Everton’s Gomes expected to make full recovery after ankle surgery

Everton's Andre Gomes reacts after sustaining an injury on November 3, 2019. (Reuters)
  • "The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.” a club statement said
  • Tottenham’s players were also affected by the incident, with Son in tears and Serge Aurier substituted
LONDON: Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is expected to make a “full recovery” after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture dislocation of his ankle, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The Portugal international suffered the shocking injury when he fell awkwardly following a challenge from Tottenham’s Son Heung-min in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.
“Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes underwent surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle earlier today and the procedure went extremely well,” a club statement said.
It added: “The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.”
Tottenham’s players were also affected by the incident, with Son — who was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson for his challenge — in tears and Serge Aurier, who collided with Gomes, substituted.
The Premier League said in a statement that Son’s red card was for “endangering the safety of a player,” but Spurs are expected to lodge an appeal against Atkinson’s decision.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino felt the injury led to an over-reaction.
“It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card,” said the Spurs boss.
“We all feel sorry for Andre. I want to send my best wishes to him and to his family in this tough moment. We want to send, on behalf of the squad, our best wishes.”
Though Everton canceled out Dele Alli’s opening goal with a Cenk Tosun header deep into the 12 minutes of time added on following Gomes’ injury, there was little sense of celebration at full-time.
Everton defender Mason Holgate said he and his teammates felt like they owed it to Gomes to get a result, but the draw still felt like a defeat.
“It is hard when something like that happens to get going again but we showed fight and went again,” Holgate said.
“But it shows what we are about as a team. We got together and I think it drove us on a bit more once we got going, trying to do it for him.
“It was really flat (in the dressing room). It was like we had been beaten.”

Liverpool refuse luxury Qatari resort over human rights concerns

  • The English club turned down the five-star Marsa Malaz Kempinski, which has been accused of labor law violations
  • Liverpool travel to Qatar next month for the Club World Cup
LONDON: Liverpool have refused to stay in a luxury Qatari hotel allocated to them for the FIFA Club World Cup over human rights concerns. 

The European champions are set to travel to Doha in December for the competition and were offered the five-star Marsa Malaz Kempinski as their base, according to a report on The Athletic sports website.

But Liverpool rejected the exclusive venue on the Pearl-Qatar artificial island after discovering the resort has been accused of violations against its workers.

Liverpool have informed FIFA and the Qatari authorities of their decision and have relocated to a hotel on the mainland that did not generate similar concerns, the report said. 

Liverpool will fly to Qatar to take part in the Club World Cup in December. (AFP/File)

A Liverpool spokesperson told Arab News that the club performs “due diligence as a matter of course ahead of every trip and this covers a wide range of issues.”

“As a result of this we requested a different hotel to be allocated to us for this trip.”

In an investigation last year by The Guardian newspaper, staff at the resort alleged multiple breaches of Qatar’s labor laws, including being paid below the minimum wage.

Many said they were paying off debts owed to recruiters in their own countries, while security guards had to work 12 hour shifts in temperatures of 45C.

The decision by Liverpool will increase concern over the 2022 World Cup, which has been dogged by allegations of human rights abuses. The claims have focussed on the treatment of workers building the stadiums and infrastructure for the tournament.

As a result, Qatar has been forced to reform its foreign labour system but in September a report from Amnesty International found thousands of workers were still going unpaid.

Qatar’s bid to win the hosting rights for the World Cup has also been plagued by corruption allegations. A criminal investigation is underway in France into the voting process to award one of the world’s largest sporting events to the tiny Gulf state.

There is also concern over the welfare of fans from relatively liberal societies, attending international sporting events in Qatar, which has strict laws on social conduct.

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore said on Monday the club has been given assurances by Qatari authorities that their LGBT supporters will be welcomed for the Club World Cup which runs from Dec. 11-21.

Moore said Liverpool, who as European champions will feature in the Dec. 18 semi-final, had held talks on a number of issues.

“We have sought and received information on match tickets, hotel provisions, stadium readiness, safety issues, cultural matters and a whole host of other issues. No stone has been left unturned,” he said.

