sites, moderate climate, adventure sports, culture and heritage.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Taif, which will continue to play host to the Crown Prince Camel Festival until Sept. 14, is helping to lead the country’s drive to develop domestic and international tourism.

• The festival aims to celebrate and promote the cultural importance of camels, while its growing success also provides a major economic boost to the Kingdom.

• Combined with the Taif Season of activities, the region has witnessed a huge increase in visitor numbers, stimulating the local and national economy.

More than 400 mountain peaks, extending from west to southeast Taif, dominate the landscape which, along with numerous historical sites, help make it the primary destination for Arabs during the summer.

Taif is home to the ancient Okaz market located at the crossroads of historical trade and Hajj routes, and the old camel road linking it to Makkah through Al-Hada mountains is also an attraction.

The SCRF has adopted the famous Taif rose as the symbol of the Crown Prince Camel Festival. One of the most important agricultural products in Taif, 470 million roses are grown every year on around 3,000 farms in the area. These are processed in 36 factories to produce traditional Arab perfumes, and the sector is predicting major growth over the coming years.

By drawing tourists from all over the world with its varied attractions and events, Taif has made a big contribution to driving tourism in the Kingdom and generating local economic growth.

Topics: Camel Festival tourist destination Taif General Sports Authority (GSA) Saudi camel festival Culture and Entertainment

