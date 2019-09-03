You are here

  • Home
  • US sanctions Iran's space program after launchpad blast
﻿

US sanctions Iran's space program after launchpad blast

A satellite image captured the failed Iranian rocket launch last week at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan, Iran. (AFP/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

US sanctions Iran's space program after launchpad blast

  • Treasury targeted the Iran Space Agency, Iran Space Research Center and the Astronautics Research Institute
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration imposed sanctions Tuesday on Iran's space agency for the first time, accusing it of developing ballistic missiles under the cover of a civilian program to launch satellites into orbit.
The sanctions announced by the State and Treasury departments targeting the agency and two of its affiliates follow the explosion Thursday of a rocket at Iran's Imam Khomeini Space Center in what an Iranian official said was a technical malfunction during a test. Following the explosion, President Donald Trump tweeted a surveillance image depicting the apparent aftermath of the incident and declared that the US had nothing to do with what transpired at the launch site.
With the latest sanctions, the Trump administration can subject foreign companies and governments, including international space cooperation organizations, to penalties if they have any involvement with the Iranian space agency. They would also freeze any of the agency's assets in US jurisdictions, though there aren't likely to be any given the state of relations between the two nations.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the "urgency of the threat" was underscored by Iran's recent attempt to launch a space vehicle. "The United States will not allow Iran to use its space launch program as cover to advance its ballistic missile programs," he said in a statement announcing the sanctions.
Officials said the move was not directly related to last week's explosion but that the surveillance image provided evidence of the U.S. assertion that the Iranian space program is used to develop missiles, including ones capable of carrying nuclear warheads or other weapons of mass destruction over long distances.
The sanctions are part of the Trump administration's escalating campaign of economic and diplomatic measures against Iran since unilaterally withdrawing last year from an international accord that was intended to curb the Iranian nuclear program.
Iran insists it is developing rockets to launch satellites into space, which it has done twice since 2013. The explosion marked the third failure involving a rocket at the Iranian center, which has raised suspicions of sabotage in Iran's space program.
Iran government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Monday the explosion was "a technical matter and a technical error."
Commercially available satellite images by Planet Labs Inc. and Maxar Technologies showed a black plume of smoke rising above a launch pad Thursday, with what appeared to be the charred remains of a rocket and its launch stand. In previous days, satellite images had shown officials there had repainted the launch pad blue.
The blast followed failed launches of the Payam and Doosti satellites in January and February. A separate fire at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February also killed three researchers, authorities said at the time.
Iran is preparing to launch the Nahid-1, a communication satellite, into space.
The U.S. alleges such satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Topics: Iran space satellite

Related

0
Middle-East
France condemns failed Iran satellite launch, urges halt to missile tests
0
Middle-East
Satellite photos shows burning rocket at Iranian space center

Turkish minister threatens Istanbul mayor

Updated 03 September 2019
Reuters

Turkish minister threatens Istanbul mayor

  • Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu met with two of the ousted mayors
Updated 03 September 2019
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s interior minister on Tuesday threatened “to devastate” the mayor of Istanbul over his support for three Kurdish mayors who were replaced by state officials over alleged terror links less than five months after the trio were elected.

Last month, Turkey replaced pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) mayors in Diyarbakir, Van and Mardin with state officials, and detained more than 400 people over suspected militant links, in a move sharply criticized by the opposition.

BACKGROUND

Turkey replaced pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party mayors in Diyarbakir, Van and Mardin with state official, and detained more than 400 people over suspected militant links, in a move sharply criticized by the opposition.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu — who dealt President Tayyip Erdogan the biggest defeat of his career when he defeated the ruling AK Party (AKP) in June local elections — has slammed the move as illegal and undemocratic and called for it to be reversed.

At the weekend Imamoglu — of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), who was backed by HDP when he was elected in June — visited Kurdish town of Diyarbakir and met with two of the ousted mayors.

Erdogan and his government accuse the HDP of links to the PKK that is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the EU and the US. The HDP denies such links. 

Speaking in the northeastern province of Bursa on Tuesday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the dismissals of the three mayors, who were elected in late March, were in line with the law.

“Ignorant. Know your place and your limits,” Soylu said of Imamoglu. “This country has been handling this terrorist organization for 40 years ... If you meddle in things that are not your job, we will devastate you.”

The minister added: “This is very clear ... While there are people who have suffered from terror for years, such a support for men who mourn at terrorist funerals will hurt our hearts and those of our people.”

The comments come a week after Imamoglu’s announcement that the Istanbul municipality canceled the transfer of more than 350 million lira ($61 million) to some pro-AKP foundations, in one of his first moves against Erdogan since being elected.

Erdogan has previously said that his government would also replace mayors in other parts of the country if they were found to be linked to militants. But Imamoglu has dismissed those comments as meaningless and saddening.

Ex-PM to be expelled from AKP

The executive committee of AKP on Monday unanimously agreed to send former premier and party member Ahmet Davutoglu to a disciplinary board for dismissal, local media reported.

The decision came after a nearly five-hour meeting of the central executive committee chaired by Erdogan, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on its website.

A leading AKP figure who served both as foreign minister and prime minister, Davutoglu has recently accused the party of deviating from its core principles.

His criticism included the party’s insistence on a rerun of the Istanbul vote after the AKP lost the city to the opposition in March local elections, as well as the removal of three mayors in eastern Turkey on terror-related claims.

The party’s move to expel the ex-premier comes as other former allies have fallen out with Erdogan including former president Abdullah Gul and former deputy prime minister Ali Babacan — both founding AKP members.

Babacan quit the party in July citing “deep differences” over policy and said Turkey was in need of a “new vision.”

He is expected to launch a new political party.

Topics: Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu hails victory as step to repair democracy
0
Middle-East
Erdogan suggests Turkey could look to Russia for jets

Latest updates

New Saudi visa scheme announced 27 September, 50 nationalities expected to benefit
0
Saudis turn to social media as language learning tool
0
Latest graduates set to become global ambassadors for Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Stock Exchange has a healthy IPO pipeline, says chief
0
Crude drops as trade war rumbles on and output swells
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.