Cardiff face long transfer ban if they miss Sala payment

People look at yellow flowers displayed in front of the portrait of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes. (AFP)
Updated 04 November 2019
AFP

  • Cardiff and Nantes were unable to reach an amicable conclusion on the financial aspects of the move, so the case came before the Players’ Status Committee (PSC) of FIFA
  • The world governing body announced on September 30 that Cardiff must pay an initial €6 million to the French club
LONDON: Cardiff City face a three-window transfer ban unless they pay the first instalment of the €17 million ($19M) transfer fee for Emiliano Sala to Nantes.
The Argentine, 28, died when the light aircraft he was traveling in from France to Britain crashed into the English Channel in January.
Cardiff and Nantes were unable to reach an amicable conclusion on the financial aspects of the move, so the case came before the Players’ Status Committee (PSC) of FIFA.
The world governing body announced on September 30 that Cardiff must pay an initial €6 million (£5.2 million) to the French club.
Documents published on Monday, detailing the grounds for the decision, show that failure by Cardiff to pay the fee within 45 days of receiving bank details from Nantes following the ruling would mean “a ban on registering new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amounts are paid and for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive registration periods.”
According to a source close to Nantes, the French club sent bank details to Cardiff “at the beginning of October,” which would mean the Welsh outfit has until mid-November to make the payment and thereby avoid a transfer ban. “Nantes expect everyone to fulfil their commitments and that the amount due to them is paid,” the source told AFP.
Cardiff confirmed on Monday they would lodge an appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the next two weeks.
They said the act of announcing they would appeal had effectively stopped the clock on the 45-day countdown.
The Championship club have argued that Sala was not officially their player when he died.
However, the PSC found that all the terms within the transfer agreement concluded between Cardiff and Nantes had been fulfilled.
The documents also show that Cardiff had sought a delay in the case until any other civil or criminal investigations into Sala’s death had been completed.
But the PSC ruled that the dispute before it was “of a purely contractual nature” and that “Cardiff had not been able to prove that the outcome of those local proceedings would be relevant to the outcome of the dispute pertaining to whether or not a transfer fee is due.”
The full fee payable for Sala was 17m euros, according to the FIFA documents.
The light aircraft Sala was traveling on came down during a night-time flight. His body was recovered, but that of the pilot, David Ibbotson, has never been found.
A report by Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch said Sala and the pilot were likely exposed to “potentially fatal” levels of carbon monoxide on the plane.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, Cardiff were relegated from the Premier League after just one season back in the top flight.

Topics: Cardiff City Nantes Emiliano Sala

Liverpool refuse luxury Qatari resort over human rights concerns

Liverpool refuse luxury Qatari resort over human rights concerns

  • The English club turned down the five-star Marsa Malaz Kempinski, which has been accused of labor law violations
  • Liverpool travel to Qatar next month for the Club World Cup
LONDON: Liverpool have refused to stay in a luxury Qatari hotel allocated to them for the FIFA Club World Cup over human rights concerns. 

The European champions are set to travel to Doha in December for the competition and were offered the five-star Marsa Malaz Kempinski as their base, according to a report on The Athletic sports website.

But Liverpool rejected the exclusive venue on the Pearl-Qatar artificial island after discovering the resort has been accused of violations against its workers.

Liverpool have informed FIFA and the Qatari authorities of their decision and have relocated to a hotel on the mainland that did not generate similar concerns, the report said. 

Liverpool will fly to Qatar to take part in the Club World Cup in December. (AFP/File)

A Liverpool spokesperson told Arab News that the club performs “due diligence as a matter of course ahead of every trip and this covers a wide range of issues.”

“As a result of this we requested a different hotel to be allocated to us for this trip.”

In an investigation last year by The Guardian newspaper, staff at the resort alleged multiple breaches of Qatar’s labor laws, including being paid below the minimum wage.

Many said they were paying off debts owed to recruiters in their own countries, while security guards had to work 12 hour shifts in temperatures of 45C.

The decision by Liverpool will increase concern over the 2022 World Cup, which has been dogged by allegations of human rights abuses. The claims have focussed on the treatment of workers building the stadiums and infrastructure for the tournament.

As a result, Qatar has been forced to reform its foreign labour system but in September a report from Amnesty International found thousands of workers were still going unpaid.

Qatar’s bid to win the hosting rights for the World Cup has also been plagued by corruption allegations. A criminal investigation is underway in France into the voting process to award one of the world’s largest sporting events to the tiny Gulf state.

There is also concern over the welfare of fans from relatively liberal societies, attending international sporting events in Qatar, which has strict laws on social conduct.

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore said on Monday the club has been given assurances by Qatari authorities that their LGBT supporters will be welcomed for the Club World Cup which runs from Dec. 11-21.

Moore said Liverpool, who as European champions will feature in the Dec. 18 semi-final, had held talks on a number of issues.

“We have sought and received information on match tickets, hotel provisions, stadium readiness, safety issues, cultural matters and a whole host of other issues. No stone has been left unturned,” he said.

Topics: Liverpool Qatar FIFA Club World Cup Club World Cup

