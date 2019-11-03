You are here

Policymakers await results of steps taken to loosen global financial conditions

The US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are in no rush to drive rates any lower, especially in Europe and Japan. (Reuters)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT/TOKYO: A concentrated burst of interest rate cutting and other measures to loosen global financial conditions by the world’s central bankers looks to have largely run its course, and policymakers now appear content to wait and see if their handiwork staves off a deeper slowdown in the months ahead.

Led by the US Federal Reserve’s nearly yearlong pivot away from a tightening bias, rate setters from Australia to Brazil and the eurozone to the Philippines have lowered borrowing costs in recent months to blunt the headwinds from global trade tensions headlined by the standoff between Washington and Beijing.

It is an easing wave that appears to have crested for now.

For their parts, the Big Three in the central bankersphere — the Fed, European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) — are in no rush to drive rates any lower, especially in Europe and Japan where they are already in negative territory.

The Fed last week cut rates for the third time since July, but officials emerged from the meeting with a near-explicit declaration to expect no more for the moment.

In Europe, meanwhile, a changing of the guard at a deeply divided ECB likely means that its September rate cut will not be followed in the near future, with their focus instead being on jawboning the trading bloc’s political leaders to step up their own efforts at stimulus.

In Japan, a BoJ weary of expending its limited ammunition has so far avoided cutting rates at all in the latest global wave. It would prefer to hold fire for as long as possible, relying instead of pledges of more accommodation in the future should it be needed.

And in the developing world, the pace of easing has slackened notably from a crescendo reached in August, although October marked the ninth straight month of net rate cuts by emerging market central banks.

 

How long a pause?

To be sure, the factors allowing policymakers to take a breather may prove fleeting — on the trade front in particular.

In mid-October the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pinned the blame on the US-China trade war when it slashed its global growth forecast to the slowest pace since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The dispute, initiated by US President Donald Trump, is in a state of detente as the two sides work to complete “Phase One” of a wider deal. But the erratic American president has abruptly changed stance before and may again.

Still, the messaging in the past two weeks from central bankers in Frankfurt and Tokyo was consistent with the Fed’s new stance: Let’s see how what we have done plays out.

“We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his press conference last week after the US central bank cut its benchmark rate by a quarter point to a range of 1.5-1.75 per cent.

A solid upside surprise on job growth in October only cemented that view. “We’ve done the adjustment,” Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said in an interview on Bloomberg TV after Friday’s payrolls report.

The ECB has restarted a €2.6 trillion bond-buying program after cutting its interest rate on deposits in September. Back then investors were betting on two further rate cuts by March of next year, but have since pared their expectations as deep divisions emerged among ECB policymakers on the path ahead.

New ECB President Christine Lagarde, who took office on Friday, will have to heal a rift between representatives of cash-rich countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and France, who opposed the decision to resume bond purchases, and the struggling periphery.

The former managing director of the IMF has struck a balanced tone, saying an accommodative monetary policy was needed but also had side effects that needed monitoring.

The issue is that the economic benefits of pushing the deposit rate, currently at -0.5 percent, further below zero are dubious. Mario Draghi, who just turned over the reins to Lagarde, acknowledged in his farewell speech that the negative rate was “not delivering the same degree of stimulus as in the past” because the return on investment in the economy had fallen.

The BoJ decided to hold fire on Thursday and instead buy time with a tweak to its forward guidance. It now pledges to keep rates ultra-low or even cut them for as long as necessary to gauge whether overseas risks have heightened enough to erode the economy’s path toward achieving its 2 percent inflation target.

While Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has stressed the BoJ still has room to deepen negative rates or take any other steps to spur growth, many analysts see last week’s decision as underscoring the central bank’s desperation in trying to save its dwindling ammunition for when the economy takes a turn for
the worse.

Communication will remain a key challenge for the BoJ even under the new guidance, which removed a specific timeframe on how long interest rates will stay low.

