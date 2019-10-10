You are here

  • UK economy shrinks as Brexit looms
Britain will exit from the European Union later this month. (AFP)
  • Gross domestic product — the combined value of all goods and services produced in the economy — slid 0.1 percent in August from July
LONDON: Britain’s economy contracted in August, official data showed Thursday ahead of the nation’s exit from the European Union later this month.
Gross domestic product — the combined value of all goods and services produced in the economy — slid 0.1 percent in August from July, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
That contrasted with upwardly-revised monthly expansion of 0.4 percent in July.
On a brighter note however, the ONS also revealed that the economy grew 0.3 percent in the three months to August compared with the previous quarter.
“Growth increased in the latest three months, despite a weak performance across manufacturing, with TV and film production helping to boost the services sector,” said Rob Kent-Smith, head of GDP at the ONS.
Sterling barely budged on the monthly reading, which was only moderately worse than market expectations of zero growth.
“The most recent GDP readings from the UK have shown a contraction in month-on-month terms — but taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture, it does not appear quite so bad,” noted XTB analyst David Cheetham.

Topics: economy Brexit UK Britain

Singapore to ban sugary drink ads in fight against diabetes

  • Certain high-sugar soft drinks and juices also will be required to bear “unhealthy” packaging labels
  • The ban will apply across television, print, billboards and online channels such as social media websites
SINGAPORE: Singapore will ban advertisements of drinks with high sugar content, media reported on Thursday, as the government seeks to tackle diabetes in the city-state.
Certain high-sugar soft drinks and juices also will be required to bear “unhealthy” packaging labels under the measures rolled out over the next four years, Edwin Tong, senior minister of state for health, was quoted as saying by the Straits Times newspaper and broadcaster Channel NewsAsia.
Singapore’s action appears to go further than measures in Mexico, Britain and Canada which restrict when advertisements for high-calorie food and drinks can be shown on television.
The ban will apply across television, print, billboards and online channels such as social media websites.
Wealthy Singapore has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the world, partly caused by its fast-aging population and a culture of eating out at inexpensive hawker centers.
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics: Singapore diabetes sugary drinks

