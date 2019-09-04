You are here

Palestinian women demand legal protection after suspected “honor killing“

Palestinian women hold a banner that reads, "Palestinian Woman's General Union, we need a law to protect us and to protect the Palestinian family," during a rally in front of the Prime Minister's office, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, Sept. 2. 2019. (AP)
Reuters

  • 21-year-old dies after alleged beating by kinsmen
  • Palestinian Authority legal code under scrutiny
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated in the West Bank on Wednesday to demand legal protection for women after a 21-year-old woman died last month in what rights groups say was a so-called honor killing.
A Palestinian Authority investigation is underway into the death of Isra’a Ghrayeb, a make-up artist who activists say was beaten by male relatives after a video posted on Instagram allegedly showed a meeting between her and a man who had proposed to her.
According to Palestinian media reports, Ghrayeb sustained serious spinal injuries after falling from a balcony in her home in Beit Sahour, near Bethlehem, while trying to escape an assault by her brothers. She died on Aug. 22.
At least 18 Palestinian women have been killed this year by family members angered at perceived damage to their honor, which may involve fraternizing with men or any infringement of conservative values regarding women, according to the General Union of Palestinian Women and Feminist Institutions.
Ghrayeb’s family has denied the accusations. They said in a statement that Ghrayeb had a “mental condition” and died “after she had a heart attack, following an accidental fall into the (family’s) courtyard.”
The circumstances surrounding Ghrayeb’s death have stirred outrage within the Palestinian territories and on social media, with rights activists demanding action against the alleged perpetrators and legal protection for women under the hashtag #JustceforIsraa.
In the West Bank city of Ramallah, female demonstrators held signs reading: “We are all Isra’a” and “My body is my property. I don’t need your supervision, your care, your honor.”
“I’m here to say enough is enough. We’ve lost enough women. Enough victims have died, have been killed, have been tortured, raped, harassed, and still there’s no justice,” said Amal Khayat, 30, an activist from Jerusalem.
Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said this week that several people had been detained for questioning over Ghrayeb’s death as part of the inquiry by the Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited self-rule in the Israel-occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian penal code dates to the 1960s and has been criticized for inadequate protection for women and lenient penalties for men who kill them in honor crimes.
“The case of Isra’a Ghrayeb shocked our conscience just like those before her. These are women and girls who dream to live in safety in a society free from violence and injustice,” the General Union of Palestinian Women and Feminist Institutions said in a statement.
The group called on the Palestinian government to “develop targeted programs that teach the principle of gender equality” and to reform laws to ensure accountability for perpetrators.
Protesters voiced optimism that Wednesday’s rally and others earlier this week would push the PA to make reforms. “The victims are a part of us, they’re a part of our history,” Khayat said. “We will continue (to protest) until we get justice.”

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu makes controversial Hebron visit

AFP

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu makes controversial Hebron visit

  • The visit was a rarity and came just ahead of Israel’s September 17 elections
  • 800 Jewish settlers live under hefty Israeli army security in the city, surrounded by around 200,000 Palestinians
AFP

HEBRON, Palestinian Territories: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undertook a controversial visit to the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron Wednesday, to commemorate the anniversary of the 1929 killing of Jews there.
The visit was a rarity and came just ahead of Israel’s September 17 elections, with Netanyahu seeking to attract votes from the country’s nationalist right.
He attended a ceremony marking 90 years since 67 Jews were killed by Palestinian rioters in Hebron.
Today around 800 Jewish settlers live under hefty Israeli army security in the city, surrounded by around 200,000 Palestinians.
“We’re not seeking to disinherit anyone, but nobody will disinherit us,” Netanyahu said at the ceremony.
“We’re not strangers in Hebron. We’ll stay in it forever.”
The area was under heavy guard for the ceremony — which also attracted other Israeli politicians — with soldiers, explosives experts and sniffer dogs all present.
The Palestinian Authority condemned his visit — his first since 1998, according to Israeli media — as “provocative” and politically motivated.
“This is a purely colonialist, racist visit that Netanyahu is doing at the height of an election battle in an attempt to win votes from the right and the extreme right,” the PA’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Palestinian activists from Youth Against Settlements raised a giant Palestinian flag in the area.
Palestinian youths threw stones and firecrackers at soldiers in the city center who responded with rubber bullets, witnesses said.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin was among those attending and called for Israelis and Palestinians to learn to coexist.
“Hebron is not a barrier to peace,” he said.
“It is a test of our ability to live together, Jews and Arabs, to live decent lives side by side.”
After his address, Rivlin visited the site known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque and to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarchs — revered by both faiths — where he said a prayer, his office said.
Netanyahu is fighting for reelection in a campaign in which settler votes will be key in his efforts to build a right-wing coalition.
Hebron has seen regular unrest.
In 1994, Israeli settler Baruch Goldstein killed 29 Muslim worshippers there with an assault rifle before being beaten to death by survivors.
Israeli settlements are seen as illegal under international law and a major obstacle to peace, as they are built on land the Palestinians see as part of their future state.

