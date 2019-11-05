You are here

Rouhani says the machines, at its nuclear facility in Fordo, will be injected with the uranium gas as of Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Iranian president announces another break from nuclear deal

Updated 05 November 2019
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s president says Tehran will begin injecting uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges, the latest step away from its nuclear deal since President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord over a year ago.

President Hassan Rouhani made the statement in an address carried live by Iranian state TV on Tuesday.

Under Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, these machines are supposed to spin without gas injection.

Rouhani says the machines, at its nuclear facility in Fordo, will be injected with the uranium gas as of Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

Iran on Monday doubled the number of advanced IR-6 centrifuges now in operation in another violation of the nuclear deal.
 

Iran bans cooperation with British Council

Iran's intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministry's website reported.
"Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes in cooperation with the British Council in Iran ... any cooperation with the British Council is prohibited and will result in prosecution," the ministry said in a statement.

