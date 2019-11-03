You are here

Aid group says Italian supply ship rescues 200 migrants

Migrants disembark from the humanitarian rescue ship Ocean Viking after it docked at the port of Pozzallo, in Sicily, southern Italy, on Oct. 30, 2019. The migrants were rescued off Libya on Oct. 18. On Nov. 1, the rescue vessel Asso Trenta also saved some 200 migrants in waters off Libya. (Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP)
Updated 03 November 2019
AP

Aid group says Italian supply ship rescues 200 migrants

Updated 03 November 2019
AP

ROME: A private aid group says an Italian offshore supply ship has saved some 200 migrants in waters off Libya.
Alarm Phone, a charity hotline for refugees in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, says the Asso Trenta has the migrants aboard after rescue late Friday and early Saturday.
It was not immediately known where the migrants might be taken.
To discourage the arrival of migrants, Italy has refused docking to humanitarian rescue ships. Asso Trenta is a commercial vessel.
On Saturday, the Alan Kurdi, operated by a German charity, was sailing to a southern Italian port with 88 rescued migrants. Italy gave it docking permission followed pledges by four fellow European Union countries to take 67 of the migrants, while Italy will take the remaining 21.

El Salvador orders expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats

Updated 04 November 2019
AP

El Salvador orders expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats

Updated 04 November 2019
AP
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: El Salvador has ordered the expulsion of Venezuelan government diplomats, joining the US and more than 50 other countries that have said opposition leader Juan Guaidó is Venezuela’s rightful president.
The Salvadoran government said late Saturday in a statement that the diplomats, who are loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, had 48 hours to leave the country. It said the decision is in line with comments by President Nayib Bukele “not recognizing Maduro’s government as legitimate.”
Venezuela responded in kind Sunday, ordering Salvadoran diplomats to leave Caracas within two days.
Bukele “is officially taking up the role of pawn of American foreign policy,” the Venezuelan government said.
Bukele, who took office in June, responded in a mocking tweet, noting that those ordered to leave Venezuela were holdovers from the previous government, an ally of Maduro.
“I forgot to mention that our Government had not named a single official to our embassy in Venezuela,” he wrote. “So the Maduro regime has just expelled officials 100% named by the Government of (ex-President Salvador) Sánchez Cerén, whom they called their friends.”
In its statement, Bukele’s office called for free elections in Venezuela as a way out of its long-running political and humanitarian crisis.
Guaidó, who leads Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress, declared himself interim president in January, saying Maduro’s re-election last year was fraudulent. Maduro says Guaidó is collaborating with the United States in an attempt to stage a coup.
Ronald Johnson, the US ambassador in El Salvador, welcomed the decision to expel pro-Maduro diplomats.
El Salvador’s opposition FMLN party criticized the government’s move, accused “foreign interests of being behind it and expressed solidarity with Venezuela and “its legitimate President Nicolás Maduro.”
The FMLN, or Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, was a guerrilla group during El Salvador’s civil war before transitioning to a political party in peacetime. The last two Salvadoran presidents before Bukele were from the FMLN: Sánchez Cerén (2014-2019) and Mauricio Funes (2009-2014).

