Debenhams enters Oman as part of Middle East expansion

Debenhams has opened two new stores in its biggest international region, the Middle East, entering Oman for the first time. (Supplied)
  • The launch in Oman means Debenhams is now represented in 8 countries in the region
MUSCAT: Debenhams has opened two new stores in its biggest international region, the Middle East, entering Oman for the first time, and taking the number of stores in this region to 29.
Debenhams opened in The Galleria Al-Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday 4th September, as part of the center’s much-anticipated expansion. It is Debenhams’ sixth store in the UAE with partner Alshaya, and will trade on two floors across 75,073 square feet.
The launch in Oman means Debenhams is now represented in 8 countries in the region. The store is in the newly-opened Mall Of Muscat, which boasts the largest aquarium in the Middle East. The store opened its doors on Thursday 5th September, trading on 34,374 square feet.
Both stores follow the “Debenhams Redesigned” concept showcased at Debenhams in Watford. Customers will enjoy world-class service with exclusive access to the Designers at Debenhams range, featuring British fashion designers such as Jasper Conran, Julien MacDonald, Preen and Savannah Miller.
Both stores will also range well-known quality Debenhams in-house brands such as Principles, Maine, Racing Green and Bluezoo as well as a wide variety of international fashion and beauty brands, such as Levis, American Eagle and Calvin Klein. In-store services include personal shopping, beauty treatment rooms and casual dining options.
These openings take the Debenhams’ international franchise business up to 57 stores in 20 countries.
Jess Shepherd, Debenhams Director of Digital & International, commented:
“Our customers in Middle Eastern markets now have two more locations to shop with us in malls that represent the best of shopping in the region. Our longstanding partnership with Alshaya continues to present expansion opportunities in a region where our mix of Designer and high street British brands resonates well with local customers.”

Topics: business economy Debenhams Oman Middle East

Global oil industry is on the defensive over climate change

  • World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi nominates water scarcity as biggest source of future world tension
ABU DHABI: At the dawn of an era scientists have dubbed the Anthropocene, driven by human impact on the planet, the energy industry’s four-yearly gathering was forced onto the defensive on climate change.

With the burning of “demon” fossil fuels blamed for playing havoc in the “age of man,” many agreed that after decades of energy wars, future conflicts would be driven by competition for clean water as the glaciers recede and rivers dry up.

Asked what the biggest source of world tension would be in 2040, more than half the energy professionals and officials polled at this week’s World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi nominated water scarcity.

“Ten years ago or 20 years ago oil would have been on the top of the list for sure,” said Adnan Shihab-Eldin of Kuwait, the former acting secretary general of OPEC.

“Now it’s not because of two factors: We have more resources throughout the world especially through technology ... and the resources are more evenly distributed,” he told the World Energy Congress.

But like many other leaders and executives at the conference he insisted that given predicted global demand over coming decades, that could be reversed by an excessively rapid and unplanned switch to renewable sources of power.

“We all agree that what we want is a clean energy future. Getting to that clean energy future and the speed that we get there must be kept open,” he said, warning of “volatilities and crisis” if policy
decisions were made in haste.

“It’s wrong in my view to set a policy that will impact for 40 years, saying for example not only that I don’t want nuclear for myself ... but I don’t want nuclear for everyone else.”

“So it’s important to keep all our options open, to invest in all them, depending on our local situation.”

Gulf nations have invested tens of billions of dollars in clean energy projects, mainly in solar and nuclear. But critics say many are slow to get off the drawing board and that political will is lacking.

The addiction to oil is a powerful one, particularly when supplies remain abundant, and the switch to renewables is enormously costly.

But the Global Commission on Adaptation said on Tuesday that countries rich and poor must invest now to protect against the effects of climate change or pay an even heavier price later. “We are the last generation that can change the course of climate change, and we are the first generation that then has to live with the consequences,” said former UN chief Ban Ki-Moon, who chairs the commission.

Failure to curb the greenhouse gas emissions slow-roasting the planet has already unleashed a crescendo of deadly heat waves, water shortages and superstorms made more destructive by rising seas.

Earth’s average surface temperature has gone up 1C since the late 19th century, and is on track — at current rates of CO2 emissions — to warm another two or three degrees by the century’s end.

“We are the biggest influencing factor on nature these days,” Martin Frick, senior policy director at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said at a panel discussion in Abu Dhabi.

“As they say, with great power comes great responsibility.”

One of the leading lights at the World Energy Congress, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, has spoken of a “crisis of perception” facing the industry and a growing risk the financial community will turn against fossil fuels.

During the week he led calls for an “orderly” shift and criticism of knee-jerk policies. “All energy transitions — including this one — take decades, with many challenges along the road,” said the boss of the Saudi oil giant which is preparing for a stock market debut that will raise billions of dollars.

The UN’s Frick said that diplomacy on climate change was still working despite the difficulties.

“There is an urgent need for that,” he said. “The impacts are absolutely alarming, and no matter how much we negotiate, there is no negotiating with nature.”

Topics: climate change

