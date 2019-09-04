Yemen’s government officials start indirect talks with southern separatists in Saudi Arabia

You are here

﻿

Aidroos Al-Zubaidi is heading up the separatist delegation in Saudi Arabia, for talks with Yemen’s government officials. (AFP/File Photo)
Arab News

  • STC delegation, which landed in Kingdom on Tuesday, headed by Aidroos Al-Zubaidi
  • Emirati minister of state of foreign affairs Anwar Gargash thanks Saudi Arabia for its efforts
Arab News

JEDDAH: Yemen’s government officials have started talks with the country’s southern separatists of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Jeddah in a bid to end fighting in Aden and other southern provinces, a Yemeni official said on Wednesday.

The delegation, which landed in the Kingdom on Tuesday, is headed by Aidroos Al-Zubaidi, the council’s leader.

Its arrival comes after Saudi Arabia called for talks in the Kingdom to restore calm to southern Yemen after fighting between the STC and government troops last month.

Emirati minister of state of foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday that he was was confident that the Jeddah meeting will succeed in uniting the two sides against what he called the “Houthi coup.”

He also thanked Saudi Arabia for “leading the coalition politically and militarily with care and skill.”

(With agencies)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Southern Transitional Council (STC) Aden coalition

Head of Saudi Space Authority receives US envoy

Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Space Authority, with the US ambassador to the Kingdom, John Abizaid. (SPA)
Updated 56 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia and the US have a history of technical and educational exchange
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Space Authority, received in Riyadh on Monday the US ambassador to the Kingdom, John Abizaid.
They discussed ways to develop strategic partnership regarding space, including benefiting from American experience in space technology.
Saudi Arabia and the US have a history of technical and educational exchange. The longstanding security relationship continues to be important. The vibrancy of the Saudi-US relationship, based on cooperation in the political and economic fields, remains secure.

Topics: US space agency Ambassador John Abizaid NASA Prince Sultan bin Salman Eye on the Vision Vision 2030

