Saudi Arabia’s school transport fleet ready for new academic year

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s school transport fleet will serve 1.2 million students from 18,000 schools in the country from Sunday as the new academic year begins, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The fleet comprises 25,000 buses and other vehicles. Around 15 percent of the buses are new. There are about 28,000 drivers, technicians, administrators and field observers engaged in providing this new service, and the school fleet is expected to make 9 million trips this year.

The transport services are being provided by Tatweer Education Holding Co., the Ministry of Education’s school transport service provider, which has completed all the technical and operational preparations needed to enhance the quality of the school transport service.

Tatweer is also serving students with disabilities, preparing 4,500 buses and vehicles to help 30,000 pupils with disabilities.







School bus drivers attend a workshop on “Safe Driving” organized by the Royal Commission for Jubail and the Jubail Traffic Department. (SPA)



The firm is using technology to enhance security and safety, including monitoring, automatic fleet tracking and a new operational data management system.

It is worth mentioning that Tatweer Education Holding Co. recently called on, before the start of the new academic year, all parents wishing to benefit from the school transport service for their children in general education to register in the service through the “Noor” electronic system link: https://noor.moe.gov.sa/NOOR/Login.aspx.

The company said that the service will be provided only to students enrolled in the system.

Meanwhile, more than 1,900 schools in Madinah have finished their preparations for the new academic year and are set to welcome more than 300,000 students of all ages. More than 1,800 institutions in Taif are ready to receive more than 250,000 students.

Government department directors are visiting schools to motivate students and teachers.







Students in Tabuk buy their school needs ahead of the opening of the new school year. (SPA)



The Directorate General of Education in Najran region has completed its preparations to receive more than 91,000 students in various stages of public education.

In Hafr Al-Batin governorate, almost 105,000 students will join studies at 567 schools.

More than 469,000 students and 29,095 teachers in the Eastern Province resume school on Sunday. In Tabuk, more than 200,000 students will join study programs at more than 1,200 schools.

Training programs

The Hadaf Excellence Academy, which aims to prepare future leaders in the private sector, will start training programs and courses on Sunday.

The academy aims to train and qualify Saudi employees to take management and leadership positions in the private sector.

To join the academy, applicants must be Saudi, work in the private sector, hold a bachelor’s degree, have five years’ practical experience and at least two years’ experience in supervision and management, and have a mastery of English.