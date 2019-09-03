You are here

﻿

UAE's favorite pass-time – eating out – could soon become greener with food waste slashed

Food waste costs the hospitality industry over $100 billion annually. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

  • The “Winnow Vision” camera, monitors food waste by learning to recognize ingredients as it is thrown away
  • The device was launched at an event organized by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment
Arab News

DUBAI: Food waste in the UAE’s commercial kitchens could soon be a thing of the past thanks to the introduction of an AI-powered device.

The amount of food thrown away is a big problem around the globe - it costs businesses billions and its bad for the environment. Now UK tech start-up, “Winnow” has introduced a new system to the UAE, which it claims can significantly cut the amount of food going to waste by preventing it from being bought in the first place.




Headed by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the event brought together leading government and private sector entities to sign the UAE Food Waste Pledge. (WAM)

According to the company’s website, “winnowsolutions,” “food waste costs the hospitality industry over $100 billion annually. Kitchens can waste up to 20 percent of food purchased, often equivalent to their total net profits.”

Launched at an event organized by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the “Winnow Vision” camera, monitors food waste by learning to recognize ingredients as it is thrown away. It then provides detailed information on the amount food discarded so that stock purchasing is better informed.

The event also saw government and private entities sign the “UAE Food Waste Pledge” initiative that aims to save 2m meals in 2019 and 3m in 2020.

Topics: Dubai UAE

New US-led patrols in Arabian Gulf raise stakes with Iran

Updated 51 min 36 sec ago
AP

  • For decades, the US has considered the waters of the Arabian Gulf as critical to its national security
  • Iran finds itself backed into a corner and ready for a possible conflict it had 30 years for which to prepare
DUBAI: As the US tries a new way to protect shipping across the Arabian Gulf amid tensions with Iran, it finds itself sailing into uncertain waters.

For decades, the US has considered the waters of the Arabian Gulf as critical to its national security. Through the gulf’s narrow mouth, the Strait of Hormuz, 20 percent of all crude oil sold passes onto the world market. Any disruption there likely will see energy prices spike.

The US has been willing to use its firepower to ensure that doesn’t happen. It escorted ships here in the so-called 1980s “Tanker War.” America fought its last major naval battle in these waters in 1988 against Iran.

Now, the US Navy is trying to put together a new coalition of nations to counter what it sees as a renewed maritime threat from Iran. But the situation decades later couldn’t be more different.

The US public is fatigued from years of Mideast warfare after the Sept. 11 attacks. The demand for Arabian Gulf oil has switched to Asia. Gulf Arab nations poured billions of dollars into their own weapons purchases while inviting a host of nations to station their own forces here, even as infighting dominates their relations.

Meanwhile, Iran finds itself backed into a corner and ready for a possible conflict it had 30 years for which to prepare. It stands poised this week to further break the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, over a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord and imposed crippling sanctions on the country.

“It is plausible to imagine a scenario where these forces stumble into some type of accidental escalation,” said Becca Wasser, a senior policy analyst at the RAND Corp. who studies the region. “While US efforts are intended to deter, Iran may view increased US maritime presence as offensive in nature or as preparation for a larger attack on Iran and respond accordingly.”

Topics: US-Iran

