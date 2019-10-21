You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s Uniqlo pulls ad after South Korean fury

Japan’s Uniqlo pulls ad after South Korean fury

Seoul and Tokyo are currently locked in a bitter trade and diplomatic row stemming from historical disputes, and Uniqlo — which has 186 stores in South Korea — has been one of the highest-profile targets. (Yonhap/AFP)
Updated 7 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Japan’s Uniqlo pulls ad after South Korean fury

  • South Korean and Japanese relationship is deeply strained by the legacy of Tokyo’s 20th-century expansionism
  • Seoul and Tokyo are currently locked in a bitter trade and diplomatic row stemming from historical disputes
Updated 7 min 39 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: Japanese retail giant Uniqlo has pulled a commercial featuring a 98-year-old US fashion figure from South Korean screens, it said Monday after it was accused of whitewashing colonial history.
South Korea and Japan are both US allies, democracies and market economies faced with an overbearing China and nuclear-armed North Korea, but their relationship is deeply strained by the legacy of Tokyo’s 20th-century expansionism.
The latest example is an advert for Uniqlo fleeces showing elderly fashion celebrity Iris Apfel chatting with designer Kheris Rogers, 85 years her junior.
The last line has the white-haired Apfel, asked how she used to dress as a teenager, innocuously responding: “Oh my God. I can’t remember that far back.”
But Uniqlo’s Korean arm subtitled its version of the ad slightly differently, reading: “I can’t remember things that happened more than 80 years ago.”
That would put the moment as 1939, toward the end of Japan’s brutal colonial rule over the Korean peninsula, where the period is still bitterly resented, and some South Koreans reacted furiously.
“A nation that forgets history has no future. We can’t forget what happened 80 years ago that Uniqlo made fun of,” commented one Internet user on Naver, the country’s largest portal.
The phrase “Uniqlo, comfort women,” in reference to women forced to become sex slaves to Japanese troops during the Second World War, was among the most searched terms on Naver at the weekend, and demonstrators protested outside Uniqlo shops on Monday.
Seoul and Tokyo are currently locked in a bitter trade and diplomatic row stemming from historical disputes, and South Korean consumers have mounted boycotts of Japanese products.
Uniqlo — which has 186 stores in South Korea — has itself been one of the highest-profile targets, while Japanese carmakers’ sales dropped nearly 60 percent year-on-year in September.
The company denied the allegations in a statement, saying the text was altered to highlight the age gap between the individuals and show that its fleeces were for people “across generations.”
“The ad had no intention whatsoever to imply anything” about colonial rule, a Uniqlo representative said on Monday, adding the firm had withdrawn the ad in an effort at damage control.
Analysts said the controversy demonstrated the politicization of the neighbors’ complex history.
The reaction was excessive, said Kim Sung-han, a former foreign affairs vice minister who teaches at Korea University, involving a “jump in logic” that “assumes everything Uniqlo does is political as a Japanese company.”
“I don’t see how her remark could be linked to the comfort women issue,” he added. “This is overly sensitive.”

Oil prices steady as investors weigh demand concerns

Updated 44 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices steady as investors weigh demand concerns

  • ‘Weakness in oil price reflected a bearish view of the global energy demand’
  • Economic headwinds are curbing bullish sentiment and fueling oil demand concerns
Updated 44 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices largely held steady on Monday, recouping some early losses as investors took stock of global economic pressures that could impact oil demand.
Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures were down 1 cent to $59.41 a barrel by 0648 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were off 2 cents at $53.76 a barrel.
Signs of still ample global oil supply combined with concerns about economic growth in China, the world’s largest oil importer, pressured prices lower for a second session earlier on Monday.
“Weakness in oil price reflected a bearish view of the global energy demand, as the slowdown in manufacturing and trades seemed not to be ending anytime soon,” said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets.
Russia, the world’s second-largest oil producer, said on Sunday it did not meet its supply reduction commitment in September because of an increase in natural gas condensate output as the country prepared for winter.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other oil producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from the start of this year.
Additionally, talks between OPEC members Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to restart oil production from joint fields in the Neutral Zone between the two countries, with capacity of 500,000 barrels per day could mean more supply returning to the market.
Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister on Saturday said negotiations were “very positive” after Kuwaiti media, citing unidentified sources, said the two Gulf oil producers had agreed to resume crude output from the oilfields.
But any increase in Neutral Zone production from will be compensated by a supply cut from other Saudi Arabian and Kuwaiti fields as both countries are committed to their targets under the OPEC+ output reduction agreement.
While market participants believe OPEC+ could decide to extend production cuts in an upcoming December meeting, economic headwinds are curbing bullish sentiment and fueling oil demand concerns.
China’s economic growth slowed to 6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, its weakest in 27-1/2 years and short of expectations due to soft factory production and continuing trade tensions.
“OPEC-led supply curtailment policies though lending support has struggled to boost oil prices as markets fixate over persistent demand-side concerns,” Phillip Futures analyst Benjamin Lu said.
Still, a 9.4 percent year on year increase in China’s refinery throughput for September signaled that petroleum demand remained robust.

Topics: energy Markets Oil OPEC

Related

Business & Economy
Russia blames missed oil target on rise in gas condensate output
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall but losses limited by Brexit deal hopes

Latest updates

Japan’s Uniqlo pulls ad after South Korean fury
Lebanese protests swell as cabinet to hold key meeting
Oil prices steady as investors weigh demand concerns
Iran rejects Turkey’s establishing of military posts in Syria
US troops cross into Iraq from Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.