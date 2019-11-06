You are here

Philippines to set rules on Islamic banking by year-end

New rules allowing for the expansion of the Islamic banking system by end of year. (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 November 2019
Ellie Aben

  • Foreign Islamic banks will also be allowed to operate
MANILA: The Philippines is aiming to introduce new rules allowing for the expansion of the Islamic banking system in the country by the end of the year, officials announced on Wednesday.

Chuchi Fonacier, deputy governor of the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), told Arab News that implementing the regulation and organization of Islamic banks was a “priority” in line with an act signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in August.

She said that the central bank envisioned “a regulatory regime that accommodates Islamic finance within a flexible but secular unitary framework.

“For example, the proposed licensing framework for Islamic banks will be anchored on the existing licensing framework for conventional banks with supplementary prudential requirements that recognize the inherent characteristics of Islamic banking and finance, particularly Shariah compliance.”

Fonacier pointed out that under the act, full-fledged Islamic banks or Islamic banking windows could operate in the Philippines, with the BSP “pushing for an open approach where conventional banks can operate Islamic banking windows or establish subsidiary Islamic banks.”

FASTFACTS

• Duterte’s act is expected to widen access to banking services for Filipino Muslims, including those in the Bangsamoro region. • Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines is currently the only Islamic bank operating in the country.

Foreign Islamic banks would also be allowed to operate in the country under the terms of amendments to another act liberalizing their entry and scope, she added.

Duterte’s act is expected to widen access to banking services for Filipino Muslims, including those in the Bangsamoro region.

BSP Gov. Benjamin Diokno hailed the signing of the new law, which he said would unlock the full potential of Islamic financing in fostering inclusive economic growth.

An interagency working group on Islamic banking and finance has been established to help develop the regulatory framework and new rules.

In the Philippines, the potential market for Islamic banking products mainly comprises the Muslim population, which accounts for about 10 percent of Filipinos.

However, the BSP said Islamic banking and finance could also be attractive to non-Muslims, particularly investors within or outside the Philippines.

Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines is currently the only Islamic bank operating in the country.

EU-China sign deal to protect iconic regional products

Updated 06 November 2019
AFP
Reuters

  • Beijing and Paris sign $15 billion contracts during Macron visit
BRUSSELS/BEIJING: The EU and China struck a deal on Tuesday to protect the geographic origins of 200 regional products like Roquefort cheese or Pu’er tea.

The accord makes good on promises made at the EU-China summit in April, and was finalized during a visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron and European officials.

The food label deal comes as both sides have struggled for years to make way on a long delayed EU-China investment deal with Brussels extremely concerned about the lack of market access in China for foreign companies and the prevalence of state subsidies.

EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan described the deal as a “win for both parties” that would strengthen trade ties and a protect farmers and consumers.

“Consumers are willing to pay a higher price, trusting the origin and authenticity of these products, while further rewarding farmers,” he said.

China is the EU’s second-largest market for agricultural exports, representing €12.8 billion ($14.2 billion) between September 2018 and August 2019.

At the moment, goods now with protected “geographical indicators” represent 9 percent of this total.

The deal will go into effect before the end of next year, after it has been ratified by EU national leaders and members in the European Parliament.

Four years later the list will be expanded to cover another 175 products from each side.

 

China, France deals

China and France signed contracts totaling $15 billion during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, a Chinese government official said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Deals were struck in the fields of aeronautics, energy and agriculture, including approval for 20 French companies to export poultry and beef to China.

They also agreed to expand a protocol for poultry exports reached earlier this year to include ducks and geese, according to a statement from the French president’s office.

Energy deals included a memorandum of understanding between Beijing Gas Group and French utility Engie to collaborate on a liquefied natural gas terminal and storage in the northern city of Tianjin.

An executive with Beijing Gas Group told Reuters that the cooperation with Engie will also include the French firm supplying membrane technology, used for gas leak prevention, in the massive gas storage projects that China is embarking on.

Among other deals, French company Total will set up a joint venture with China's Shenergy Group to distribute LNG by truck in the Yangtze River Delta.

The two countries also agreed to reach an agreement by the end of January 2020 on the cost and location of a nuclear fuel reprocessing facility to be built by Orano, formerly known as Areva.

Previous plans to build the plant in Lianyungang in eastern China’s Jiangsu province were canceled after protests.

