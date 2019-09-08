You are here

China’s August exports unexpectedly shrink, imports remain weak

Many analysts expect China's export growth to slow further in coming months.
Reuters

  • Beijing is widely expected to announce more support measures in coming weeks to avert the risk of a sharper economic slowdown
  • There were expectations that looming tariffs may have prompted some Chinese exporters to bring forward or ‘front-load’ US-bound shipments into August
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s exports unexpectedly fell in August while imports shrank for a fourth month, pointing to further weakness in the world’s second-largest economy and underlining a pressing need for more stimulus as the Sino-US trade war escalates.
Beijing is widely expected to announce more support measures in coming weeks to avert the risk of a sharper economic slowdown as the United States ratchets up trade pressure, including the first cuts in some key lending rates in four years.
On Friday, the central bank cut banks’ reserve requirements for the seventh time since early 2018 to free up more funds for lending, days after a cabinet meeting signaled that more policy loosening may be imminent.
August exports fell 1 percent from a year earlier, the biggest fall since June, when it fell 1.3 percent, customs data showed on Sunday. Analysts had expected a 2.0 percent rise in a Reuters poll after July’s 3.3 percent gain.
That’s despite analyst expectations that looming tariffs may have prompted some Chinese exporters to bring forward or “front-load” US-bound shipments into August, a trend seen earlier in the trade dispute.
Many analysts expect export growth to slow further in coming months, as evidenced by worsening export orders in both official and private factory surveys. More US tariff measures will take effect on Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.
Sunday’s data also showed China’s imports shrank for the fourth consecutive month since April. Imports dropped 5.6 percent on-year in August, slightly less than an expected 6.0 percent fall and unchanged from July’s 5.6 percent decline.
Sluggish domestic demand was likely the main factor in the decline, along with softening global commodity prices. China’s domestic consumption and investment have remained weak despite more than a year of growth boosting measures.
China reported a trade surplus of $34.84 billion last month, compared with a $45.06 billion surplus in July. Analysts had forecast a surplus of $43 billion for August.
August saw dramatic escalations in the bitter year-long trade row, with Washington announcing 15 percent tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods from Sept. 1. Beijing hit back with retaliatory levies, and let its yuan currency fall sharply to offset some of the tariff pressure.
China and the United States on Thursday agreed to hold high-level talks in early October in Washington, the first in-person discussions since a failed US-China trade meeting at the end of July.
But there was no indication that any planned tariffs on Chinese goods would be halted, and markets expect a lasting peace between the two countries seems more elusive than ever.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the United States wants “near term” results from US-China trade talks in September and October but cautioned that the trade conflict could take years to resolve.
China’s trade surplus with the United States stood at $26.95 billion in August, narrowing from July’s $27.97 billion.
It still reached $195.45 billion in the first eight months of 2019, highlighting continued imbalances which have been a core complaint of Trump’s in his administration’s negotiations with Beijing.

OPEC, other major producers to mull fresh cuts as trade war hits prices

  • OPEC and key non-OPEC members want to halt a continuous slide in prices
  • US and China’s tit-for-tat tariffs have created fears of a global recession that will undermine demand for oil
DUBAI: Top oil producers will consider fresh output cuts at a meeting this week, but analysts are doubtful they will succeed in bolstering crude prices dented by the US-China trade war.
The OPEC petroleum exporters’ group and key non-OPEC members want to halt a slide in prices that has continued despite previous production cuts and US sanctions that have squeezed supply from Iran and Venezuela.
Analysts say the OPEC+ group’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which monitors a supply cut deal reached last year, has limited options when it meets in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The obvious move is to deepen the reductions.
But while that could help prices, it also risks further losses of market share, analysts say.
“OPEC has traditionally resorted to production cuts in order to shore up the prices,” said M. R. Raghu, head of research at Kuwait Financial Center (Markaz).
“However, this has come at the cost of reduction in OPEC’s global crude market share from a peak of 35 percent in 2012 to 30 percent as of July 2019,” he told AFP.
The 24-nation OPEC+ group, dominated by the group’s kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC production giant Russia, agreed to reduce output in December 2018.
That came as a faltering global economy and a boom in US shale oil threatened to create a global glut in supply.
Previous supply cuts have mostly succeeded in bolstering prices.
But this time, the market has continued to slide — even after OPEC+ agreed in June to extend by nine months an earlier deal slashing output by 1.2 million barrels per day.
The new factor is the trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies, whose tit-for-tat tariffs have created fears of a global recession that will undermine demand for oil.
Saudi economist Fadhl Al-Bouenain said the oil market has become “highly sensitive to the US-China trade war.”
“What is happening to oil prices is outside the control of OPEC and certainly stronger than its capability,” Bouenain said.
“Accordingly, I think OPEC+ will not resort to new production cuts” because that would further blunt the group’s already shrunken market share, he said.
European benchmark Brent was selling at $61.54 per barrel Friday, in contrast with more than $75 this time last year but up from around $50 at the end of December 2018.
The deliberations also coincide with stymied production from Iran and Venezuela and slower growth in US output, meaning that supplies are not excessively high.
“US shale output growth does not have the same momentum as in previous cycles, and OPEC production is at a 15-year low, having fallen by 2.7 million barrels per day over the past nine months,” Standard Chartered said in a commentary last month.
“We think that the oil policy options for key producers are limited, for the moment,” the investment bank said.
No decisions will be taken at Thursday’s meeting, but it should produce recommendations ahead of an OPEC+ summit in Vienna in December.
Rapidan Energy Group said the alliance might need to cut output by an additional one million bpd to stabilize the market.
But the problem will be deciding which member countries will shoulder the burden of any new cuts.
Saudi Arabia, which is the de facto leader of OPEC and pumps about a third of the world’s oil, took on more than its fair share last time around.
Bouenain said he believes that Riyadh is likely to be more resistant this time, given the impact on the kingdom’s revenues.
Raghu said the primary factor dragging down oil prices was poor demand due to trade tensions between the US and China.
“Without a favorable resolution to the dispute, OPEC’s production cuts will not result in a sizeable uptick of oil prices,” he said.

