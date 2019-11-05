You are here

  • Home
  • Coldplay to celebrate release of new album in Jordan

Coldplay to celebrate release of new album in Jordan

The band are expected to perform the entire 53-minute record in Amman. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Coldplay to celebrate release of new album in Jordan

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: British rock band Coldplay are set to take to the stage in Jordan on Nov. 22 to celebrate the global release of their album, which will come out on the same day.

The Grammy-award winning band are expected to perform the entire 53-minute record in Amman.

The gig will be live-streamed on YouTube, however, no details have been released about the venue and when tickets will go on sale.

Their eighth album, “Everyday Life,” features a song title written in Arabic. The literal translation of “Bani Adam” is “children of Adam,” but the phrase in Arabic is used to refer to “human beings.”

Coldplay’s new album will be split into two sections: “Sunrise” and “Sunset.”

“Bani Adam” is part of the “Sunset” section along with other tracks including “Guns,” “Orphans” and “Cry Cry Cry.”

Topics: coldplay Jordan Everyday Life new album

The Dubai Monopoly board is here

The game was unveiled on Nov. 4. (Supplied)
Updated 10 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

The Dubai Monopoly board is here

  • Dubai is the first Middle Eastern city to get its very own edition of Monopoly
  • The boardgame features some of the city’s most iconic landmarks
Updated 10 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai is the first Middle Eastern city to get its very own edition of Monopoly. On Monday night, the new version of the famed Hasbro boardgame featuring some of the Emirati city’s most iconic landmarks was unveiled at the Burj Al-Arab.

Some of the prominent landmarks featured on the board are the Dubai Airport, Burj Khalifa, Global Village and Sheikh Zayed Road, while the Burj Al-Arab holds the top spot with a value of 400 Monopoly money.

Also included are Bluewaters, Dubai Marina, City Walk, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Taxi, Nord Anglia International Dubai School, Dubai Opera, Festival City, Al Seef, Dubai Bus, Dubai Frame, Dubai Miracle Garden, La Mer, Xclusive Yachts, Dubai Metro, Al Fahidi, Atlantis the Palm, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Atlantis Aquaventure and Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Topics: Dubai UAE Middle East Monopoly

Latest updates

Philippines’ Duterte picks top drug war critic as his ‘drugs tsar’
Erdogan: Kurdish fighters have not left Syria ‘safe zone' despite US, Russia deals
The Dubai Monopoly board is here
Coldplay to celebrate release of new album in Jordan
National Bank of Bahrain makes offer to buy Bahrain Islamic Bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.