Flash floods kill four, three missing in Kenya’s Hell’s Gate park

﻿

KWS said the gorge in park was closed to the public on Sunday after the incident. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • The incident occurred on Sunday in the Rift Valley north west of the capital, Nairobi
  • The victims included five Kenyan tourists, a local guide and a non-resident whose nationality was not disclosed
Reuters

NAIROBI: Flash floods killed four people and three are missing after their tour group was swept away at Kenya’s Hell’s Gate National Park, the state-run wildlife authority said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Rift Valley north west of the capital, Nairobi, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said on its Twitter account. “Search and rescue operation for three missing tourists underway in Hell’s Gate National Park. Two more bodies were recovered overnight, bringing the total number of the dead from the tragic flash floods to four people,” KWS tweeted on Monday.

The victims included five Kenyan tourists, a local guide and a non-resident whose nationality was not disclosed. KWS said the gorge in park was closed to the public on Sunday after the incident. The park is famous for its steam plumes from geothermal activity under its ground, and in areas adjacent to it, the steam is harnessed to generate electricity.

Gorges in the park are prone to flash floods and have in the past killed visitors. In 2012, floods killed seven who were part of a church group on a trek.

US envoy meets Afghan leader over US-Taliban talks

AP

AP

KABUL: An Afghan official says US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has met with President Ashraf Ghani in the capital, Kabul, to brief him on the latest round of talks with the Taliban on ending America’s longest war.
Ghani spokesman Sediq Sediqqi confirms that the meeting took place Sunday night at the presidential palace shortly after Khalilzad arrived from Qatar, where the ninth round of talks ended without a final deal.
Sediqqi on Monday said the palace soon will release details of the meeting.
Khalilzad over the weekend said the US and the militant group are “at the threshold of an agreement” even as the Taliban attacked the capitals of Kunduz and Baghlan provinces in the north.
Intra-Afghan talks that include the Afghan government are meant to follow a US-Taliban agreement.

