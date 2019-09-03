UAE’s favorite pass-time – eating out – could soon become greener with food waste slashed

DUBAI: Food waste in the UAE’s commercial kitchens could soon be a thing of the past thanks to the introduction of an AI-powered device.

The amount of food thrown away is a big problem around the globe - it costs businesses billions and its bad for the environment. Now UK tech start-up, “Winnow” has introduced a new system to the UAE, which it claims can significantly cut the amount of food going to waste by preventing it from being bought in the first place.







Headed by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the event brought together leading government and private sector entities to sign the UAE Food Waste Pledge. (WAM)



According to the company’s website, “winnowsolutions,” “food waste costs the hospitality industry over $100 billion annually. Kitchens can waste up to 20 percent of food purchased, often equivalent to their total net profits.”

Launched at an event organized by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the “Winnow Vision” camera, monitors food waste by learning to recognize ingredients as it is thrown away. It then provides detailed information on the amount food discarded so that stock purchasing is better informed.

The event also saw government and private entities sign the “UAE Food Waste Pledge” initiative that aims to save 2m meals in 2019 and 3m in 2020.