Iranians chant 'Death to America' to mark US embassy seizure anniversary

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday renewed a ban on talks with the United States. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 November 2019
Reuters

Iranians chant ‘Death to America’ to mark US embassy seizure anniversary

  • Crowds packing the streets around the former mission, dubbed the “den of spies” after Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution
  • Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday renewed a ban on talks with the United States
Updated 04 November 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: Thousands of Iranians chanted “Death to America” near the old US embassy on Monday, the 40th anniversary on the seizure of the mission and a day after Iran’s supreme leader vowed it would not lift a ban on talks with the United States.
State television showed crowds packing the streets around the former mission, dubbed the “den of spies” after Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution. Marches and rallies were being held in some 1,000 communities across the country, state media said.
Hard-line Islamist students stormed the embassy soon after the fall of the US-backed shah, and 52 Americans were held hostage there for 444 days. The two countries have been enemies ever since.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday renewed a ban on talks with the United States, describing the two countries as implacable foes.
“Those who believe that negotiations with the enemy will solve our problems are 100% wrong,” he said.
Meanwhile, Iran’s parliament gave initial approval to a measure requiring schoolbooks to cover “America’s crimes.” Lawmakers also chanted “Death to America.”
Relations between the two countries have reached a crisis over the past year since US President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers under which it accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions.
The United States has reimposed sanctions aimed at halting all Iranian oil exports, saying it seeks to force it to negotiate to reach a wider deal.
Khamenei has banned Iranian officials from holding talks unless the United States returns to the nuclear deal and lifts all sanctions.

Iran Iranian Revolution of 1979

Protesters block roads in Beirut, other parts of Lebanon

Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Protesters block roads in Beirut, other parts of Lebanon

  • Schools shut for third week
  • Worst economic crisis since 1975-90 civil war
Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT: Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Monday, pressing a wave of demonstrations against the ruling elite that have plunged the country into political turmoil at a time of acute economic crisis.
The nationwide protests, which were ignited on Oct. 17 by a government proposal to tax WhatsApp calls, led Saad Al-Hariri to resign as prime minister last week. Formal consultations over the formation of a new cabinet have yet to begin.
After Hariri quit, protests had ebbed, roadblocks were lifted and banks reopened for the first time in two weeks on Friday.
But in the early hours of Monday, new roadblocks emerged on in Beirut and around the country, snarling major traffic arteries including the main seaside highway north and south of the capital. Schools called off plans to reopen and are now in their third week of closure.
“The slogan is ‘this revolution doesn’t know sleep, form the government today’,” said Hashem Adnan, one of several dozen protesters blocking the Ring Bridge in Beirut, demanding a new cabinet independent of the political elite which protesters accuse of corruption and steering Lebanon into economic crisis.
“People are continuing because you know you can’t trust this regime, any part of it,” he said.
In the northern city of Tripoli, demonstrator Rabih Al-Zein said protesters had escalated again because they do not trust the ruling elite to meet demands for a new administration that will act against corruption.
“We want technocrats (in government) and we want judges to fight corruption, recover stolen money and hold the government accountable,” he said.
Lebanon is grappling with the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. With growth around zero percent, a slowdown in capital inflows has led to a scarcity of US dollars and pressure on the pegged Lebanese pound.
Lebanon is one of the world’s most heavily indebted states and is widely seen to be in need of urgent moves that would narrow the government’s gaping deficit and revive confidence.
Though no formal capital controls were announced, customers encountered new restrictions on withdrawals of US dollars and transfers abroad when the banks opened on Friday.
Protesters in the southern city of Sidon mobilized outside government-run agencies and commmercial banks on Monday, forcing them to close, a witness said.
Hariri, who is aligned with Western and Gulf Arab states, continues in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government.
The prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim under the Lebanese sectarian system of government and President Michel Aoun must designate the politicians with most support among MPs.
Aoun, a Maronite Christian allied to the powerful, Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah, has yet to begin the formal consultations with MPs to designate the next prime minister.
On Saturday, the presidency said he was working to resolve “complications” first and would start the consultations soon.
Supporters of Aoun staged a big rally near the presidential palace on Sunday, followed by large anti-government protests in Beirut and other parts of the country later in the day.

Lebanon Protests Beirut

