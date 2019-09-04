Houthis launch missile from Yemen's Saada: Arab coalition

RIYADH: The Arab coalition fighting restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen said on Wednesday that the Houthi militia launched a ballistic missile from Saada, which landed inside the governorate.
Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said that the Iranian-backed militia fired the missile from civilian site in Sahar directorate and landed in Al-Safra, also in Saada.
Col. Al-Maliki said that the Houthi militia continue to violate international humanitarian law and its customary rules by indiscriminately firing ballistic missiles, which land on civilian areas, threaten the lives of hundreds of innocent Yemeni people.
He added that the coalition continues its efforts to neutralize and destroy these ballistic capabilities to protect civilians and regional and international security.
