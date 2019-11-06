You are here

From fencing and football to the wrestling ring: the incredible rise of WWE’s first Saudi star

Mansoor Al-Shehail in the ring. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

RIYADH: Mansoor Al-Shehail, World Wrestling Entertainment’s first Saudi star, celebrated another career milestone last week, in front of a hometown crowd.

The rookie defeated veteran Swiss wrestler Cesaro in their first one-on-one encounter, during the WWE Crown Jewel 2019 event at Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium on Oct. 31.

Mansoor introduced himself to the global WWE audience in memorable style in June when, during the televised Super ShowDown event at King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, he outlasted 50 other wrestlers to win the largest Battle Royal in WWE history.

The 24-year-old said that training to become a wrestler had been a completely different experience from the sports in which he had participated when he was younger.

“My sports history was with football (soccer) in Saudi Arabia, and fencing in America,” said Mansoor.

His interest in fencing grew out of a love of the Star Wars movies, in particular their sword-fighting-style lightsaber battles.

“Fencing wasn’t what I expected — in a good way,” said Mansoor. “It required a lot more finesse and tremendous footwork and balance control. Football, meanwhile, was a lot more about conditioning, precision and also footwork, to a different degree.”

The training that was required when he decided to switch to wrestling was completely different from both of his previous sports.

“There are people who look at what we (wrestlers) do and say, ‘Hey, I think I could do that.’ But so many of us are specially trained and are good at what we do, we make it look easy — and that’s by design.”

Mansoor was invited to train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, after he was spotted by WWE scouts during tryouts in Jeddah ahead of the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018. He said that many of the athletes he met at the center who had come from other sports, including boxing and American football, told him that training for the wrestling ring was the hardest thing they had ever done.

“It’s something that you need to have a passion for and love, otherwise the punishment and the pain that you experience just simply isn’t worth it,” he said. “If you don’t have that love for what we do, for the sport, in your heart then your body is not going to be able to withstand the punishment.

“It’s different in the sense that it’s an emotionally grueling process — I can’t even describe it. Physically, it puts you at the absolute top of your game. The strength and conditioning they have with the coaching and the program is something that I had never encountered before coming (to the WWE Performance Center).

“I was not on a really strict regimen — I was always sort of athletic, in a sense, so I could naturally do quite a bit and I was very grateful for that — but the limits that (the coach) can push you through and the maximum potential that he can push you to is amazing.”

The performance center, which has 26,000 square feet of training facilities, is at the heart of the WWE’s talent-development program. It has seven full-size wrestling rings, a fully equipped strength and conditioning room, a sports-medicine facility, and a promo room with a private studio for perfecting on-camera techniques, including character development and performance skills. There is also a cutting-edge production and editing suite with a studio and voice-over booth.

Mansoor said that thanks to the training he received there, wrestling moves are now second nature to him.

“When I’m in the ring it’s not so much as case of thinking about what I’m going to do next, its that I’ve done this so much I just naturally know what to do in any situation, at any given time and in any scenario,” he explained.

“I think that’s what I’m most grateful for: the ability to make wrestling second nature, to make what I do in the ring more of an instinct than a planned thought. I think that will help me a lot in the long run.”
 

Topics: WWE

Fully charged: Diriyah gets ready for return of the E-Prix electric speedsters

Updated 06 November 2019
Arab News

Fully charged: Diriyah gets ready for return of the E-Prix electric speedsters

  • Saudi circuit will host opening race of Formula E Championship for second year in a row
Updated 06 November 2019
Arab News

RIYADH:  Formula E racing, which came to Saudi Arabia for the first time last year, returns to the Diriyah circuit this month for two days of high-speed thrills.

The 2019 Diriyah E-Prix weekend on Nov. 22 and 23 not only marks the start of season six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the world’s premier all-electric motorsport series, it also kicks off Diriyah Season, a month-long program of world-class sport and entertainment.

The second-generation “Gen2” electric racing cars, which debuted in Saudi Arabia last year in the opening race of season five of Formula E, represented a considerable upgrade from the Gen1 cars that had been used since the launch of the event in 2014. They are faster, the power has been boosted from 200 to 250 kilowatts, and the energy storage is almost double that of their predecessors. As a result, they can reach speeds as high as 280km/h and accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds. A Gen3 car is already in development that is expected to increase the power to 450-500 kW.

“Formula E has revolutionized motorsport in its few years of existence, but I’m more fascinated about how it will carry on changing and transforming the industry,” said Alejandro Agag, the chairman of Formula E.

“Formula E debuted five years ago but it feels like it was yesterday. Now we have Gen2 and it won’t be long until we welcome Gen3: a bigger, stronger and definitely faster racing car.”

Power of 500 kW is equivalent to 670 horsepower, which would allow the cars to exceed 300km/h.

“The way I envision Gen3 in my mind is with lighter batteries, ultrafast charging and two pitstops,” said Agag. “That way you get more power with maybe 100 kilograms less of battery.

“That automatically means significant improvement in performance, while showcasing ultrafast charging technology. For pitstops, they would allow cars to get as much power as they can in a 60-second window. That is the direction I would like to see Formula E go, down the line.”

The Gen1 cars could only complete between 12 and 17 laps of a circuit before drivers had to stop and switch to a second, fully charged vehicle to complete the race. Gen2 cars can complete a full race. The Gen2 battery, an all-new unit provided by McLaren Advanced Technologies, significantly boosted the vehicle’s output, speed and endurance. Gen3 is scheduled to be introduced after the 2021/22 season.

“Gen1 was all about introducing electric vehicles to motorsport and establishing them as viable racing cars that can compete, and we successfully achieved that,” said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle.

“Once we delivered that, Gen2 was all about the battery and demonstrating innovation in longevity, to address any consumer concerns over the adoption of electric vehicles.”

The 2019 Diriyah E-Prix, the hosting of which reflects the aims of Saudi Vision 2030, marks the second year of a 10-year partnership between ABB FIA Formula E, the Kingdom’s General Sports Authority and the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation. It will be staged once again by promoter CBX.

Season 6 of the FIA ABB Formula E Championship will feature 24 cars from 12 teams, with Mercedes and Porsche making their debuts. The event will be accompanied by live music, entertainment and culture at historic Diriyah, the birthplace of Saudi Arabia, which is a UNESCO heritage site on the outskirts of Riyadh.

The E-Prix is just one of the sporting highlights during Diriyah Season. Others include: the “Clash On The Dunes” on Dec. 7, when Andy Ruiz Jr. will defend his world heavyweight boxing title in a rematch against Anthony Joshua, from whom he took the title in June this year; the Diriyah Tennis Cup (Dec. 12-14), featuring eight top international male players; and the elite Diriyah Equestrian Festival on Dec. 12-14 and 19-21. International music stars will perform concerts to accompany the sporting action.


 

Topics: Formula E Ad Diriyah Grand Prix

