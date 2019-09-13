MUSCAT: Debenhams has opened two new stores in its biggest international region, the Middle East, entering Oman for the first time, and taking the number of stores in this region to 29.
Debenhams opened in The Galleria Al-Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday 4th September, as part of the center’s much-anticipated expansion. It is Debenhams’ sixth store in the UAE with partner Alshaya, and will trade on two floors across 75,073 square feet.
The launch in Oman means Debenhams is now represented in 8 countries in the region. The store is in the newly-opened Mall Of Muscat, which boasts the largest aquarium in the Middle East. The store opened its doors on Thursday 5th September, trading on 34,374 square feet.
Both stores follow the “Debenhams Redesigned” concept showcased at Debenhams in Watford. Customers will enjoy world-class service with exclusive access to the Designers at Debenhams range, featuring British fashion designers such as Jasper Conran, Julien MacDonald, Preen and Savannah Miller.
Both stores will also range well-known quality Debenhams in-house brands such as Principles, Maine, Racing Green and Bluezoo as well as a wide variety of international fashion and beauty brands, such as Levis, American Eagle and Calvin Klein. In-store services include personal shopping, beauty treatment rooms and casual dining options.
These openings take the Debenhams’ international franchise business up to 57 stores in 20 countries.
Jess Shepherd, Debenhams Director of Digital & International, commented:
“Our customers in Middle Eastern markets now have two more locations to shop with us in malls that represent the best of shopping in the region. Our longstanding partnership with Alshaya continues to present expansion opportunities in a region where our mix of Designer and high street British brands resonates well with local customers.”
Debenhams enters Oman as part of Middle East expansion
