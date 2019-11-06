You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan to meet Trump in Washington on Nov. 13

Erdogan to meet Trump in Washington on Nov. 13

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Erdogan to meet Trump in Washington on Nov. 13

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to the United States next week to meet Donald Trump, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.
In a telephone conversation, "the two leaders reconfirmed that they will meet in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 13, on President Trump's invitation," the Turkish presidency said.
Erdogan had threatened to cancel his visit due to disputes over the Syrian conflict and the US House of Representatives recognising the mass killing of Armenians a century ago as genocide.

Pilot at Schiphol airport accidentally caused alarm

Updated 8 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Pilot at Schiphol airport accidentally caused alarm

Updated 8 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: - A pilot onboard an Air Europa airplane accidentally set off an alarm, prompting a major security lockdown at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement.
"In a plane from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety protocols at the airport," it said. "There was no cause for alarm, all passengers were fine and waiting for the flight to take off."
"We are sorry, there was no cause for alarm," the Spanish airline said. 

Topics: Schiphol airport

Related

World
Power outage disrupts Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport
World
Man with knife shot, wounded at Schiphol airport by Dutch police

Latest updates

Erdogan to meet Trump in Washington on Nov. 13
EU-China sign deal to protect iconic regional products
US says talks on Indonesia trade preference to conclude soon
Philippines to set rules on Islamic banking by year-end
Yemeni officials: Militants attack government forces, 8 killed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.