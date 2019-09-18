You are here

﻿

Huawei expects to see revenue uplift from 5G roll-out next year

China’s big three state telcos are racing to roll out 5G services in more than 50 cities this year, following countries such as South Korea and the US. (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Huawei expects to see revenue uplift from 5G roll-out next year

  • 5G is the fifth-generation cellular network technology giving consumers and businesses much faster access to information
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Huawei Technologies expects the roll-out of next-generation 5G wireless networks to start contributing to the firm’s revenue from next year when China launches services, the company’s deputy chairman said on Wednesday.

The Chinese telecoms equipment giant has said that it has secured more than 50 5G commercial contracts even as it fights accusations from the US and its allies that its networks are vehicles for Chinese espionage.

Ken Hu said that while the roll-out was accelerating, especially in Asia, the company believed that it would still need to “wait for a while before 5G contributes a sizeable share to revenue.”

“We will have a clearer picture by mid-next year because by then the first batch of 5G commercial roll-outs in China will reach a certain phase,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a company conference, estimating that Huawei had now signed about 60 contracts.

China’s big three state telcos are racing to roll out 5G services in more than 50 cities this year, following countries like South Korea and the US which have already started the service that promises to support new technologies such as autonomous driving.

Huawei’s home market has become more crucial to the company since Washington in May banned US firms trading with it due to national security concerns, hitting the company’s international business.

The company denies the allegations and says Washington is trying to curb its industry leadership to benefit US companies.

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei last week told The Economist magazine that in order to resolve US concerns, he is open to selling his firm’s 5G technology — including patents, code, blueprints, production know-how — to Western firms for a one-off fee.

Hu said that Ren’s suggestion was not complex and that a new player could help alleviate security concerns.

“If the proposal gets implemented it will on one hand support more competition in 5G across the global supply chain, and such competition is beneficial to consumers and users and also contributes to the industry itself,” he said.

The company also on Wednesday launched what it described as “the world’s fastest artificial intelligence training cluster,” dubbed Atlas 900, and pledged to invest $1.5 billion in its developer program.

Huawei, which is also the world’s No.2 smartphone maker, is scheduled to launch a new high-end smartphone on Thursday, despite uncertainty about whether the new handset will be able to run Google’s Android operating system and apps.

Huawei said last month that, while the impact of the US curbs was weaker than previously expected, it would still push its smartphone unit’s revenue lower by about $10 billion this year.

Topics: Huawei 5G

Related

0
Business & Economy
Huawei forges ahead with smartphone launch plan with new chipset
0
Corporate News
Huawei P30 Pro stuns in Limited Edition Pearl White

Lloyd’s of London profits quadruple on investment gains

Updated 18 September 2019
Reuters

Lloyd’s of London profits quadruple on investment gains

  • Specialist insurer reports first-half pre-tax profit of $2.87 billion
Updated 18 September 2019
Reuters

LONDON: The 330-year old specialist insurance market Lloyd's of London reported a first-half pre-tax profit of 2.3 billion pounds ($2.87 billion) on Thursday, up nearly fourfold on investment gains and a cutback in underperforming business.
Lloyd's, which covers commercial risks from oil risks to footballers' legs, suffered steep losses in 2017 and 2018 due to natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, typhoons and wildfires.
Lloyd's last year told its 99 member syndicates to ditch the worst performing 10% of their businesses.
"It is encouraging that the Lloyd's market is showing increased discipline in 2019," Chief Executive John Neal said in a statement.
"We need to make some brave choices on how to meet the expectations of our customers and all our stakeholders in the future."
The market has proposed its members move to electronic exchanges next year, as it responds to competition from cheaper rivals.
Further details of the strategic changes will be released on Sept 30.
Net investment income rose to 2.3 billion pounds from 0.2 billion a year earlier, helped by strong equity returns.
Gross written premiums rose 1.7% to 19.7 billion pounds but the company's combined ratio, a measure of underwriting performance in which a level below 100% indicates a profit, weakened to 98.8% from 95.5%.
The results compare with a profit of 0.6 billion pounds a year ago.
Premium rates rose by an average of 3.9%, Lloyd's said.
Lloyd's in May asked the Banking Standards Board to conduct a survey of the insurance market's 45,000 participants on issues such as honesty and respect to help to improve its working environment, following allegations of sexual harassment at member firms.
The survey will be published on Sept 24, Neal said on Thursday.

Topics: Lloyd's London

Related

0
Business & Economy
Lloyd's of London picks first female chief executive
0
Corporate News
Etisalat's MSS gets Lloyd's register quality certificate

Latest updates

Greta Thunberg to Congress: ‘Don’t listen to me. Listen to the scientists’
0
Prison becomes ‘second home’ for Turkish cartoonist
0
Palestinians ready for dialogue with any future Israeli leader
0
US consular staffer to stay in Turkey jail on spy charges
0
UN says deal reached on committee for new Syria constitution
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.