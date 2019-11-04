You are here

Dur Hospitality to develop 5-star hotel in Madinah

The agreement was signed by Sultan bin Bader Al-Otaibi, CEO of Dur Hospitality, and Haitham bin Mohammed Al-Fayez, CEO of Awqaf Investment Company, on Oct. 30 in Riyadh.
The General Authority for Awqaf has signed a strategic MoU with Dur Hospitality that aims to establish a private company tasked with developing a five-star hotel tower in the central area of Madinah.
The agreement was signed by Sultan bin Bader Al-Otaibi, CEO of Dur Hospitality, and Haitham bin Mohammed Al-Fayez, CEO of Awqaf Investment Company, on Oct. 30 in Riyadh.
Under this MoU, property number 125 will be leased with an area of 1,379 square meters to develop and operate a five-star hotel under the Makarem Hotels’ brand, a subsidiary of Dur Hospitality specialized in serving the two holy cities. The project land is strategically located in close proximity to the Prophet’s Mosque, on Abu Obeida bin Jarrah Road in the north side of the city.
Emad bin Saleh Al-Kharashi, governor of the General Authority for Awqaf, said the deal complements Awqaf’s investment strategy to enter partnerships with the private sector in order to contribute to the organization, preservation and development of Awqaf.

LuLu chairman hails Saudi reforms at FII 2019

LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M.A. greets King Salman during a lunch hosted last week in honor of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at Al-Yamamah Palace, Riyadh.
One of the region’s top retailers, LuLu Group, a strategic partner of Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2019, has unveiled its future plans for the Kingdom at the annual forum in Riyadh. Speaking at the session “The Sky’s the Limit: How will Infrastructure Investments Reinvent Communities and Turbocharge the Global Economy?” LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M.A. hailed the innovative and farsighted vision of the Saudi leadership.
He said the various initiatives both in the economic as well as socio-cultural sectors being initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are yielding the right results. “Saudi Arabia is fast becoming the economic and investment hub of the region and entire world is looking at Saudi Arabia in a whole new perceptive,” he said.
LuLu Group, which has 38 hypermarkets, supermarkets and shopping malls across the Kingdom, is looking to expand its footprint in Saudi Arabia with 10 more hypermarkets and supermarkets in different regions of the country.
Lulu will soon be launching a next-gen online shopping app, which will offer highest quality products at competitive prices, coupled with the convenience of shopping from the comfort of the home.

Saudi Arabia is fast becoming the economic and investment hub of the region and entire world is looking at Saudi Arabia in a whole new perceptive.

Yusuff Ali M.A., LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director

LuLu Hypermarket, one of the largest retailers in the region, recently celebrated the group’s 10th anniversary in the Kingdom.
With 180 stores operating worldwide, LuLu aims to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. It is one of the favorite shopping destinations of both locals and expatriates in the Kingdom.
LuLu is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It is one of the Middle East’s top employers with a workforce numbering at more than 55,000.

