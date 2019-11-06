You are here

Erdogan says Turkey has captured Al-Baghdadi’s wife in Syria

Daesh leader Al-Baghdadi blew himself last week after he was tracked down by US Special Forces. (AP)
Turkish officials said it had captured Al-Baghdadi's sister, Rasmiya Awad. (AP)
  • Turkish president said they had captured Daesh leaders wife but didn't make a fuss about it
  • Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Al-Baghdadi’s sister, her husband and daughter-in-law
ANKARA: Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former Daesh leader killed himself during a raid by US special forces.
“The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this,” Erdogan said.
“But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn’t make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria,” he said in a speech at Ankara University. He gave no details.
A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Al-Baghdadi’s sister, her husband and daughter-in-law, and hoped to gain intelligence from them about Daesh, although Ankara has not said what knowledge they may have had about the group’s operations.
Al-Baghdadi rose from obscurity to lead the ultra-hard-line group and declare a caliphate, holding sway over huge areas of Iraq and Syria from 2014-2017 before Daesh’s control was wrested away by a US-led coalition.
World leaders have welcomed his death, but they and security experts warned that the group, which carried out atrocities against their enemies and religious minorities s, remained a security threat in Syria and beyond.
Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said two of Al-Baghdadi’s wives had also been killed at the site of last month’s raid.
The group said a successor to Al-Baghdadi, identified as Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi, had been appointed. A senior US official said last week that Washington was looking at the new leader to determine where he came from.

Two Jordanians detained by Israel return home after handover deal

  • Labadi, 24, was arrested in August after crossing into the occupied West Bank to attend a family wedding
  • Miri, 29, was arrested in September after he also entered the West Bank to visit relatives
AMMAN: Two Jordanians, whose detention without charge by Israel led Jordan to recall its ambassador, returned home on Wednesday in a handover deal that defused a diplomatic crisis, officials said.
Hiba Labadi, 24, was arrested in August after crossing into the occupied West Bank to attend a family wedding. She subsequently went on a hunger strike and was hospitalized after her health deteriorated.
Separately, Abdul Rahman Miri, 29, was arrested in September after he also entered the West Bank to visit relatives.
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday the two would return to Jordan “before the end of the week” without saying how their release had been secured.
Safadi however said King Abdullah had ordered the government to do everything necessary to bring them back “whatever that may cost.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the handover was agreed after talks between Israeli and Jordanian security chiefs. It said Jordan’s ambassador would return to his post “in the coming days.”
Israel’s deputy foreign minister, Tzipi Hotovely, said last month both detainees were suspected of security offenses, without being more specific.
Diplomats say the deal defused a crisis following Safadi’s warning that Jordan would take further diplomatic measures if Israel did not release the two detainees, who he said were illegally held without charge.
Jordanians, many of whom are of Palestinian origin, oppose normalization of relations with Israel, despite a 1994 peace treaty.
In announcing the decision to release Labadi and Miri, Israel said it viewed its relations with Jordan as “a cornerstone of stability in the Middle East.”

