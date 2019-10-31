You are here

Construction workers gather for a demonstration in The Hague to protest government limits on nitrogen emissions. (AP)
Dutch construction boom set to end as EU nitrogen rules bite

  • Around 18,000 building projects in Netherlands, worth billions of euros, delayed after court ruling
AMSTERDAM: A six-year construction boom in the Netherlands is set to end next year, a research firm said on Thursday, as uncertainty over EU rules on nitrogen emissions delays thousands of building projects across the country.

Construction output in the eurozone’s fifth-largest economy is set to fall by €6 billion ($6.7 billion) in the 2019-2021 period, or some 8 percent of its 2018 level, the research institute EIB said on Thursday.

Around 18,000 building projects in the Netherlands, worth billions of euros, are being delayed after the country’s highest court ruled in May that the way Dutch builders and farmers dealt with nitrogen emissions breached EU law.

That has already caused delays in work on new highways, housing blocks, airports, wind farms and other infrastructure, as the government tries to figure out a way to break the deadlock.

Output is expected to drop by almost €1 billion next year, ending growth that began in 2014, when building first started to recover from two successive periods of recession.

“It may be a modest decrease compared to the total value of construction, but it is a clear change from the robust growth we were expecting before,” the researchers said.

The nitrogen crisis puts around 40,000 jobs at building companies and their suppliers at risk, the EIB calculated. Production and employment are expected to rebound after 2021, however, as the backlog starts to disappear.

Nitrogen emissions, which in large quantities threaten specific types of plants and the animals that feed on them, are four times the EU average per capita in the small and densely populated Netherlands, with 61 percent coming from agriculture.

In recent years, permits were granted to builders and farmers based on their promises to mitigate nitrogen in nature reserves after projects were finished.

But the court put an end to this. EU rules state that compensation must be guaranteed before building near nature reserves — which in the tiny Netherlands is almost everywhere.

Angry construction workers drove hundreds of cranes, trucks and shovels to The Hague on Wednesday to protest what they see as the government’s mishandling of the nitrogen issue.

Their protest was the fifth in a series that began with large protests from farmers in September.

Meanwhile, economic growth in the eurozone remained at a weak 0.2 percent in the third quarter and inflation fell in October, underlining the risk of stagnation in the 19-nation single-currency bloc.

Saudi finance minister losing no sleep over oil price

Updated 31 October 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi finance minister losing no sleep over oil price

  • Speaking to delegates at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Al-Jadaan said the key focus for the long-term strategy is to grow the non-oil sector of the economy
  • Al-Jadaan highlighted tourism, technology, sports and entrainment as well as construction, where statistics showed a big turnaround to 3 percent growth
Updated 31 October 2019
Frank Kane

RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan is losing no sleep over the price of oil because he believes the Kingdom’s economy remains on track to hit key targets of the Vision 2030 strategy despite a recent downgrade in forecast growth.
Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) growth predictions for all Gulf countries, but with an especially steep fall for Saudi Arabia. The new IMF projection is for a mere 0.2 percent, down from 1.9 percent earlier this year.
Speaking to delegates at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Al-Jadaan said the key focus for the long-term strategy is to grow the non-oil sector of the economy.
“What we’re focusing on is non-oil GDP growth, and the IMF agrees that we’ve maintained that growth at 2.9 percent and that’s our target,” he added.
“Our key performance indicator for Vision 2030 is non-oil GDP and how we’re going to grow it.”
Asked if he was sleeping well despite the volatility in global crude prices, the minister said: “I watch the oil price regularly every day because we have a long-term focus. We want to get out of the interim volatility.”
He added: “I have no trouble sleeping, and I enjoy a good night’s sleep when the oil price is going up — but not too much.”
The IMF said lower oil production was the main reason for its cut in forecast, but added that the attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais in September “add uncertainty to the near-term outlook.”
Al-Jadaan said the IMF action was influenced by the oil market. “This year, Saudi oil production is minus 3 percent because we decided to reduce our oil production so we, and our partners in OPEC+ and the Gulf, make sure there’s a stable market in the world and long-term sustainability for the industry,” he added.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman earlier told the FII of his strategy for long-term sustainability and profitability in the energy business, with the emphasis on downstream operations and on the “circular carbon economy” to reduced emissions of greenhouse gasses.
Al-Jadaan said the global economic situation had influenced the IMF toward downgrade. “They’re also looking at what’s happening globally, and we’re watching that very closely too so that we’re prepared, and that fiscal and economic policies can respond to these international challenges,” he added.
Al-Jadaan said improvement in the non-oil sector was due to greater competitiveness and structural reform pushed through by the government.
He pointed to the Kingdom’s recent 30-place leap up the World Bank ranking for ease of doing business to No. 62 globally. This improving business environment is being seen in certain sectors of the Saudi economy, he said.
Al-Jadaan highlighted tourism, technology, sports and entrainment as well as construction, where statistics showed a big turnaround to 3 percent growth — the first time there has been such an improvement since 2014, he added.
On an FII panel that also included Bahrain’s Finance Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa and his Kuwaiti counterpart Naif Falah Al-Hajjraf, there was agreement that boosting the private sector is the way to go for oil-dependent regional economies.
Al-Khalifa said: “The importance of the private sector is critical for growth. We’re moving from government-led growth to enabling the private sector.”
Al-Hajjraf made an impassioned plea to maintain the economic infrastructure of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) despite the tensions that have led Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to cut trading links with Qatar.
“What has been achieved in the GCC is too good to let go. We don’t just think of the GCC, we believe in the GCC,” he said.

