  Reagan statue being dedicated in Berlin to mark Wall fall

Reagan statue being dedicated in Berlin to mark Wall fall

People cover historic photos as they wait to see an escape tunnel, underneath the Berlin Wall. (AP)
  The larger-than-life statue is being installed atop the embassy's terrace, at eye-level with the landmark Brandenburg Gate
  Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
BERLIN: The US Embassy in Berlin was unveiling a statue of Ronald Reagan Friday, on a site overlooking the location of the former president’s iconic speech imploring the Soviet Union to remove the Berlin Wall.
The larger-than-life statue is being installed atop the embassy’s terrace, at eye-level with the landmark Brandenburg Gate in downtown Berlin. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the guest of honor.
Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
The gate, on the East German side of the Wall, was the backdrop for Reagan’s 1987 speech when he challenged Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to go further with the reforms he was instituting.
Reagan implored him: “If you seek liberalization, come here to this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas drew domestic and international flak recently for failing to mention Reagan — or any other American — in an op-ed published in 26 European newspapers focused on the fall of the Berlin Wall and collapse of communism.
“Dear Minister Maas, on behalf of the late President Reagan, whom you don’t mention, and the millions of American Soldiers who served in West Germany along with your other NATO Allies, you’re welcome,” former US Army Europe commander, retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, wrote on Twitter.
Maas sought to defuse the criticism Thursday at an event with Pompeo, saying “we owe you our freedom and unity to a decisive degree,” while singling out contributions from Reagan and former President George H.W. Bush.
US Ambassador Richard Grenell earlier this year opened a multimedia exhibit on the same terrace focusing on Reagan’s Brandenburg Gate speech, and said the statue was a tribute to a president whose “willingness to defend people seeking greater freedom around the world remains an inspiration today to Germans, Americans and every human being.”
“As a Californian, I’m personally proud to have our former Governor and President of the United States standing atop the Embassy, reminding visitors of America’s commitment to democracy and freedom,” he told The Associated Press.
Several American presidents visited Berlin during the Cold War to express their solidarity with those in the democratic West of the city that was divided by the Wall from Aug. 13, 1961, to Nov. 9, 1989.
Perhaps the best-known speech delivered by an American president came in 1963, when John F. Kennedy appeared at West Berlin’s city hall.
He told the thousands gathered: “All free men, wherever they may live, are citizens of Berlin, and, therefore, as a free man, I take pride in the words “Ich bin ein Berliner.”
Today a plaque marks that location and the square has been renamed “John F. Kennedy Platz.”
The site of the Reagan speech is marked with an information sign, and the lawmaker who heads the state committee in charge of memorials in Berlin, Sabine Bangert, rejected the suggestion by some that Reagan had somehow been given short shrift.
“The contributions of US Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan to Berlin as well as to German unity are well known in Berlin,” she told the AP.
“Kennedy’s ... ‘Ich bin ein Berliner’ speech and Ronald Reagan’s memorable Berlin sentence from 1987, ‘Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall,’ as well as Barack Obama’s speech at the Brandenburg Gate in 2016, are in all of our memories.”

UK police name 39 Vietnamese in truck deaths

  One of the youngest victims was Nguyen Huy Hung, a 15-year-old boy from Nghi Xuan district in Ha Tinh province
  The British and Vietnamese governments are working together to repatriate the bodies, the police said
LONDON: British police on Friday named the 39 Vietnamese people who died in a refrigerated truck last month, with the youngest aged just 15 and many of them from the same province.
Ten teenagers including two 15-year-old boys were among the victims whose bodies were found on October 23 in a container in the southeastern English region of Essex.
The majority of victims, 20, were from the central Vietnamese region of Nghe An, with another 10 from Ha Tinh. The victims were from a total of seven different provinces.
One of the youngest was Nguyen Huy Hung, a 15-year-old boy from Nghi Xuan district in Ha Tinh province.
He left his rural village for Britain where his parents both live. His sister, who lives in South Korea, posted on Facebook that her younger brother was missing.
Another victim was Hoang Van Tiep, an 18-year-old from Dien Chau district, Nghe An province, left a year ago for France where he worked as a dishwasher.
On October 21, two days before the truck was found, he wrote to his family asking for $13,000 to pay to smugglers for his trip to the UK, the last they heard from him.
He had traveled to France with his cousin, Nguyen Van Hung, 33, who was also identified as a victim. He got a falsified passport last year and left without telling his parents.
“Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families,” said the policeman leading the investigation, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith.
“It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual’s next of kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one’s identity.
“We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families.”
The British and Vietnamese governments are working together to repatriate the bodies, the police said.

