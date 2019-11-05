You are here

Sudan PM talks of peace on maiden trip to Darfur

Sudan's Premier Abdalla Hamdok is greeted on Monday by supporters upon arriving in El-Fasher, capital of the North Darfur state, on a one-day visit. (AFP)
AFP

  • About 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict, the UN says
  • Bashir, who the army ousted in April after nationwide protests against his rule, has long been accused by the Hague-based ICC of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for his alleged role in the conflict
AFP

AL-FASHIR: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Monday his government was working toward bringing peace to war-torn Darfur as he met hundreds of victims of the conflict who demanded swift justice.
Hamdok’s one-day visit was his first as prime minister to the devastated region, where a conflict that erupted in 2003 has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced.
He met victims of the war in the town of Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, which houses several sprawling camps where tens of thousands of displaced have been living for years.
“We want justice! Send all criminals of Darfur to the ICC (International Criminal Court),” chanted a crowd who met Hamdok as he visited camps in Al-Fashir, an AFP correspondent reported.
Hamdok assured them that his government was working toward peace in Darfur, a region of the size of Spain.
“I know your demands even before you raised them,” Hamdok told the crowd.
“We will all work together to achieve your demands and ensure that normal life returns to Darfur,” he said as the crowd chanted “No justice, no peace in Darfur!.”
The Darfur conflict flared when ethnic minority rebels took up arms against the then-government of since-ousted president Omar Bashir, accusing it of marginalizing the region economically and politically.
Khartoum then applied what rights groups say was a scorched earth policy against ethnic groups suspected of supporting the rebels — raping, killing, looting and burning villages.
About 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict, the UN says.

FASTFACT

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok met victims of the war in the town of Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, which houses several sprawling camps where tens of thousands of displaced have been living for years.

Bashir, who the army ousted in April after nationwide protests against his rule, has long been accused by the Hague-based ICC of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for his alleged role in the conflict.
“We want those criminals to be given to the ICC. Without that there won’t be peace in Darfur,” Mohamed Adam, a prominent leader representing the victims of Darfur, told Hamdok.
The protest movement that led to the ouster of Bashir said it was not against handing over the deposed autocrat to the ICC.
The military generals who had initially seized power in the aftermath of Bashir’s fall have refused to deliver him to The Hague.
Sudan’s current transitional authorities would need to ratify the ICC’s Rome Statute to allow for the transfer of Bashir to
the court.
“We have no objection in handing over Bashir to the ICC,” said Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, a leader of umbrella protest movement the Forces of Freedom and Change.
“All the members of the Forces of Freedom and Change agree on that.”

Topics: Sudan Darfur

Palestinians wait as elections edge closer

A Palestinian inspects a site that was targeted by Israeli warplanes in the southern Gaza Strip recently. (Reuters)
Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Former presidential candidate Mustafa Barghouthi highlights obstacles that could hinder polls
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: As Palestinians await further developments on talks of possible elections, the positive noises emanating from Hamas and President Mahmoud Abbas have not put minds at ease. Abbas met with Hamas’s approval last week to hold legislative polls no more than three months before the presidential election.
For the second time in seven days, the Central Election Commission (CEC), headed by Dr. Hanna Nasser, met with Hamas and other Palestinian leaders in Gaza to brief them on Abbas’s position and to discuss further details.
But it is enough worry many Palestinians who recall many failed past experiences, the most important of which was the Egyptian-sponsored reconciliation agreement in 2017 and the municipal elections that were agreed upon and were supposed to take place two years ago.
The overdue polls come amid the backdrop of recent electoral stalemates in Israel, and the political upheaval in Lebanon.
Ibrahim Abrash, a professor of public law and political science, told Arab News that talk about successful elections in Palestine was “premature” given so little progress had been made in the recent past.
The CEC’s actions came in response to a call for a general election launched by President Abbas on Sept. 26, which, Abrash believes, was due to “people pressure” rather than any actual desire to go to the polls.
“The political class and parties do not want to hold elections, and every party is satisfied with his hand,” he said, adding that a genuine and sincere intention to go to the polls would require national dialogue sessions to agree on the electoral laws, and to establish mechanisms and procedures to ensure a healthy, transparent and fair election.
“Without this, the elections will fail, and the ordinary Palestinian will be the one who suffers.”

BACKGROUND

Central Election Commission Executive Director Hisham Kuhail said legislative elections would need 120 days following the issuance of the presidential decree, and that the public should ‘therefore expect the elections in February 2020.’

Legislative elections have been held twice previously in Palestine, the first in 1996 for the Legislative Council and the Presidency following the establishment of the Palestinian Authority, and the second in 2006, preceded by the presidential elections in 2005 following the death of President Yasser Arafat.
The former presidential candidate and head of the National Initiative Movement, Mustafa Barghouthi, identified several obstacles that could hinder Palestinian elections, notably Israel’s refusal to allow them to be held in occupied Jerusalem, its arrest of candidates in the West Bank, and the potential collapse of the current national talks, and the failure of Hamas to allow elections in Gaza.
Barghouti told Arab News that the current movement was a “precious opportunity” that should be treated as a form of popular resistance to the stale state of Palestinian politics, that, if successful, could lead to elections that reflect the will of the Palestinian people.
Following the meeting with the CEC on Sunday, Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh said that the talks discussed details that would ensure a successful electoral process.
Talal Abu Zarifa, a member of the political bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said that ensuring the holding of elections and respecting their results called for the provisional leadership framework to be convened to discuss electoral law, especially full proportional representation, as well as discussing the issue of freedom of candidacy.
CEC Executive Director Hisham Kuhail told Palestine Radio that legislative elections would need 120 days following the issuance of the presidential decree, and that the public should “therefore expect the elections in
February 2020.”

Topics: Gaza Palestine Israel

