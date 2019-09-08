You are here

  • Home
  • INTERVIEW: Japan offers an illuminating view of Vision 2030 — Nomura executive Tarek Fadlallah
﻿

INTERVIEW: Japan offers an illuminating view of Vision 2030 — Nomura executive Tarek Fadlallah

Illustration by Luis Grañena
Updated 08 September 2019
Frank Kane

INTERVIEW: Japan offers an illuminating view of Vision 2030 — Nomura executive Tarek Fadlallah

Updated 08 September 2019
Frank Kane

Lebanon-born, British-educated, working for a Japanese bank in the Middle East — Tarek Fadlallah’s life and career reads like a chapter from a book on globalization.

“I’ve been lucky,” said the chief executive of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East, the regional investment arm of one of Japan’s biggest financial institutions. “Japan seemed like a fascinating place and the lure of its largest investment bank was too great for a starry-eyed young man. It has given me a different perspective on finance and life in general.”

Fadlallah, who began with Nomura as a graduate trainee and stayed there for most of his professional life, highlights some similarities between Japan and the Middle East that may not be immediately apparent, as well as points of divergence.

“Both cultures share common philosophies around family values, tradition and loyalty, but there are clearly some big differences too. As part of the caravan routes over centuries, the Middle East has been open to other cultures and foreigners for a long time, whereas the Japanese islands were closed, and its people inward-looking for much of their history. This has shaped a cautious Japanese approach to their international affairs and to business.

“There are similarities here, too. I’ve found that business people in both Japan and the Middle East share a cautious management philosophy, and sometimes put off facing problems until they become unavoidable. This has often led to difficulties,” he said.

The business relationship between Japan and the Middle East centers on the Asian economic giant’s need for energy resources that it does not have at home, notably oil and gas. Japan gets the bulk of its oil imports from the Arabian Gulf, and most of that from Saudi Arabia. But it would be a mistake to suggest, as some have done, that it is a simple oil-for-electronics transaction.

“The Middle East is resource rich, while Japan is resource poor. So there has always been a strong potential synergy between them. But the trading relationship is not just about swapping oil for TVs — the Middle East has been a big investor in Japanese bonds since at least the 1998 Japanese banking crisis. And 5 percent of Toyota’s global production goes to the Middle East. There are lots of synergies across the resource-capital spectrum,” Fadlallah said.

Some economists have warned the global economy might be slipping into an era of “Japanification” — lost decades of economic stagnation, price deflation and low interest rates the country has endured. Some fear that Europe and even the US might be on the brink of a similar period of anemic economic growth.

If so, Japan — and many other Middle East economies — start with a distinct advantage. They have not allowed high levels of debt to build up in their economies, and — thanks to historically high energy prices — most Gulf economies still have plenty in reserve.

“The increase in global debt contrasts with the debt repayment of Japanese companies over the past 30 years. Now, there are imbalances in the global economy that are being amplified by monetary policies whose ultimate impact is unknown and potentially catastrophic. Japan is probably better positioned than most to see through a downturn,” Fadlallah said.

BIO

BORN:

• Beirut 1966

EDUCATION:

• London School of Economics — bachelor’s in economics

CAREER: 

• Graduate trainee, Nomura London

• Director, ABN Amro, London and Bahrain

• Director, Nomura Asset Management, Bahrain, Riyadh, Dubai

• Chief Executive Officer, Nomura Asset Management (Middle East)

A Japanese view on the big changes taking place in Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 strategy to reduce oil dependency is illuminating.

“Investors in Saudi Arabia are driven, first and foremost, by an analysis of data, and this shows that the economy is gradually rebounding after a difficult 2018. Rising consumer spending, evidenced by higher credit card purchases and soaring mortgage borrowing, and increasing capital investment by the private sector, is particularly encouraging.

“But diversifying the economy is immensely challenging and requires overhauling large sections of the economy that are highly dependent, both directly and indirectly, on oil related spending. Some will get hurt in the short term as subsidies are withdrawn.

