You are here

  • Home
  • Women teach young boys for the first time in Saudi public schools
﻿

Women teach young boys for the first time in Saudi public schools

Women will teach 13.5 percent of young boys in Saudi primary schools for the first time, improving the quality of education and making more efficient use of space in school buildings. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Women teach young boys for the first time in Saudi public schools

  • Early childhood is the most important stage in building a child’s personality, says Suaad Al-Mansour
Updated 13 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Female teachers will teach young boys in 1,460 government schools across the Kingdom for the first time.

“By this project, the Ministry of Education aims to improve the efficiency of the educational system and ensure that every child has access to quality education around the Kingdom,” Suaad Al-Mansour, assistant director general of education in Jeddah, told Arab News.

Al-Mansour explained that the Early Childhood Schools Project included kindergartens for young boys and girls between 4-5 years of age and the first three primary grades for students between 6-8 years.

She stressed that there will be no mixed classes in primary grades. “There are separate classrooms, toilets, and other facilities for the young boys and girls.”IN NUMBERS

 
  • 1,460 - Early Education Schools 
  • 3,313 - Classrooms for 83,000 kindergarten students 
  • 3,483 - Classrooms for 81,000 early childhood education students 
  • 13.5% of young male students will be taught by women

Besides improving the quality of education, the ministry aims to increase space utilization efficiency and take full advantage of public school buildings.

According to the ministry, women will teach 13.5 percent of young boys, saving SR 2 billion ($533 million) from the education budget in space alone.

Moreover, the ministry also aspires to increase children’s enrollment in public kindergarten schools versus private schools by 21 percent this year.

During the summer vacation, the ministry set up 3,313 kindergarten classes to accommodate 83,000 children.

Al-Mansour noted that early childhood is the most important stage in building a child’s personality, and said a female teacher is more approachable and less intimidating for young boys at that stage.

 

“This project will bridge the gap young boys used to face after moving from kindergarten to primary school. The classes at early childhood schools are specially designed to fit their needs at this age, and being taught by women will give them a more fruitful learning experience.”

Many private schools around the Kingdom assigned primary teaching to female teachers decades ago. The General Department of Education in Jeddah Region has held workshops with leaders in the private sector to share their experience with public institutions.

For the first time, female teachers are teaching young boys in 1,460 government schools across the Kingdom. Women will teach 13.5 percent of young male pupils, saving SR2 billion from the education budget in space alone

Arab News visited the 177th Primary School in Jeddah and met with the staff and young pupils.

Principal Rajhah Al-Jihani told Arab News that she was impressed with the community’s awareness of the importance of the Early Childhood Project.

FASTFACT

 

“In our school, we have a total of 6 classes for young boys, two classes for each grade. The ministry has given us 200 seats, and 180 seats are already occupied. It expresses the community’s welcoming of the project.”

Al-Jihani explained that the school organized a training course for teachers on early childhood teaching, including teaching techniques and upbringing strategies, as well as an introduction on the project and its goals.

Maryam Al-Zahrani, an early childhood teacher at the school with 22 years of experience, said that the first day is  crucial, and that it was “necessary for the student to feel that the woman in front of him is more like their mother” than just a teacher.

“I nominated myself as soon as the project was announced,” she said. “I am happy with this experience.”

 About 6 million students across the 13 administrative regions of the Kingdom returned to school on Sunday after almost four months of summer vacation.

 

Topics: Saudi schools #WhatChanged Vision 2030 Saudi Vision 2030

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s school transport fleet ready for new academic year
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra welcomes the return to school with a new educational experience

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

Updated 53 min 58 sec ago
SPA

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

  • Over 1,900 people ready to develop skills in digital world
Updated 53 min 58 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Misk Academy, part of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk), has launched the third round of the Misk Udacity Program, in partnership with Udacity which aims to develop and build skills in the digital world.

Over 6,000 people have applied to the program, with 1,966 accepted to 14 online programs in programming, data, digital marketing and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the online course, students based in Riyadh and Makkah will attend a weekly session with their trainer, with seminars also being held at other locations across the country, in other areas, in order to initiate debates about the subjects and review contents and ideas raised.

The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

• It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

The program reflects Misk’s academic methodology which aims to present a comprehensive educational system that starts with training and ends with empowering graduates to become successful in the job market and compete at an international levels; 65 percent of graduates achieve progress in their career six months after the end of the program.

Misk is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and providing opportunities for the Kingdom’s youth and leading them to a bright future through Vision 2030 in transforming and diversifying the Saudi economy.

Topics: MISK Young Saudis Misk Udacity Connect Program Udacity Vision 2030

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Misk promotes Asiri art the modern way at Al-Soudah Season
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Misk prepares 4,065 volunteers to serve Hajj pilgrims

Latest updates

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis
0
Women teach young boys for the first time in Saudi public schools
0
Saudis gain international exposure in World Women’s Bowling Championship
0
Richarlison double fires Everton past Wolves
0
US open World Cup title defense with comfortable victory
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.