“It’s wise the BoJ ditched a calendar-based commitment. But it’s hard to tell whether the BOJ committed to keep rates long for a longer period than it previous did ... and how much lower it could bring down rates,” said Nobuyasu Atago, a former BoJ official who is now chief economist at Okasan Securities.

Topics: US Federal Reserve European Central Bank (ECB) Bank of Japan (BoJ)

DHAHRAN/DUBAI: The 21-page document published by Saudi Aramco on Sunday in Dhahran seemed almost anticlimactic, after all the hype that had initially surrounded it. 

But those dry-as-dust business phrases have kicked off a process that could transform the lives of Saudi Arabia’s citizens and residents, the international energy industry and the world of high finance.

In a few weeks, Saudi citizens, resident expatriates and professional foreign investors in the Kingdom will be able to buy and sell shares in the most profitable company in history on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Over the next couple of years, there are likely to be more share sales, either to big investing institutions and industry partners around the world, or on a foreign stock market — perhaps even both.

Aramco, already a global giant in its commercial operations, will be a truly international company in its investor makeup too.

FASTFACT

$75 billion

Total cash dividends declared for 2020 by Saudi Aramco.

As Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Aramco and governor of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, said, it is a “milestone” in the company’s 81-year history, and in the history of Saudi Arabia.

It will be a “unique investment proposition,” as the document understatedly recognized. The Vision 2030 reform plan, designed to open the Kingdom up to the world, will have a truly global corporate champion.

But the international aspects of the biggest share sale in history will have to wait a little longer. 

The initial public offering (IPO) announced on Sunday will, at least initially, be a largely Saudi affair.

The Kingdom’s citizens will be given encouragement and incentives to take up shares, its own financial and investment institutions are likely to be the most enthusiastic buyers of the shares on offer, and Saudi stock markets will be the area where valuations will be tested.

In the section titled “IPO Retail Incentive Arrangement,” the document sets out the benefits that people living and working in the Kingdom can expect.

The petroleum giant, having now received approval, will list a small number of shares on the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, in an initial public offering.  (AFP)

Retail investors, under “tranche B” of the issue, are the individuals who want to buy or sell shares on their own account, rather than as part of an investing institution.

Saudi nationals, including female divorcees or widows with Saudi minors, can buy shares for themselves and their families (as long as they are registered on the family ID card), and will be eligible to receive bonus shares (100 each, as long as they hold the original IPO shares for a minimum of 180 days after first listing).

The IPO is open not just to Saudi citizens, as another part of the document makes clear. “Any non-Saudi natural person who is resident in the Kingdom and any Gulf Cooperation Council national” can also buy shares and be eligible for the bonus issue, as long as they bank with one of the institutions on the IPO-approved list.

The government wants to make the IPO popular and profitable. Some analysts have warned of the risks if smaller investors take on extra debt to buy shares and are left with big loans if the shares do not perform well.

While the retail element to the IPO is important for symbolic and patriotic reasons, the big money will come into the offering via global institutional investors, which are the driving force in any financial system.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

They will fall under tranche B of the offer, and will likely receive a share allocation at least four times those eligible under tranche A.

Many of these potential investors will be big Saudi investment groups (banks, insurance companies or pension funds) that already buy and sell on a daily basis on Tadawul. But foreigners will also be eligible to take part in the IPO.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA), which regulates Tadawul, has already opened up the Saudi market to foreign investing institutions, provided they meet the standards for “qualified foreign financial institutions.” 

Many have piled into the market after Tadawul gained admission to global index rankings such as the MSCI marker this year.

Sunday’s document took further measures to strengthen the appeal of the IPO to foreigners, with the creation of a “specialized investor” category, subject to the approval of the CMA.

It is among these key foreign investing institutions that much of the debate will be focused, especially among those from Europe and North America.

In the run-up to the announcement, it was these investors that harbored the biggest doubts about valuation and governance concerns in the IPO. 

But Aramco is advised by the cream of financial institutions in Wall Street and the financial centers of Europe, which will be well paid to ensure that the IPO is a success among foreign investors.

 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Aramco IPO Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

