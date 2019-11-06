Arab News poll ‘shows Japan’s potential in Mideast peace role’

You are here

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. (AFP)
  • Japanese foreign minister says Tokyo keen to be involved in diplomacy between Palestine and Israel
TOKYO, DUBAI: An Arab News poll on Arab attitudes to Japan has highlighted the potential of Tokyo’s role in mediating the Palestinian-Israeli peace process, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

The minister was asked about poll findings that more than 56 percent of Arabs thought Japan would be an ideal mediator for Middle East peace, and had high expectations for Japanese diplomacy.

“The results of the … poll show that the role Japan has played in Middle East peace to date has been well received,” he told a press conference in Tokyo. “Japan thinks that cooperation between Israel and an independent Palestine is very important for realizing peace.”

Motegi said he had spoken recently with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. “He also said he had high expectations of the role Japan can play, so to meet those expectations I want Japan to play a role as far as possible in finding a peaceful solution.”

The YouGov poll commissioned by Arab News was based on online interviews with 3,033 Arabic speakers from 18 Arab countries. Its overall findings were released last month to coincide with the launch in Tokyo of the new Arab News Japan edition, and Saudi-specific findings were published later in Riyadh.

Poll findings related to the UAE were released on Tuesday night at an event in Dubai, hosted at his official residence by Dr. Akima Umezawa, the Consul-General of Japan in the city.

The survey found that 13 percent of UAE residents had visited Japan, by far the highest percentage of the Arab countries polled, in which the average was 4 percent.
 

Israel supreme court upholds expulsion of HRW official Omar Shakir

Omar Shakir, the local director of Human Rights Watch, works at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP)
Updated 06 November 2019
AFP

Israel supreme court upholds expulsion of HRW official Omar Shakir

  • Human Rights Watch says it has criticized Israel’s human rights record but has never advocated a boycott -- and the same is true for Shakir since he joined the organization
Updated 06 November 2019
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s supreme court on Tuesday upheld a government decision to expel a senior Human Rights Watch official over his alleged support of a boycott of the country, the ruling said.
Israel has sought to expel Omar Shakir, director for Israel and the Palestinian territories for the New York-based rights group, for more than a year.
It will now be up to the government whether to follow through and deport Shakir, a US citizen, who brands the move a bid by Israel to silence and delegitimize critics of its treatment of the Palestinians.
“If it proceeds, I have 20 days to leave & it’ll join ranks of Iran, N Korea & Egypt in blocking access for @hrw official,” Shakir tweeted after the decision was announced, referring to Israel.
It would be the first expulsion of its kind under a 2017 law allowing the deportation of foreigners who support boycotting Israel, though there have been cases of people being denied entry under the measure.
“I am delighted that the supreme court this morning has validated my decision to not extend the visa of Omar Shakir, one of the leaders of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement, for his support for boycotting Israel,” said Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.
“All those who work against Israel must know that we will not let them live or work here,” he added.
The case against Shakir was initially based on alleged statements in support of a boycott he made prior to taking up his post, HRW says.
The government later added new statements it alleges are in support of a boycott.
Human Rights Watch says it has criticized Israel’s human rights record but has never advocated a boycott -- and the same is true for Shakir since he joined the organization.
Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs, which probes potential violations of the 2017 law, alleges Shakir’s activism, particularly related to the country’s occupation of the West Bank, has amounted to calls for a boycott.
The BDS movement calls for a boycott of Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.
Israel sees the movement as a strategic threat and accuses it of anti-Semitism — a claim activists strongly deny.

