You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian judo star seeking asylum after being ordered to lose fight to avoid Israeli competitior
﻿

Iranian judo star seeking asylum after being ordered to lose fight to avoid Israeli competitior

Iranian judo star Saeid Mollaei (in blue), who claimed he was ordered to deliberately lose a world championship fight, is seeking asylum in Germany. (AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Iranian judo star seeking asylum after being ordered to lose fight to avoid Israeli competitior

  • International Judo Federation (IJF) president Marius Vizer has thrown his support behind Iranian
  • Vizer added that an emergency meeting would be convened this week
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Iranian judo star Saeid Mollaei, who claimed he was ordered to deliberately lose a world championship fight, could compete under a refugee flag at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, officials said Sunday.
International Judo Federation (IJF) president Marius Vizer has thrown his support behind former world champion Mollaei, who reportedly complained he had been instructed by Iranian authorities to throw a match in Tokyo last week to avoid facing Israeli Sagi Muki.
"It is our mission to protect our athletes — that's clear," Vizer told AFP.
"We will do our best that he will compete in the Olympic Games. Later we will see in which team -- there are different options, but one of them will be applied for the Olympics."
Vizer was quoted by local media as saying that Mollaei had told him pressure was being exerted on his family in Iran, prompting him to lose to Belgium's Matthias Casse in the semi-finals of the men's 81-kilo class.
The 27-year-old Tehran native subsequently fled to Berlin where he is currently seeking asylum, Vizer told Japan's Asahi newspaper.
Germany's interior ministry refused to comment on the case when contacted by AFP at the weekend.
The IJF will issue a statement on Monday, Vizer confirmed, but insisted: "First of all we will do everything to support the athlete so he can continue his career and participate in the Olympic Games."
Vizer added that an emergency meeting would be convened this week to investigate whether Mollaei and his family had been the victim of political coercion or threats and subsequently to decide whether to punish the Iranian judo federation.
"It's a part of life and part of the surprises that can happen," said Vizer.
"But we have rules. Everything has to happen according to the statutes of the international federation and the Olympic charter.
"Some countries have different rules -- they can apply those rules in their country, but not at an international sports event," he added.
"It's a special situation. We have to live with that and act accordingly."
Among some of the more colourful online and social media reports, it was claimed Vizer had booked a car to whisk Mollaei from the world championship venue in Tokyo to the airport in a daring escape.
Iran's Fars news agency accused Mollaei of pre-planning his defection, quoting Iran's judo head coach Majed Zarian as saying: "Everything was set in advance — someone in Iran must have helped him."
Iran does not recognise Israel and Iranian passports remind holders in bold red they are "not entitled to travel to occupied Palestine".
There have been previous examples of Iranian athletes being told to lose to avoid facing Israeli opponents, most notably wrester Alireza Karimi, whose coach was caught yelling "Alireza you must lose, the Israeli won" in a video that went viral in 2017.
Karimi was suspended for six months for throwing his bout, while his coach was banned for two years.
Vizer insisted his support of Mollaei was a question of "sporting values" and not politics.
"I'm not in favour or against any country," he said.
"We are here to protect the interests, the integrity and the fairness of the sport."

Topics: Middle East Iran judo asylum

Related

0
World
Wave of Iranian asylum seekers puts UK on alert
0
Sport
Japan judo head resigns in wake of scandals

Four wounded in rocket fire on Libyan capital’s airport

Updated 15 min 23 sec ago
AFP

Four wounded in rocket fire on Libyan capital’s airport

  • The strikes coincided with the arrival of a Libyan plane inbound from the Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 min 23 sec ago
AFP

TRIPOLI: Rocket fire by forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar against the Libyan capital’s sole functioning airport wounded four civilians overnight, the UN-recognized government said on Sunday.
The strikes coincided with the arrival of a Libyan plane inbound from the Saudi Arabia, which was carrying pilgrims on their way back from Makkah.
Three pilgrims, including a woman, were among four civilians wounded, said Wedad Abu Niran, a spokesman for the UN-recognized Government of National Accord’s health ministry.
Airport director Lotfi Al-Tabib said Mitiga’s runway was damaged and a Libyan Airlines plane was hit by shrapnel, putting it out of service.
Flights have been suspended “until further notice,” Tabib added.
The Tripoli-based GNA controls the former military air base east of the city, which has been used by civilian traffic since Tripoli international airport suffered severe damage during fighting in 2014.
In a statement, the GNA blamed what it called a “terrorist attack” on forces of Haftar and urged the international community to assume “its responsibilities concerning the protection of civilians.”
Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive on April 4 to conquer Tripoli.
The two sides have since been embroiled in a stalemate on the capital’s southern outskirts and Haftar’s forces have allegedly repeatedly targeted Mitiga, accusing the GNA of using it for “military ends.”
A similar strike on Mitiga killed a guard and wounded several security agents on August 15.
Last week, the airport closed temporarily due to a rocket strike that hit as two planes were arriving, though no causalities were reported.
Haftar’s forces say they are targeting “Turkish drones” that they claim take off from the airport to conduct strikes on their troops in the south of Tripoli.
The UN mission in Libya said it is concerned by the “growing frequency” of these attacks, which have come close to hitting civilian aircraft.
Since April, fighting between GNA and Haftar forces has killed at least 1,093 people and wounded 5,752, while some 120,000 others have been displaced, according to the World Health Organization.
Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Topics: Libya Tripoli Airport

Latest updates

Four wounded in rocket fire on Libyan capital’s airport
0
Iranian judo star seeking asylum after being ordered to lose fight to avoid Israeli competitior
0
Egypt announces U-23 squad for friendly games against Saudi Arabia 
0
Lebanese army says Israeli drone breached airspace, dropped incendiary material
0
Pope gets stuck in Vatican elevator, firefighters rescue him
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.