  Saudi Arabia sees most improvement in ease of doing business: World Bank 

The report ranked countries on their business climates. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 23 sec ago
Frank Kane

  • Saudi Arabia climbs 30 places to 62nd in the “Doing Business” report by the World Bank 
  • Saudi reforms aim at building more economic diversification, the World Bank said
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was the most improved country in ease of doing business, according to a latest report by the World Bank.

The Kingdom climbed 30 places to 62nd from last year, the Doing Business report indicated, which was largely driven by reforms aimed at building more economic diversification.
The report ranked countries on their business climates, and found that the most improved countries over the previous year were in the Middle East – including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

“Achieving Aramco IPO is the single most important thing Saudi Arabia can do to improve its global business image," World Bank’s Simeon Djankov told Arab News. 

The Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qasabi welcomed the report, saying: “Today, Saudi Arabia is celebrating. And it is the outcome of tremendous efforts since the launch of Vision 2030."
The World Bank said Saudi Arabia’s reforms included establishing a one-stop-shop for business registration, introducing a secured transactions law and an insolvency law, improving protections for minority investors, and measures to bring more women into the workforce.
“Something clearly is happening in the Gulf which has not happened before,” Djankov told Reuters in Riyadh.
“Everybody here in this region figured out we better diversify the economy in some direction and I think this is actually why the reforms are happening now,” he added.
The report coincides with the scheduled appearance of World Bank President David Malpass at a Saudi investment conference next week. The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and presidential adviser Jared Kushner would also attend the conference.
“Removing barriers facing entrepreneurs generates better jobs, more tax revenues, and higher incomes, all of which are necessary to reduce poverty and raise living standards,” Malpass said in a statement.
The top 10 rankings in the survey were largely unchanged from a year ago, with New Zealand holding its top spot, followed by Singapore, Hong Kong, Denmark, South Korea, the United States, Georgia, Britain, Norway and Sweden.
Latin American countries lagged in the rankings, with Argentina falling seven places to 126th, and Mexico, the region’s highest-ranking economy, falling six spots to 60th.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Bank

Ghosn’s lawyers seek dismissal of charges, accuse prosecutors of misconduct

Updated 24 October 2019
Rueters

  • Ghosn has been charged four times on several allegations, including that he underreported his Nissan salary
  • Currently on bail in Japan, Ghosn is not allowed to contact his wife or use the Internet unsupervised and has had to submit to surveillance of his movements
TOKYO: Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers have asked the Tokyo District Court to dismiss all charges against the former Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. chairman, saying prosecutors colluded with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him from his post.
Ghosn’s legal team in a press release on Thursday said they had submitted two court filings ahead of a planned pre-trial meeting the same day that list cases of “misconduct” by prosecutors and “factual defenses” that show Ghosn is innocent of financial wrongdoing.
“The prosecution against him resulted from unlawful collusion between the prosecutors, government officials at METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry), and executives at Nissan, who formed a secret task force to drum up allegations of wrongdoing,” the lawyers said in the release.
Since his first arrest in November, Ghosn has been charged four times on allegations he underreported his Nissan salary, temporarily transferred personal financial losses to Nissan’s books and authorized payments to car dealers with the purpose of enriching himself.
Currently on bail in Japan, Ghosn is not allowed to contact his wife or use the Internet unsupervised and has had to submit to surveillance of his movements. Japanese courts have dismissed several appeals by Ghosn to ease those restrictions that his lawyers have argued violates Japan’s constitution and international law on family separation.
In September, Ghosn and Nissan agreed to settle claims from the US Securities and Exchange Commision over false financial disclosures related to Ghosn’s compensation. Nissan agreed to pay $15 million, while Ghosn agreed to a $1 million civil penalty and a 10-year ban from serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded US company.
Courts in Japan have yet to fix a schedule for his prosecution to begin, with local media reporting that his first trial may start in March. Ghosn’s defense team of 13 lawyers includes four lawyers in Japan who will defend him in the upcoming trials.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan Japan

