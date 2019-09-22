You are here

Fund managers gird for long trade war after FedEx slide

FedEx business touches several industries across the globe. (AFP)
Reuters
  • Shares of the shipping company tumbled 13% after it said it planned to cut costs
NEW YORK: A profit warning and muted outlook from package delivery company FedEx Corp. is prompting some high-profile fund managers to prepare for the trade war between the US and China to last longer than many had originally anticipated.

Shares of the shipping company, whose business is often seen as a proxy for growth in the global economy, tumbled 13 percent Wednesday, a day after it said it planned to ground some planes and cut costs due to the effects of the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

“We were hopeful of a trade deal and some sort of return to normalcy and that has not taken place,” FedEx’s CEO, Frederick Smith, said on its earnings call.

Companies ranging from parts supplier O’Reilly Automotive to network gear maker Juniper Networks have said the trade war is weighing on their earnings. Yet investors have focused more on FedEx because the nature of its business touches several industries across the globe, including consumer spending.

An extended trade war could take the wind out of the sails of the rally in the S&P 500 benchmark index, which has advanced in line with expectations for an imminent breakthrough in the trade war. High-level talks between the two countries are expected to resume again in October. The conflict between the two countries could take a decade to resolve, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow warned on Sept. 6.

As a result, fund managers are moving away from US industrials and technology companies that may be most affected by higher tariffs and instead are looking to pick up some out-of-favor companies and assets that offer long-term opportunities despite the trade war.

“It’s obvious that China will try to drag this out as long as it can and hope it disappears after the (2020 presidential) election,” said Brian Yacktman, whose YCG Enhanced Fund is up nearly 31 percent for the year to date.

Yacktman is moving more into the shares of European luxury goods makers such as Kering SA, whose brands include Gucci and Botegga Veneta, that have pricing power but have fallen on concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy. 

Shares of Kering are up 12.4 percent for the year to date, including a 10 percent drop over the last three months.

“These are companies that can just pass tariffs on because people want to buy the status symbol,” he said.

Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, said her firm has been increasing its “measures of protection” against an economic downturn caused in part by an escalating trade war. Despite a 20.1 percent gain in the sector this year, she said she still sees opportunities in utilities companies due in part to their above-average dividend yields and growth potential.

“Rather than reacting and getting whipsawed by the sudden shifts in sentiment, we believe that investors can create diversified portfolios that seek to minimize downside risks from the trade war, however long it may last,” she said.

Not all fund managers are convinced the trade war is here to stay. “We still think one way or another Trump will end it before the election,” said Lamar Villere, a portfolio manager at New Orleans-based Villere & Co.

As a result, he has been moving more assets into sectors such as semiconductors, an industry which will be included in $50 billion worth of goods that will be subject to 30 percent tariffs starting Oct. 1.

“The market is giving you opportunities because we think that this is more of a blip than anything else,” he said.

Emmanuel Roman, CEO at bond giant Pimco, said Thursday at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference that he is seeing opportunities in emerging market bonds due to the pessimism from the trade war. “Obviously the big elephant in the room is the trade war with China and how it will resolve itself,” he said.

Thomas Cook customers say Tunisia hotel stopped them leaving

  • The bosses of the world’s oldest travel company seek to raise the $250 million they need to keep the company afloat
TUNIS: British tourists in Tunisia said their hotel stopped them leaving for several hours on Saturday night over concerns about payment by their holiday operator Thomas Cook, though the Tunisian government said the incident was a misunderstanding.

Gary Seale, a guest at the Orangers Hotel in Hammamet, posted on Facebook: “Security have refused to let us out of the hotel and barricaded us in.” 

He later posted that he reached the airport later on Saturday and flew home on Sunday.

The incident came amid growing concerns raised by some customers of Thomas Cook, as the company’s bosses met lenders and creditors in London in a last-ditch attempt to raise 200 million pounds ($250 million) to keep it afloat.

The British government has said it has plans in place to bring home stranded holidaymakers if Thomas Cook — the world’s oldest travel company — goes out of business.

Thomas Cook itself was not immediately available to comment, but it has been using its social media channels to reassure customers that the company is still operating as normal. Tunisia’s Tourism Ministry on Sunday attributed the incident to a “misunderstanding” and said the tourists had been able to leave on the flight on which were originally booked.

“Fourteen tourists were asked to wait a few minutes to confirm with the representative of Thomas Cook ... and quickly got the agreement, and the tourists left and traveled on time last night,” the ministry said in a statement. Tourism, a critical sector for Tunisia’s economy, was hit hard in 2015 by two militant attacks that killed scores of people, with tourist numbers only recovering this year according to the government.

Running hotels, resorts, airlines and cruises, Thomas Cook has 600,000 customers on holiday, meaning governments and insurance companies could be forced to step in and bring them home if the company goes into administration.

Unions and the opposition Labour Party have urged the government to stump up the cash, but the foreign secretary appeared to dismiss that idea on Sunday.

“We don’t systematically step in with the taxpayers’ money when businesses are going under unless there’s a good strategic national interest,” Dominic Raab told the BBC, adding that plans were in place to prevent anyone from being stranded. The company, founded in 1841, has been fighting for its survival after its lenders threatened to pull the plug on a rescue deal that has been months in the making.

Hurt by high levels of debt, online competition and geopolitical uncertainty, Thomas Cook needs to find another 200 million pounds on top of a 900 million pound package it had already agreed, to see it through the winter months when it needs to pay hotels for their summer services. 

The company’s largest shareholder, China’s Fosun, was due to take a central role in the restructuring. A person familiar with the situation told Reuters the company was spending the weekend in talks with the government and a number of potential investors about bridging the funding gap. 

“We have not given up,” the person said on Saturday, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Final hours

Were Thomas Cook to fail, it would spark the biggest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

The government and the aviation regulator have drawn up a plan to step in and use other airlines to bring Britons home if needed. The person familiar with the situation put the cost of that move at around 600 million pounds. 

An official from Germany said under that country’s rules, it would fall to insurance companies to help get customers home.

Condor, a German airline owned by Thomas Cook, said in a statement that its parent company was doing everything it could to secure fresh funds. “Negotiations with all key stakeholders are complex and ongoing. The Condor flights are currently being operated on a regular basis.”

