Rested Nadal coasts at US Open as Coco-Osaka showdown looms

Rafael Nada hits autographed balls into the grandstand after defeating Hyeon Chung, of South Korea, during round three of the US Open tennis championships on Aug. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Rested Nadal coasts at US Open as Coco-Osaka showdown looms

  • Nadal, a three-time winner at Flushing Meadows, easily disposed of 170th-ranked South Korean qualifier Chung Hyeon
  • Saturday’s primetime clash pits 15-year-old American phenom Gauff against US Open reigning champion Osaka of Japan
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal returned from an extended rest to cruise into the US Open last 16 on Saturday, while Alexander Zverev again battled through ahead of a blockbuster showdown featuring defending champion Naomi Osaka and teen phenom Coco Gauff.
Second seed Nadal, a three-time winner at Flushing Meadows, disposed of 170th-ranked South Korean qualifier Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, having benefited from three days off after a second-round walkover.
The Spaniard improved his record here against players outside the top 50 to 35-1 and will meet 2014 champion Marin Cilic for a place in the quarter-finals.
“I’m happy to be in the fourth round for one more time. It was a good match,” said Nadal, who quit with injury against Juan Martin del Potro during last year’s semifinal.
“I’m trying to play a little bit more aggressive and a little bit less than before.”
“It’s true last year I had some tough matches. You never know what’s better or worse,” he said of his serene progress this week.
Cilic, the 22nd seed and 2017 Wimbledon finalist, took out top US hope John Isner in four tight sets.
“I’ve played quite a few times with Rafa. When you play these top guys you have to come up with your great tennis,” said Cilic, who has won just twice in eight tries against Nadal.
Sixth seed Zverev, coming off back-to-back five-set matches, made it to the second week in New York for the first time after fighting past Aljaz Bedene 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in three hours and 36 minutes.
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, seeded 15th, brushed past two-time US Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4 to extend her best Grand Slam run.
The 19-year-old, a winner at Toronto and Indian Wells this season, improved to 30-4 for the year despite missing much of the clay and grass portion with a shoulder injury.
“I think everything is just clicking with me,” said Andreescu, who had never gone beyond round two at a major prior to this tournament.
“I’ve been through a lot with injuries and have just taken everything I’ve learned from the past couple of years and brought it into this year.”

New tennis superstar
Saturday’s primetime clash on Ashe pits 15-year-old American Gauff, who made a fourth-round Wimbledon run in her Grand Slam debut, against 21-year-old Japanese star Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion.
“I definitely think it’s the future of women’s tennis,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said. “And I’m really excited to just be a fan girl and kind of watch.”
Even world number one and defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic can’t wait to see what Gauff and Osaka do.
“Coco is definitely a new superstar of tennis. It’s great to see her fighting spirit, her intensity,” Djokovic said. “She’s only 15. She brings so much maturity in her game for such a young age. It’s very impressive.”
American qualifier Taylor Townsend vowed to ride her surprise US Open run “all the way” after reaching the last 16 for the first time at a Slam.
Townsend, ranked 116th, followed up her shock win over reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep by beating another Romanian, Sorana Cirstea, 7-5, 6-2.
“I didn’t know that many people had my phone number,” Townsend said when asked how she coped in the wake of her Halep upset.
“I got a lot of messages. It was a lot of love. My phone started dialing 911 by itself, I dont know what that was about. I just tried to keep my head on straight.”
“I’m going to take it as far as I can,” she added. “We’re going to ride this thing all the way.”
Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic advanced via walkover as Anett Kontaveit retired with illness, while Belgian 25th seed Elize Mertens moved on with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Germany’s Andrea Petkovic.
US wildcard Kristie Ahn, winless in three previous Slam appearances, kept her fairytale run going by knocking out 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko.
Nick Kyrgios and Andrey Rublev do battle in the nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a quarter that is wide open following the early exits made by fourth seed Dominic Thiem and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Liverpool, Man City cruise as Man Utd, Chelsea flop again

Updated 01 September 2019
AFP

Liverpool, Man City cruise as Man Utd, Chelsea flop again

  • The Reds stay top with club record-breaking win at Burnley
Updated 01 September 2019
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool maintained their 100 percent start to the Premier League season with a 3-0 win at Burnley to retake top spot from Manchester City, who earlier thrashed Brighton on Saturday.

But Manchester United and Chelsea lost further ground on the leaders in disappointing draws with Southampton and Sheffield United.

Liverpool have now won a club record 13 straight Premier League games stretching back to last season when they missed out on the title to City despite amassing 97 points.

Another titanic title race between the two looks on as Liverpool withstood an early Burnley assault before two goals in four first-half minutes took the game away from the Clarets.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross looped in off Chris Wood for a fortunate opener, but Burnley were masters of their own downfall for the second as Bee Mee presented the ball to Roberto Firmino and the Brazilian teed up Sadio Mane to slot home. Firmino added Liverpool’s third himself 10 minutes from time.

City’s 4-0 victory came at a cost as influential center-back Aymeric Laporte was stretchered off with a knee injury that looks set to rule him out for the forseeable future.

“He has gone to the hospital. Tomorrow we will know exactly what he has. I think he will be out for a while,” said City manager Pep Guardiola on Laporte’s injury.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring after just two minutes at the Etihad before Sergio Aguero made the game safe by blasting high into the net just before the break.

The Argentine produced another sublime finish to curl into the top corner for his second 10 minutes into the second-half before Bernardo Silva then rounded off the scoring.

How United must wish they had some of their local rivals’ firepower as Southampton clung on for a 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s despite playing the last 17 minutes plus stoppage time a man down after Kevin Danso’s red card.

Daniel James had given the visitors the perfect start with his third goal in four appearances for United, but Jannik Vestergaard headed home an equalizer just before the hour mark.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have now failed to win in their last three games and won just one of their last 10 dating back to last season.

“We’ve been dominating, creating chances and just haven’t been clinical in front of goal to win the games,” said Solskjaer. “It’s not a dip in form, (but) it’s a dip in results definitely.”

Frank Lampard is still waiting for his first win at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea manager after the Blues threw away a 2-0 half-time lead given to them by Tammy Abraham.

The Blades hit back at the start of the second half through Callum Robinson and Kurt Zouma’s own goal a minute from time earned the visitors an unlikely point in a 2-2 draw.

“We have to take responsibility, we allowed that to happen. It was on us to take the game away from them and we allowed them to get back into it,” said Lampard.

“If we can’t go on and get a third goal that’s something we have to work on, this is the Premier League, it’s ruthless.”

As United and Chelsea stumble, Leicester are the closest challengers to the top two as their unbeaten start continued with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Jamie Vardy scored twice and set up Youri Tielemans for the Foxes’ second goal.

Crystal Palace backed up their shock victory at Old Trafford last weekend with a 1-0 win over 10-man Aston Villa thanks to Jordan Ayew’s goal 17 minutes from time to go fourth.

Topics: Liverpool Manchester city Manchester United Chelsea Burnley

