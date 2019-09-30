You are here

  • Home
  • Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on home turf
﻿

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on home turf

The trial is Germany’s largest so far in the tentacular diesel scandal. (AFP)
Updated 30 September 2019
AFP
0

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on home turf

  • The first hearing in what is likely to be a grinding, years-long trial opens Monday
  • Investors are also claiming damages for losses they suffered when the group’s share price plummeted after it came clean
Updated 30 September 2019
AFP

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany: Car behemoth Volkswagen will face a German court Monday, as hundreds of thousands of owners of manipulated diesel cars demand compensation four years after the country’s largest post-war industrial scandal erupted.
The first hearing in what is likely to be a grinding, years-long trial opens at 10am in Brunswick, around 30 kilometers from VW headquarters in the northern city of Wolfsburg.
Around 450,000 people have joined a first-of-its-kind grouped proceeding, introduced by lawmakers after the “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal broke in 2015.
Consumer rights group VZBV, representing the plaintiffs, says the German carmaker deliberately harmed buyers by installing motor control software that allowed vehicles to pollute far more on the road than under lab conditions.
The trial is Germany’s largest so far in the tentacular diesel scandal, which last week saw VW chief executive Herbert Diess charged with market manipulation over his role.
In the mass lawsuit, the most important of around 50 questions for judges is whether Volkswagen “caused harm” by acting “dishonestly.”
Klaus Mueller of VZBV said he is “convinced” the car firm did, while VW says “clients did not suffer harm.”
“Hundreds of thousands of cars are used” on the roads without problem, VW lawyer Martine de Lind van Wijngaarden said.
Even if judges find in favor of plaintiffs, there will not be an immediate compensation payment.
Rather, every owner registered in the trial will have to claim individually.
VW thinks a final judgment could arrive in 2023 at the earliest, if the case is appealed all the way to the Federal Court of Justice.
Individual proceedings could then take at least another year — in the court of first instance.
By then, the cars’ market value could have eroded to a negligible amount, making a buyback cheaper for the firm.
To avoid such delays, the VZBV says it is “open” to an out-of-court settlement but “in that case, VW would have to pay a significant sum after all,” Mueller said.
Given the wide variety of cases under the group action umbrella, VW finds a mass settlement “hard to imagine.”
In early July, judges noted in a preliminary opinion that some owners listed among the plaintiffs were living abroad.
That could mean German law does not apply to them.
Volkswagen said two percent of those listed live abroad and 10 percent are duplicate entries.
Alongside the grouped proceeding, 61,000 individual lawsuits have been filed in Germany, and some have already led to out-of-court settlements.
Since 2015, when Volkswagen admitted to manipulating 11 million vehicles worldwide to fool emissions tests, the scandal has cost the group over $33 billion (€30 billion) in fines, compensation and legal costs.
Most of that sum — $22 billion — has gone to the US, while in Germany VW has so far paid just 2.3 billion dollars spread across three fines.
Alongside car owners, investors are claiming damages for losses they suffered when the group’s share price plummeted after it came clean.
And earlier this week, chief executive Herbert Diess and supervisory board chief Hans Dieter Poetsch were charged with market manipulation.
Former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, who stepped down over the scandal, has been also charged with fraud.
Away from the legal battlegrounds, “dieselgate” has sped up the fuel’s decline from its status as lower-carbon alternative to petrol, favored with government subsidies.
In Germany, its market share among new registrations has fallen from 46 to 33 percent, and the level of nitrogen oxides (NOx) emitted by the cars risks earning them bans from some city centers.
The diesel scandal is “part of the group’s history” just like the famous Beetle and Golf models, says VW brand chief Ralf Brandstaetter.
But he adds the company has “profoundly changed,” investing 30 billion euros in a new electric range to “regain society’s respect.”
“The diesel crisis was a catalyst for our transformation,” Brandstaetter said in a recent interview.

Topics: transport Dieselgate Volkswagen Germany

Related

0
Business & Economy
US SEC sues Volkswagen, Winterkorn, citing ‘Dieselgate’ fraud on investors
0
Business & Economy
Volkswagen beats forecasts in 2018 despite dieselgate scandal

General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal

Updated 30 September 2019
Reuters

General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal

  • Members of United Auto Workers went on strike on September 16
  • The strike is the first nationwide walkout at GM since a two-day work stoppage in 2007
Updated 30 September 2019
Reuters

General Motors Co. and United Auto Workers (UAW) said they will continue talks on a new labor deal on Monday, as a strike by the union’s members enters its third week.
UAW members went on strike on Sept. 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading US automaker’s profit and protection of their health care benefits.
“Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement,” said UAW, a union that represents the automaker’s 48,000 striking hourly workers in the United States.
GM said it would continue the talks aimed at reaching an agreement that “builds a stronger future for its employees and business.”
The strike is the first nationwide walkout at GM since a two-day work stoppage in 2007.
The UAW has been careful about deploying strikes to gain leverage in bargaining since a 54-day walkout that occurred in Flint, Michigan, in 1998 that cost GM more than $2 billion and accelerated the loss of UAW-GM jobs.

Topics: labor economy General Motors United Auto Workers US

Related

0
World
Thousands of members of the United Auto Workers have walked out of General Motors facilities in the first nationwide strike in 12 years
0
Business & Economy
United Auto Workers scandal, weakening car sales mean tough contract talks

Latest updates

Nigeria police rescue pregnant women from ‘baby factories’
0
Former president Jacques Chirac gets full military honors as France bids him farewell
0
Extremists launch 2 attacks on military targets in Somalia
0
Iraq and Syria open border crossing closed since 2012
0
Jameela Jamil flaunts Lebanese florals in New York
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.