You are here

  • Home
  • Defending champion Osaka defeats teenage sensation Gauff in US Open showdown
﻿

Defending champion Osaka defeats teenage sensation Gauff in US Open showdown

1 / 5
Cori Gauff of the USand Naomi Osaka of Japan speak following their Women's Singles third round match on day six of the 2019 US Open on August 31, 2019 in New York City. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)
2 / 5
Coco Gauff of the US hits to Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round on day six of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
3 / 5
Naomi Osaka of Japan, right, convinces an emotional Coco Gauff of the US to join her for the on-court interview after their third-round match on day six of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament. (Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)
4 / 5
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Coco Gauff during the third round of the US Open tennis tournament onAug. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
5 / 5
Coco Gauff of the US hits to Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round on day six of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 01 September 2019
AFP

Defending champion Osaka defeats teenage sensation Gauff in US Open showdown

  • The emotional clash was followed with Osaka asking Gauff to join her in an on-court interview
  • Osaka said the match was one of her best since winning the Australian Open
Updated 01 September 2019
AFP

NEW YORK: Top-ranked defending champion Naomi Osaka defeated US 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday in a showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the US Open’s fourth round.
The 21-year-old from Japan, also the reigning Australian Open champion, dominated the American who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon to book a last-16 matchup against Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic.
The emotional clash was followed by tearful on-court interviews, Osaka asking Gauff to join her with the microphone as they met at the net.
“I said no because I knew I was going to cry the whole time,” tearful Gauff said after Osaka talked her into it.
Gauff looked toward her doubles matches upcoming with partner Caty McNally then begged off, not wanting to spoil the moment for Osaka.
Gauff was aware of the controversial ending to last year’s US Open final on the same court that left the awards ceremony a bittersweet one for Osaka — fans booing after the umpire had awarded a penalty game to Osaka following insults from Serena Williams.
Osaka, fighting back her own tears, spoke to Gauff’s parents, saying, “You guys raised an amazing player. I remember I used to see you guys training. Both of us made it and we’re still working hard.”
Osaka said the match was one of her best since winning the Australian Open.
“This is the most focused I’ve been since Australia,” Osaka said, telling Gauff, “Sorry for playing you on this mentality.”
After praising Gauff’s movement skills on the court, Osaka appeared emotionally worn out over the moment.
“My brain isn’t working any more,” she said to end the interview. “I’m sorry.”

Rested Nadal coasts at US Open as Coco-Osaka showdown looms

Updated 01 September 2019
AFP

Rested Nadal coasts at US Open as Coco-Osaka showdown looms

  • Nadal, a three-time winner at Flushing Meadows, easily disposed of 170th-ranked South Korean qualifier Chung Hyeon
  • Saturday’s primetime clash pits 15-year-old American phenom Gauff against US Open reigning champion Osaka of Japan
Updated 01 September 2019
AFP
NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal returned from an extended rest to cruise into the US Open last 16 on Saturday, while Alexander Zverev again battled through ahead of a blockbuster showdown featuring defending champion Naomi Osaka and teen phenom Coco Gauff.
Second seed Nadal, a three-time winner at Flushing Meadows, disposed of 170th-ranked South Korean qualifier Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, having benefited from three days off after a second-round walkover.
The Spaniard improved his record here against players outside the top 50 to 35-1 and will meet 2014 champion Marin Cilic for a place in the quarter-finals.
“I’m happy to be in the fourth round for one more time. It was a good match,” said Nadal, who quit with injury against Juan Martin del Potro during last year’s semifinal.
“I’m trying to play a little bit more aggressive and a little bit less than before.”
“It’s true last year I had some tough matches. You never know what’s better or worse,” he said of his serene progress this week.
Cilic, the 22nd seed and 2017 Wimbledon finalist, took out top US hope John Isner in four tight sets.
“I’ve played quite a few times with Rafa. When you play these top guys you have to come up with your great tennis,” said Cilic, who has won just twice in eight tries against Nadal.
Sixth seed Zverev, coming off back-to-back five-set matches, made it to the second week in New York for the first time after fighting past Aljaz Bedene 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in three hours and 36 minutes.
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, seeded 15th, brushed past two-time US Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4 to extend her best Grand Slam run.
The 19-year-old, a winner at Toronto and Indian Wells this season, improved to 30-4 for the year despite missing much of the clay and grass portion with a shoulder injury.
“I think everything is just clicking with me,” said Andreescu, who had never gone beyond round two at a major prior to this tournament.
“I’ve been through a lot with injuries and have just taken everything I’ve learned from the past couple of years and brought it into this year.”

New tennis superstar
Saturday’s primetime clash on Ashe pits 15-year-old American Gauff, who made a fourth-round Wimbledon run in her Grand Slam debut, against 21-year-old Japanese star Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion.
“I definitely think it’s the future of women’s tennis,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said. “And I’m really excited to just be a fan girl and kind of watch.”
Even world number one and defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic can’t wait to see what Gauff and Osaka do.
“Coco is definitely a new superstar of tennis. It’s great to see her fighting spirit, her intensity,” Djokovic said. “She’s only 15. She brings so much maturity in her game for such a young age. It’s very impressive.”
American qualifier Taylor Townsend vowed to ride her surprise US Open run “all the way” after reaching the last 16 for the first time at a Slam.
Townsend, ranked 116th, followed up her shock win over reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep by beating another Romanian, Sorana Cirstea, 7-5, 6-2.
“I didn’t know that many people had my phone number,” Townsend said when asked how she coped in the wake of her Halep upset.
“I got a lot of messages. It was a lot of love. My phone started dialing 911 by itself, I dont know what that was about. I just tried to keep my head on straight.”
“I’m going to take it as far as I can,” she added. “We’re going to ride this thing all the way.”
Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic advanced via walkover as Anett Kontaveit retired with illness, while Belgian 25th seed Elize Mertens moved on with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Germany’s Andrea Petkovic.
US wildcard Kristie Ahn, winless in three previous Slam appearances, kept her fairytale run going by knocking out 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko.
Nick Kyrgios and Andrey Rublev do battle in the nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a quarter that is wide open following the early exits made by fourth seed Dominic Thiem and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Latest updates

Ivory Coast bids singer DJ Arafat farewell, fans open his coffin
0
Indonesia arrests dozens for Papua protests that set buildings afire
0
Germany asks Polish forgiveness 80 years after WWII outbreak
0
Trump’s 15% tariffs on $112bln in Chinese goods take effect
0
Taliban attack 2nd Afghan city as US envoy says deal is near
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.