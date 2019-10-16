You are here

Bank of Korea cuts rates, keeps door open for more as economy loses steam

South Korea’s central bank on Wednesday cut its policy rate for the second time this year in response to the threat of deflation as consumer prices posted their first decline in modern history. (Shutterstock)
SEOUL: South Korea’s central bank cut its policy interest rate on Wednesday, as expected, and left the door open for further easing although a split vote on the move suggested the next reduction may not
be imminent.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy board trimmed the base rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent in a 5-2 vote, an indication the call for looser settings was not as broad as some analysts had expected.

Government bond prices fell across the board as investors tempered their rate cut views, with yields rising by around
5 basis points.

“There is still room for us to respond to changing financial and economic conditions,” BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a news conference, adding global
uncertainties remained high despite some signs of hope in the world economy.

He said Asia’s fourth-largest economy would likely miss the central bank’s latest growth forecast of 2.2 percent this year and that the central bank would release new projections when it updates its forecasts in November.

The rate cut follows a July easing and was in line with forecasts in a Reuters survey of 31 analysts. The new rate matches a record low set in late 2017.

The BOK’s move comes amid a wave of monetary easing globally, including by the US Federal Reserve, as the world economy loses steam. The Fed is expected to deliver its third rate cut this year in months ahead.

Analysts said Governor Lee’s comments during the news conference were supportive of their expectations that another BOK rate cut was on the table, most likely in early 2020, unless the economy shows firmer signs
of picking up.

However, analysts were surprised by two dissenting voters on the board, which suggested a more cautious outlook by the bank on further cuts than markets had been expecting.

“I expected there would be one dissenter, and so the result indicates the Bank of Korea may wait until it sees a further worsening in the economic indicators,” said Park Sung-woo, fixed-income analyst at
DB Financial Investment.

South Korea’s economic growth has tumbled in recent quarters, hit by cooling global demand and the prolonged US-China tariff war, due to its heavy reliance on the export of chips, cars and ships.

Global investment banks have slashed their 2019 economic growth forecasts for Asia’s fourth-largest economy to as low as 1.6 percent, compared with the central bank’s 2.2 percent projection from actual growth of 2.7 percent last year.

In its regular update on the global economic outlook released late on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund slashed South Korea’s 2019 and 2020 economic growth forecasts by 0.6 of a percentage point each to 2.0 percent and
2.2 percent, respectively.

The economy grew just 1.9 percent in the first half of this year from a year earlier, down sharply from a 2.5 percent gain in the second half of last year and a 2.8 percent rise in the preceding six-month period, central bank data shows.

The historically robust economy now faces the serious threat of deflation as consumer prices in September posted their first annual decline in the country’s modern history.

Underlining these deflationary pressures, central bank data on Wednesday showed import prices fell in September for a fourth consecutive month from a year earlier, the longest losing streak since late 2016.

Signs of progress in US-China trade negotiations have provided some cause for optimism in South Korea’s economy but
uncertainties over the trade war are still high and exports have yet to show firm evidence of bottoming out.

The central bank next reviews policy on Nov. 29, which will be the last meeting for the year.

Huawei's third-quarter revenue jumps 27% as smartphone sales surge

SHENZHEN, SHANGHAI: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s third-quarter revenue jumped 27%, driven by a surge in shipments of smartphones launched before a trade blacklisting by the United States expected to hammer its business.
Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecom network equipment and the No. 2 manufacturer of smartphones, was all but banned by the United States in May from doing business with American companies, significantly disrupting its ability to source key parts.
The company has been granted a reprieve until November, meaning it will lose access to some technology next month. Huawei has so far mainly sold smartphones that were launched before the ban.
Its newest Mate 30 smartphone — which lacks access to a licensed version of Google’s Android operating system — started sales last month.
Huawei in August said the curbs would hurt less than initially feared, but could still push its smartphone unit’s revenue lower by about $10 billion this year.
The tech giant did not break down third-quarter figures but said on Wednesday revenue for the first three quarters of the year grew 24.4% to 610.8 billion yuan.
Revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 165.29 billion yuan ($23.28 billion) according to Reuters calculations based on previous statements from Huawei.
“Huawei’s overseas shipments bounced back quickly in the third quarter although they are yet to return to pre-US ban levels,” said Nicole Peng, vice president for mobility at consultancy Canalys.
“The Q3 result is truly impressive given the tremendous pressure the company is facing. But it is worth noting that strong shipments were driven by devices launched pre-US ban, and the long-term outlook is still dim,” she added.
The company said it has shipped 185 million smartphones so far this year. Based on the company’s previous statements and estimates from market research firm Strategy Analytics, that indicates a 29% surge in third-quarter smartphone shipments.
Still, growth in the third quarter slowed from the 39% increase the company reported in the first quarter. Huawei did not break out figures for the second quarter either, but has said revenue rose 23.2% in the first half of the year.
“Our continued strong performance in Q3 shows our customers’ trust in Huawei, our technology and services, despite the actions and unfounded allegations against us by some national governments,” Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly told Reuters.
The US government alleges Huawei is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied its products pose a security threat.
The company, which is now trying to reduce its reliance on foreign technology, said last month that it has started making 5G base stations without US components.
It is also developing its own mobile operating system as the curbs cut its access to Google’s Android operating system, though analysts are skeptical that Huawei’s Harmony system is yet a viable alternative.
Still, promotions and patriotic purchases have driven Huawei’s smartphone sales in China — surging by a nearly a third compared to a record high in the June quarter — helping it more than offset a shipments slump in the global market.