“There is no doubt about the overall strategy or the direction of travel, however. It is correct and necessary, but it is also a truism the world over, that plans are easier to draw up than to execute. External headwinds, particularly as the world economy slows, are clearly not helpful. Foreign investors want to see quicker and more effective implementation of the overall privatization program, not just Aramco,” Fadlallah added.

There has been speculation recently that the Saudi oil giant might opt for Tokyo as the main foreign market for an initial  public offering (IPO) outside the Kingdom. Fadlallah thinks it is too early to comment on this prospect, but did say: “Recent announcements suggest a renewed determination to proceed with an IPO. Since the announcement of its likely listing, Aramco’s privatization process has been viewed by many foreign investors as the centre piece of the Kingdom’s economic reforms.”

Nomura operates a fully-licensed banking business in Riyadh, and Fadlallah travels there frequently. But he is based in the Dubai International Financial Centre in the UAE, and has pertinent views too on the UAE’s recent economic performance.

“The UAE’s economic performance last year was disappointing, and the consensus for this year shows only a slight uptick in growth, but lower interest rates through the end of this year will offer relief to the important real estate and retail sectors.

“The decline in residential housing prices and commercial rents have made Dubai competitive but maintaining a stable real estate sector is equally critical to the economy. Reducing building permits and reversing the increase in property taxes, as well as the tighter mortgage regulations that were imposed a few years ago, would be very helpful,” he said.

Just last week Dubai announced the formation of a top-level strategic committee to oversee the crucial real estate sector.

Fadlallah believes the future is bright for the UAE, and pointed to the recent sale of ride-sharing firm Careem to Uber for $3.1 billion as a prime example of the entrepreneurial business culture in the Emirates.

“The UAE continues to build a promising long-term future. It cannot escape the impact of lower oil prices, but its diversification efforts have already positioned it as the hub for non-oil related activity and from where many pan-regional businesses are emerging,” he said.

That optimism is tempered by a worrying backdrop in the global economy, however. “I’ve watched the global financial markets at close quarters for over 30 years, but you’re always learning, and the current environment is altogether different to anything we have seen in that period,” he said.

“It’s astonishing that eleven years after the global financial crisis, the major central banks are walking back on tentative attempts to normalize monetary policy by extending what were supposed to be ‘emergency’ measures. That shouldn’t be a good sign, yet US stock markets are close to their all-time highs,” Fadlallah warned.

The US-China trade war is high on his list of concerns. “President Trump is happy, but I’m slightly confused. Trump’s obsession with the stock market, and his eye on the next election, suggest that he will accept a deal with China soon and spin it as a win, but the damage is done.

“The lurch away from multilateralism and towards nationalism bodes poorly for international economic development and my biggest fear is that de-globalization will undo the benefits that have included increased global trade, prosperity and peace,” he said.

The chaotic situation in the UK over the country’s plans to leave the EU is also a worry. “Uncertainty over Brexit is hurting foreign investment in the British economy where Japan already has major manufacturing facilities, such as Nissan in Sunderland. Japanese companies have voiced their preference for Britain to remain part of the single market. It’s difficult to see any significant new commitments until the matter is resolved,” he said.

There is a glimmer of a silver lining in the UK situation for regional investors. “The interest of Middle Eastern investors is mainly in the real estate sector which has softened since the referendum, and while this has hit portfolio valuations, the opportunity to bargain hunt in the context of a weaker currency is becoming rather appealing,” he added.

Finally, Japan can teach the Middle East a lesson in how to get through periods of economic weakness. “Having witnessed the agonizing struggles of companies during the prolonged Japanese economic downturn, I am keen to share that experience with companies across the region as they look to adapt in a transforming economy.”

But Fadlallah warned: “Unfortunately, sincere advice is not always welcomed, especially when it goes against vested interests, and can sometimes be misinterpreted as criticism. The region faces enormous challenges, and we have to be big enough to rise to the task.”

