Houthis launch missile from Yemen's Saada: Arab coalition

Arab coalition Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia fired the missile from civilian site in Sahar directorate in Saada. (File/AFP)
RIYADH: The Arab coalition fighting restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen said on Wednesday that the Houthi militia launched a ballistic missile from Saada, which landed inside the governorate.
Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said that the Iranian-backed militia fired the missile from civilian site in Sahar directorate and landed in Al-Safra, also in Saada.
Col. Al-Maliki said that the Houthi militia continue to violate international humanitarian law and its customary rules by indiscriminately firing ballistic missiles, which land on civilian areas, threaten the lives of hundreds of innocent Yemeni people.
He added that the coalition continues its efforts to neutralize and destroy these ballistic capabilities to protect civilians and regional and international security.

UN rights chief: 1,000 civilians dead in Syria over 4 months

UN rights chief: 1,000 civilians dead in Syria over 4 months

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief says her office has tallied more than 1,000 civilian deaths in Syria over the last four months, the majority of them due to airstrikes and ground attacks by President Bashar Assad’s forces and their allies.
Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, says 1,089 civilians were killed in the war-battered country between April 29 and August 29, including 304 children.
She said nearly all — 1,031 — were reportedly attributable to government forces and their allies in Idlib and Hama provinces. Another 58 were caused by “non-state actors.”
Bachelet was speaking to reporters in Geneva on Wednesday to go over her first year in office.
Idlib province, near Syria’s border with Turkey, is the final stronghold of the rebels in Syria.

