'A Son' is a aowerful family tragedy will long be remembered

﻿

‘A Son’ takes a look at a family in turmoil. (Supplied)
VENICE: Arab cinema has touched the skies in the past five years or so, and the region’s film directors have learnt how to tell a story in a wonderfully focused way and in the shortest possible time.

Mehdi M. Barsaoui’s debut feature at the Venice Film Festival, “A Son,” at 96 minutes is a crisp look at a family in turmoil.

Set in the summer of 2011, six months after the Jasmine Revolution and the fall of Tunisian president, Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, but before the death of the former Libyan leader, Muammar Qaddafi, the movie profiles a family picnic in southern Tunisia.

It is all sunshine and joy with well-educated Fares (Sami Bouajila), his wife Meriem (Najla Ben Abdallah), and their 11-year-old son, Aziz (Youssef Khemiri), out for a weekend with friends in the scenic city of Tataouine.

But during the family trio’s drive back home tragedy strikes when militant rebels attack Fares’ car, and although he manages to turn it around and speed away, a bullet hits the young boy.

Later, in hospital, a doctor tells the couple that Aziz’s liver has been pierced and he will need a transplant. The parents are asked to undergo liver donor tests, but the results reveal information that threatens to destroy the family.

“A Son” has a climax that is unforgettable, and performances that are nothing short of brilliant. If Bouajila conveys his anger, angst and wounded pride in an extraordinarily controlled way, Abdallah portrays the pain of guilt and sorrow with subtle ease and fortitude.

Powerfully penned and directed with finesse, “A Son” should have qualified for the main competition, particularly since it delves into the seedy world of organ trade – and how this pushes people in dire medical emergencies to resort to the most scandalous and unlawful of activities.

With minimal background score – which heightens the effect of silence and the anguish the parents have to go through – and a camera that respects privacy without being curiously intrusive, Barsaoui’s film turns out to be a winner, and a work that will be remembered long after the festival has drawn its curtains.

Topics: A Son Arab cinema

Jessica Chastain turns to Lebanese designers for ‘It’ premieres

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain stars in new horror flick ‘It Chapter Two.’ (AFP)
Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain, who stars in “It Chapter Two,” has taken to red carpet premieres of the movie around the world in an array of Lebanese-designed gowns.

The star showed off an emerald green ballgown by Zuhair Murad at the Los Angeles premiere of the film last week and took to the European premiere of the horror film in London on Monday wearing a sleek black dress by Elie Saab.

Chastain turned heads in Zuhair Murad’s green gown, complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline and geometric beading across the length of the dress. She decided to tone things down in London, wearing a black number with a plunging neckline and a semi-sheer skirt straight from Elie Saab’s ready-to-wear Autumn/Winter 2019-20 collection.

Chastain wore an emerald green gown by Zuhair Murad to the US premiere of ‘It Chapter Two.’ (Getty)

The actress stars in soon-to-be released horror flick “It Chapter Two,” in which murderous clown Pennywise lurks in sewers and feasts on terrified children, based on a Stephen King novel.

But beyond the killer clown’s gruesome theatrics, King’s novel is an exploration of the dark underbelly of small-town America, director Andy Muschietti told AFP, tackling sinister yet tragically real themes such as spousal abuse and incest.

Movie sequel “It Chapter Two” covers the concluding sections of the novel in which the children — now grown up and enjoying successful lives elsewhere — must return to their hometown to confront a resurgent Pennywise.

The performance of the first “It” movie at box offices in 2017 leaves no doubt that the franchise resonates today with audiences, more than three decades on from King’s novel.

The R-rated blockbuster took in a whopping $700 million around the world to become the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain stars in new horror flick ‘It Chapter Two.’ (AFP)

“Yeah, that was ridiculous!” said Muschietti. “The first weekend was just insane ... it just went through the roof.”

According to Muschietti, King was nothing but supportive of the direction of his film adaptations — to the point of making a cameo appearance in the sequel.

“He’s very respectful of adaptations. It was I who actually reached out to him,” said Muschietti, who showed King the sequel’s script ahead of filming.

Some are predicting even higher box office returns this time around, potentially approaching the billion-dollar mark and Muschietti admits the pressure is on.

“I don’t want to think about that too much — I’d rather have low expectations to start with,” he said, before conceding that the nearly three-hour-long sequel is more ambitious in scope.

“It’s bigger. It’s a longer, richer story — it’s a little more intense in every box... it’s a bit of a stab in the heart.”

Topics: Jessica Chastain Hollywood actress Zuhair Murad