Related

Exclusive 0
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Dubai’s Doyenne of the behavior-changing business
0
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Philip Morris International mideast chief on using hi-tech to progress toward a smoke-free future

OPEC, other major producers to mull fresh cuts as trade war hits prices

Updated 53 min 55 sec ago
AFP

OPEC, other major producers to mull fresh cuts as trade war hits prices

  • OPEC and key non-OPEC members want to halt a continuous slide in prices
  • US and China’s tit-for-tat tariffs have created fears of a global recession that will undermine demand for oil
Updated 53 min 55 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Top oil producers will consider fresh output cuts at a meeting this week, but analysts are doubtful they will succeed in bolstering crude prices dented by the US-China trade war.
The OPEC petroleum exporters’ group and key non-OPEC members want to halt a slide in prices that has continued despite previous production cuts and US sanctions that have squeezed supply from Iran and Venezuela.
Analysts say the OPEC+ group’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which monitors a supply cut deal reached last year, has limited options when it meets in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The obvious move is to deepen the reductions.
But while that could help prices, it also risks further losses of market share, analysts say.
“OPEC has traditionally resorted to production cuts in order to shore up the prices,” said M. R. Raghu, head of research at Kuwait Financial Center (Markaz).
“However, this has come at the cost of reduction in OPEC’s global crude market share from a peak of 35 percent in 2012 to 30 percent as of July 2019,” he told AFP.
The 24-nation OPEC+ group, dominated by the group’s kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC production giant Russia, agreed to reduce output in December 2018.
That came as a faltering global economy and a boom in US shale oil threatened to create a global glut in supply.
Previous supply cuts have mostly succeeded in bolstering prices.
But this time, the market has continued to slide — even after OPEC+ agreed in June to extend by nine months an earlier deal slashing output by 1.2 million barrels per day.
The new factor is the trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies, whose tit-for-tat tariffs have created fears of a global recession that will undermine demand for oil.
Saudi economist Fadhl Al-Bouenain said the oil market has become “highly sensitive to the US-China trade war.”
“What is happening to oil prices is outside the control of OPEC and certainly stronger than its capability,” Bouenain said.
“Accordingly, I think OPEC+ will not resort to new production cuts” because that would further blunt the group’s already shrunken market share, he said.
European benchmark Brent was selling at $61.54 per barrel Friday, in contrast with more than $75 this time last year but up from around $50 at the end of December 2018.
The deliberations also coincide with stymied production from Iran and Venezuela and slower growth in US output, meaning that supplies are not excessively high.
“US shale output growth does not have the same momentum as in previous cycles, and OPEC production is at a 15-year low, having fallen by 2.7 million barrels per day over the past nine months,” Standard Chartered said in a commentary last month.
“We think that the oil policy options for key producers are limited, for the moment,” the investment bank said.
No decisions will be taken at Thursday’s meeting, but it should produce recommendations ahead of an OPEC+ summit in Vienna in December.
Rapidan Energy Group said the alliance might need to cut output by an additional one million bpd to stabilize the market.
But the problem will be deciding which member countries will shoulder the burden of any new cuts.
Saudi Arabia, which is the de facto leader of OPEC and pumps about a third of the world’s oil, took on more than its fair share last time around.
Bouenain said he believes that Riyadh is likely to be more resistant this time, given the impact on the kingdom’s revenues.
Raghu said the primary factor dragging down oil prices was poor demand due to trade tensions between the US and China.
“Without a favorable resolution to the dispute, OPEC’s production cuts will not result in a sizeable uptick of oil prices,” he said.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC

Related

0
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: OPEC+ keeps market in check
0
Business & Economy
Oil up after drone attack on Saudi field, but OPEC report caps gains

Latest updates

Hong Kong protesters plan march to US Embassy
0
Stripped-back auto show mirrors German car industry gloom
0
OPEC, other major producers to mull fresh cuts as trade war hits prices
0
China’s August exports unexpectedly shrink, imports remain weak
0
Tokyo cancels flights, trains ahead of Typhoon Faxai
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.